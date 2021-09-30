Menu
6.6
IMDb Rating: 6.5
Nr. 10
Nr. 10
Nr. 10
18+
Drama
Detective
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
A stubborn stage actor navigates single fatherhood, a strenuous theatre project, an adulterous love affair, and the confounding dreams awakened by a puzzling street encounter with a mysterious stranger.
Nr. 10
trailer
trailer
Country
Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
30 September 2021
Release date
30 August 2023
France
30 September 2021
Netherlands
Worldwide Gross
$359,671
Production
Graniet Film BV, Czar Film & TV, BNN-VARA
Also known as
Nr. 10, Núm. 10, N° 10, No.10, Numer 10, Номер десять
Director
Alex van Warmerdam
Cast
Pierre Bokma
Frieda Barnhard
Hans Kesting
Gene Bervoets
Stijn van Opstal
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Nr. 10
6.8
Babyteeth
(2019)
5.9
Once in Trubchevsk
(2019)
6.4
Django
(2017)
6.8
Impulso
(2017)
6.8
Oh Lucy!
(2017)
6.6
Schneider vs. Bax
(2015)
7.1
A Family Affair
(2015)
6.1
Borgman
(2013)
7.2
The Last Days of Emma Blank
(2009)
6.8
Waiter
(2006)
6.1
Grimm
(2003)
6.4
Little Tony
(1998)
Film rating
6.6
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Film Trailers
Nr. 10
Trailer
Stills
