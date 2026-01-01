Menu
Genji monogatari

Genji monogatari 18+
Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1951
World premiere 11 June 1951
Release date
11 June 1951 Japan
Production Daiei Studios
Also known as
Genji monogatari, The Tale of Genji, Genji szerelmei, Le roman de Genji, O conto de Genji, Opowieść o księciu Genjim, 源氏物語
Director
Kôzaburô Yoshimura
Cast
Kazuo Hasegawa
Nobuko Otowa
Mitsuko Mito
Yūji Hori
Machiko Kyō
Film rating

6.2
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
