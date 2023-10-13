Professional caterer and amateur detective Goldy Berry is hired to cater for a big wedding. The bride, Jessamyn Cole is the ex-wife of Goldy's current romantic interest, detective Tom Schultz. The town is shocked when they find the groom, Sterling Clearwater dead and Jessamyn missing. To complicate matters, a new detective with a vendetta against Tom is hired to oversee the case. Forced to take matters into their own hands, Goldy and Tom must find Jessamyn before she meets Sterling's fate.
ProductionHallmark Movies & Mysteries, Timeless Pictures, Basset Hound Distribution
Also known as
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows, A Wedding to Die For, Curious Caterer: The Last Suppers, Gastrodetektivka: Ubojiti zavjeti, Radoznali ugostitelj: Fatalni zaveti, Vows & Vendettas, Любопытный ресторатор: Роковые клятвы
Film rating
7.4
Rate14 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 3 October 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.