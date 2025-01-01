Films of Serbia

Menu
S
Sweet Sorrow
32
3211
48
48 Hours and 1 Minute
78
78 Days
A
A Fleeting Dream A Good Wife A Serbian Film
A.
A.I. Rising
AB
Absolutnih sto
AF
Afterwater
AN
Angels Don’t Buzz
BA
Bandits in search of mom
BE
Because My Thoughts Are Struggling Best Sci Fi
BO
Bottlemen
BU
Bumblebee's Summer
CA
Carbide
CE
Celebration
CH
Christina Chun nuan hua kai / From Tomorrow on, I Will
CI
Ciné-Guerrillas: Scenes from the Labudović Reels Cirkus Columbia
CL
Clip
DJ
DJ Ahmet
DO
DOKer Shorts #2
DU
Dubina dva Dudes Again! Dule Savić and the Silence in London
EI
Eighty Plus
EL
El Pepe: A Supreme Life El Shatt - A Blueprint for Utopia
EN
Enclave Enough for Now
EX
Excursion
FA
Fade to Black Family Therapy
FE
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №3
FI
Film Noir First Class - Full Throat!
FL
Flotacija
FO
For King and Homeland Forever Hold Your Peace
GO
Godina majmuna
GU
Guardians of the Formula Guca!
HA
Hadersfild Hajduk in Belgrade
HE
Heroes of Halyard
HO
Holy Family Horia Housekeeping for Beginners How I Learned to Fly How to Be Slobodan?
I
I Was at Home, But I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov
IN
In Praise of Nothing Indigo Crystal Inkarnacija
IS
Isolation
IT
It All Ends Here
IV
Ivana the Terrible Ivko's Feast
JO
Jorgovani
JU
Just Between Us
KI
Killer Mermaid
KL
Klopka
LA
Lazarus Path
LE
Le Prince Des Mers Letete s Rossinant
LI
Life Is a Trumpet Little Trouble Girls
LO
Loan Shark Lost Country Love and Other Crimes
MA
Malmkrog Mamarosh May Labor Day
ME
Megdan: Between Water and Fire Metastases
MI
Midwinter Night's Dream
MO
Mother Mara
MU
Mudbrick
MY
My Late Summer My Morning Laughter
NE
Nedelja Next to Us Next to You
NO
No One's Child Novi Sad Remembrance
ON
On the Milky Road On the Other Side One Woman - One Century Only When I Laugh
PA
Panama Papillon
PL
Planet 7693
PO
Pokidan Povratak Zikine dinastije 2
PR
Promise Me This
RE
Requiem for Mrs.J Restore Point
RO
Role Model Roots Rounds
RU
Ruski konzul
SA
Saban Bajramovic - My Journey
SN
Snow and the Bear
SO
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari Something Larger Than Me South Wind South Wind South Wind 2: Speed Up
ST
St. George Shoots the Dragon
SU
Summer Teeth Sun Never Again
TE
Tears for Sale
TH
The Balkan Line The Beautiful Years The Black Pin The Diary of Diana B The Eclipse The Erl-King The Fourth Man The Great Tram Robbery The Last Lap, Guys! The Last Shooter The Load The Lost Dream Team The Other Side of Everything The Parade The Pavilion The Peasants The Priest's Children The Rift The Tower of Strength The Uncle The Whirlpool The Will of the Son The Witch Hunters The Woman with a Broken Nose These Are the Rules
TR
Traces Trail of the Beast Train Driver's Diary
TU
Tut vse svoyi
UN
Undergods Universalove
US
Usekovanje
VA
Vampir Varvari
VI
Videoteka
WA
Waiting for Handke
WH
What a Country! When Day Breaks When the Phone Rang Where the Road Leads
WO
Working Class Goes to Hell
YO
You Know Him You Leave, I'll Stay!
