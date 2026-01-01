Menu
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Genji monogatari
Genji monogatari
Genji monogatari
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
History
Country
Japan
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
1951
World premiere
11 June 1951
Release date
11 June 1951
Japan
Production
Daiei Studios
Also known as
Genji monogatari, The Tale of Genji, Genji szerelmei, Le roman de Genji, O conto de Genji, Opowieść o księciu Genjim, 源氏物語
Director
Kôzaburô Yoshimura
Cast
Kazuo Hasegawa
Nobuko Otowa
Mitsuko Mito
Yūji Hori
Machiko Kyō
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Genji monogatari
7.0
The Night of the 12th
(2022)
7.8
Wait Until Dark
(1967)
7.8
An Actor's Revenge
(1963)
6.3
The Life of Chikuzan
(1977)
7.9
Floating Weeds
(1959)
7.9
The Naked Island
(1960)
7.1
Gate of Hell
(1953)
6.9
Live Today, Die Tomorrow!
(1970)
Film rating
6.2
Rate
13
votes
6.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
