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Poster of Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
7.4

Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows

, 2023
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
Canada / Detective / 18+
Poster of Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows
7.4

Synopsis

Professional caterer and amateur detective Goldy Berry is hired to cater for a big wedding. The bride, Jessamyn Cole is the ex-wife of Goldy's current romantic interest, detective Tom Schultz. The town is shocked when they find the groom, Sterling Clearwater dead and Jessamyn missing. To complicate matters, a new detective with a vendetta against Tom is hired to oversee the case. Forced to take matters into their own hands, Goldy and Tom must find Jessamyn before she meets Sterling's fate.

Cast

Nikki Deloach
Goldy
Andrew W. Walker
Tom
Max Lloyd-Jones
Max Lloyd-Jones
Sunita Prasad
Katy
Jaycie Dotin
Marla
Riley Davis
Mason
Lochlyn Munro
Lochlyn Munro
Richard
Brock Morgan
Trach
Amanda Khan
Jessamyn
Neil Webb
Chester
Maesa Nicholson
Olive
Director Paul Ziller
Writer Diane Mott Davidson, Julie Kim, Kariné Marwood
Composer Jordan Klassen, Taylor Swindells
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 October 2023
World premiere 13 October 2023
Production Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Timeless Pictures, Basset Hound Distribution
Also known as
Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows, A Wedding to Die For, Curious Caterer: The Last Suppers, Gastrodetektivka: Ubojiti zavjeti, Radoznali ugostitelj: Fatalni zaveti, Vows & Vendettas, Любопытный ресторатор: Роковые клятвы

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 3 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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