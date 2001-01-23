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Poster of Waking Life
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Waking Life
7.7

Waking Life

, 2001
Waking Life
USA / Fantasy, Detective, Drama, Animation / 18+
Poster of Waking Life
7.7

Synopsis

A man shuffles through a dream meeting various people and discussing the meanings and purposes of the universe.

Cast

Trevor Jack Brooks
Young Boy Playing Paper Game
Lorelei Linklater
Young Girl Playing Paper Game
Wiley Wiggins
Main Character
Glover Gill
Accordion Player
Lara Hicks
Violin Player
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Jesse
Ames Asbell
Viola Player
Leigh Mahoney
Viola Player
Sara Nelson
Cello Player
Jeanine Attaway
Piano Player
Director Richard Linklater
Writer Richard Linklater
Composer Glover Gill
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 19 April 2002
World premiere 23 January 2001
Release date
23 January 2001 Russia 16+
12 April 2002 Brazil L
24 April 2002 France
4 July 2002 Germany
16 November 2002 Japan
23 January 2001 Kazakhstan
26 April 2002 Spain
23 January 2001 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,176,880
Production Fox Searchlight Pictures, Independent Film Channel (IFC), Thousand Words
Also known as
Waking Life, Despertando a la vida, Acordar para a Vida, Ärgas elu, Az élet nyomában, Đánh Thức Cuộc Đời, Despertando a la vida (2008), Hayata Uyanmak, Pabusti gyvenimui, Valve-unessa, Valveunessa, Vis și realitate, Waking Life: Prisonnier du rêve, Życie świadome, Συνειδητή ζωή, Пробуждение жизни, ウェイキング・ライフ, 半梦半醒的人生, 夢醒人生, 梦醒人生, 梦醒十分, 浪族色彩, Prisonnier du rêve, Vie Eveillée

Cartoon rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
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Quotes

Kim Krizan Creation seems to come out of imperfection. It seems to come out of a striving and a frustration and this is where I think language came from. I mean, it came from our desire to transcend our isolation and have some sort of connection with one another. And it had to be easy when it was just simple survival. Like you know, "water." We came up with a sound for that. Or saber tooth tiger right behind you. We came up with a sound for that. But when it gets really interesting I think is when we use that same system of symbols to communicate all the abstract and intangible things that we're experiencing. What is like... frustration? Or what is anger or love? When I say love, the sound comes out of my mouth and it hits the other person's ear, travels through this byzantine conduit in their brain through their memories of love or lack of love, and they register what I'm saying and they say yes, they understand. But how do I know they understand? Because words are inert. They're just symbols. They're dead, you know? And so much of our experience is intangible. So much of what we perceive cannot be expressed. It's unspeakable. And yet you know, when we communicate with one another and we feel that we have connected and we think that we're understood I think we have a feeling of almost spiritual communion. And that feeling might be transient, but I think it's what we live for.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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