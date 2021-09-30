Menu
Poster of Nr. 10
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.5
Nr. 10 18+
Synopsis

A stubborn stage actor navigates single fatherhood, a strenuous theatre project, an adulterous love affair, and the confounding dreams awakened by a puzzling street encounter with a mysterious stranger.
Nr. 10  trailer
Country Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 30 September 2021
Release date
30 August 2023 France
30 September 2021 Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $359,671
Production Graniet Film BV, Czar Film & TV, BNN-VARA
Also known as
Nr. 10, Núm. 10, N° 10, No.10, Numer 10, Номер десять
Director
Alex van Warmerdam
Cast
Pierre Bokma
Frieda Barnhard
Hans Kesting
Gene Bervoets
Stijn van Opstal
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Nr. 10 Trailer
