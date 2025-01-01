Films of Japan

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

The 47 Ronin

The Adventure of Denchu Kozo

The Adventures of Scamper the Penguin

The Affair

The Angry Birds Movie 3

The Animatrix

The Anthem of the Heart

The Bad Guys 2

The Bad News Bears Go to Japan

The Bad Sleep Well

The Ballad of Narayama

The Ballad of Narayama

The Bling Ring

The Bow

The Boy and the Beast

The Burmese Harp

The Cats of Gokogu Shrine

The Chemical Brothers: Don't Think

The Colors Within

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store

The Crossing

The Crossing 2

The Crying Game

The Depths

The Dream of Russia

The Eel

The Emperor and the Assassin

The Empire of Corpses

The End of Evangelion: Episode 25': Love is Destructive/One More Final: I Need You

The Exit 8

The Fable

The Face of Another

The Face of Jizo / Chichi to kuraseba

The Family Game

The Famous Sword Bijomaru

The Firefly

The First Slam Dunk

The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice

The Garden of Words

The Getaway

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

The Great Yokai War

The Great Yokai War: Guardians

The Grudge

The Happiest Man in the World

The Happiness of the Katakuris

The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things

The Hidden Blade

The Horse Thieves. Roads of Time

The House of Small Cubes

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II

The Idiot

The Imaginary

The Jackal

The King of Fighters

The Lady and the Beard

The Last Unicorn

The Last: Naruto the Movie

The Laughing Frog / Warau kaeru

The Legend of Zelda

The Life of Chikuzan

The Life of Oharu

The Limits of Control

The Lion Sleeps Tonight

The Little Fugitive

The Long Excuse

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

The Love of the Actress Sumako

The Lower Depths

The Loyal 47 Ronin

The Machine Girl

The Making of a Japanese

The Makioka Sisters

The Man Who Left His Will on Film

The Man Without a Map

The Man from the Sea

The Men Who Tread on the Tiger's Tail

The Moon Has Risen

The Most Beautiful

The Moulin

The Mourning Forest

The Munekata Sisters

The Naked Island

The Night I Swam

The Old Man And The Sea

The Parades

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Quick and the Dead

The Quiet Duel

The Ring

The Room

The Secret World of Arrietty

The Shock Labyrinth 3D

The Silent Service

The Sky Crawlers

The Story of the Last Chrysanthemums

The Strange Tale of Oyuki

The Sun's Burial

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

The Taste of Tea

The Third Murder

The Tigger Movie

The Town of Headcounts

The Truth

The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbye

The Twilight Samurai

The Village

The White Diamond

The Wind Rises

The Woman in the Dunes

The World's Fastest Indian

The Yakuza

The colors of snowboarding

There Is a Stone

Three... Extremes

Throne of Blood

Throw Away Your Books, Rally in the Streets