Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Films of Serbia
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
S
Sweet Sorrow
32
3211
48
48 Hours and 1 Minute
78
78 Days
A
A Fleeting Dream
A Good Wife
A Serbian Film
A.
A.I. Rising
AB
Absolutnih sto
AF
Afterwater
AN
Angels Don’t Buzz
BA
Bandits in search of mom
BE
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling
Best Sci Fi
BO
Bottlemen
BU
Bumblebee's Summer
CA
Carbide
CE
Celebration
CH
Christina
Chun nuan hua kai / From Tomorrow on, I Will
CI
Ciné-Guerrillas: Scenes from the Labudović Reels
Cirkus Columbia
CL
Clip
DJ
DJ Ahmet
DO
DOKer Shorts #2
DU
Dubina dva
Dudes Again!
Dule Savić and the Silence in London
EI
Eighty Plus
EL
El Pepe: A Supreme Life
El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia
EN
Enclave
Enough for Now
EX
Excursion
FA
Fade to Black
Family Therapy
FE
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №3
FI
Film Noir
First Class - Full Throat!
FL
Flotacija
FO
For King and Homeland
Forever Hold Your Peace
GO
Godina majmuna
GU
Guardians of the Formula
Guca!
HA
Hadersfild
Hajduk in Belgrade
HE
Heroes of Halyard
HO
Holy Family
Horia
Housekeeping for Beginners
How I Learned to Fly
How to Be Slobodan?
I
I Was at Home, But
I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov
IN
In Praise of Nothing
Indigo Crystal
Inkarnacija
IS
Isolation
IT
It All Ends Here
IV
Ivana the Terrible
Ivko's Feast
JO
Jorgovani
JU
Just Between Us
KI
Killer Mermaid
KL
Klopka
LA
Lazarus Path
LE
Le Prince Des Mers
Letete s Rossinant
LI
Life Is a Trumpet
Little Trouble Girls
LO
Loan Shark
Lost Country
Love and Other Crimes
MA
Malmkrog
Mamarosh
May Labor Day
ME
Megdan: Between Water and Fire
Metastases
MI
Midwinter Night's Dream
MO
Mother Mara
MU
Mudbrick
MY
My Late Summer
My Morning Laughter
NE
Nedelja
Next to Us
Next to You
NO
No One's Child
Novi Sad Remembrance
ON
On the Milky Road
On the Other Side
One Woman - One Century
Only When I Laugh
PA
Panama
Papillon
PL
Planet 7693
PO
Pokidan
Povratak Zikine dinastije 2
PR
Promise Me This
RE
Requiem for Mrs.J
Restore Point
RO
Role Model
Roots
Rounds
RU
Ruski konzul
SA
Saban Bajramovic - My Journey
SN
Snow and the Bear
SO
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari
Something Larger Than Me
South Wind
South Wind
South Wind 2: Speed Up
ST
St. George Shoots the Dragon
SU
Summer Teeth
Sun Never Again
TE
Tears for Sale
TH
The Balkan Line
The Beautiful Years
The Black Pin
The Diary of Diana B
The Eclipse
The Erl-King
The Fourth Man
The Great Tram Robbery
The Last Lap, Guys!
The Last Shooter
The Load
The Lost Dream Team
The Other Side of Everything
The Parade
The Pavilion
The Peasants
The Priest's Children
The Rift
The Tower of Strength
The Uncle
The Whirlpool
The Will of the Son
The Witch Hunters
The Woman with a Broken Nose
These Are the Rules
TR
Traces
Trail of the Beast
Train Driver's Diary
TU
Tut vse svoyi
UN
Undergods
Universalove
US
Usekovanje
VA
Vampir
Varvari
VI
Videoteka
WA
Waiting for Handke
WH
What a Country!
When Day Breaks
When the Phone Rang
Where the Road Leads
WO
Working Class Goes to Hell
YO
You Know Him
You Leave, I'll Stay!
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree