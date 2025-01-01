Films of Ireland

Menu
1,
1,000 Times Good Night
11
11 Minutes
50
500 Miles
A
A Dark Song A Date for Mad Mary A Film with Me in It A Good Woman Is Hard to Find A Greyhound of a Girl
AB
Abigail About Adam About Joan
AD
Adam & Paul
AI
Aisha
AL
Albert Nobbs All Creatures Big and Small All Dogs Go to Heaven
AM
Amongst the Wolves
AN
An Endless Sunday André Rieu in Dublin Angela's Ashes Animals
AP
Apocalypse Clown
AR
Arcadian Arracht
AS
As Luck Would Have It Asylum
BA
Baltimore Barber Barry Lyndon
BE
Beat the Lotto Becoming Jane
BI
Bicycle Thieves: Pumped Up
BL
Black 47 BlinkyTM Bloody Sunday Blue Moon Blue Road: The Edna O'Brien Story
BO
Bobby Sands: 66 Days Botched Boys from County Hell
BR
Brain on Fire Breakfast on Pluto Bring Them Down Broken Law Brooklyn
BY
Byzantium
CA
Calm with Horses Captain Morten and the Spider Queen
CE
Ceolchuairt Mongolia
CH
Charlatan Chevalier Christmas in Notting Hill Christy
CI
Circle of Friends Citadel
CO
Come to Daddy Conor McGregor: NOTORIOUS
CR
Cracks Crash and Burn
CU
Cult Killer
DA
Dans les limbes Dark Lies the Island Dark Touch Dark by Noon Dating Amber
DE
Deadly Cuts Death of a Ladies’ Man Dementia 13
DI
Disco Pigs
DO
Dollhouse Double Blind
DR
Driftwood
DU
Dublin Oldschool
ED
Eden
EL
Ella Enchanted
EN
End of Sentence Enemy at the Gates
ES
Essential Killing
EV
Evelyn
EX
Extra Ordinary
FE
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment» Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №3
FI
Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
FL
Float Like a Butterfly Flora and Son
FO
Four Letters of Love Four Mothers
FR
Fran the Man Frank French Exit Frewaka
FU
Future Shorts. London Edition
GA
Gangster No. 1 Garage Gaza
GE
Gespensterjäger
GI
Given
GL
Glassland
GO
Good Favour Good Vibrations
GR
Grabbers Grainne Uaile: The Movie Greta
HA
Hallow Road Handsome Devil
HE
Hellouin 2019: Nonstop uzhasov Here Are the Young Men Herself
HI
Hideaways His & Hers History's Future
HO
Hokum How About You
HU
Human Traffic Hunted
I
I Come with the Rain I Never Cry I Swear I Used to Live Here I Went Down
I.
I.T.
IN
In America In the Name of the Father Inside I'm Dancing Intermission Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking Into the West Invincible
IR
Irish Animation Shorts Irish Wish
IT
It's Not Yet Dark
JI
Jimi: All Is by My Side Jimmy's Hall
JO
Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten Joyride
JU
Just a Sigh Justice Dot Net
KE
Kennedy, Sinatra and the Mafia Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
KI
Kinds of Kindness King Arthur Kings of Sumava
KN
Kneecap
LA
Last Hijack Laws of Attraction
LE
Leap Year
LI
Life in a Fishbowl Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure Little Emma
LO
Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid Love & Friendship Love & Rage Love of the Irish
MA
Mammal Man on the Train Mattress Men Maudie Maze
ME
Men at Lunch Metal Heart
MI
Michael Collins Michael Inside Mister Lonely
MO
Moon Man Moscow Never Sleeps
MR
Mr. Burton Mrs Brown
MY
My Father's Dragon My Father's Shadow My Left Foot My Little Pony: A New Generation My Name Is Emily My Norwegian Holiday My Sailer My Love My Salinger Year My Sweet Land
NA
Nails
NE
Never Grow Old New Boy
NI
Niko - Lentäjän poika
NO
Nora Northanger Abbey Notes from Sheepland Nothing Personal
OD
Oddity
ON
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl On the Edge Once Ondine One Way
OO
Ooops! The Adventure Continues
OS
Osama
OU
Outcast
PJ
PJ Harvey - A Dog Called Money
PA
Patrick's Day
PE
Perrier's Bounty
PI
Pilgrimage Pillion
PO
Poor Things Poster Boys Power Ballad
PR
Prince Valiant
PU
Puffin Rock and the New Friends Pursuit
QU
Quintessentially Irish
RE
Re-creation Redemption of a Rogue Reign of Fire
RI
Rialto
RO
Robin and the Hood Rock-A-Doodle Room Rose Plays Julie
RY
Ryan's Daughter
SA
Santa's Apprentice
SE
Sea Fever Sense & Sensibility September Says Servants
SH
Shadow Dancer Sharp Corner Shooting the Mafia Shrooms
SI
Silver and the Book of Dreams Sing Street Six Shooter
SM
Small Things Like These
SO
So This Is Christmas Song of Goats Song of Granite Song of the Sea South
SP
Space Truckers
ST
Standby Steel Country / A Dark Place Steps of Freedom Steve Stitches Studs
SW
Switzerland
TH
That They May Face the Rising Sun The Banshees of Inisherin The Boxer The Breadwinner The Bright Side The Butcher Boy The Canal The Cellar The Clean Up Crew The Count of Monte Cristo The Cured The Damned The Dead The Deepest Breath The Delinquent Season The Dig The Eclipse The Escapist The Eternal The Farthest The Father of the Cyborgs The Favourite The Field The Gates The Green Knight The Gruffalo The Guard The Hallow The Highest Brasil The Hole in the Ground The Inventor The Land Before Time The Last Right The Last of the High Kings The Lobster The Lodgers The Magdalene Sisters The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa's Sleigh The Man Who Invented Christmas The Martini Shot The Miracle Club The Moth Diaries The Other Lamb The Pervert's Guide to Ideology The Professor and the Madman The Quiet Girl The Racer The Rising: 1916 The Secret Scripture The Secret of Kells The Siege of Jadotville The Surprise The Swell Season The Tailor of Panama The Ugly Duckling and Me The Wind That Shakes the Barley The Winter Lake The Wonder The Young Offenders This Is My Father This Must Be the Place Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie Thumbelina
TI
Tiger Raid
TO
To the Moon Tomato Red Tomorrow Is Saturday
TR
Traders Treasure Island Triage True North
TU
Turning Green
VE
Verdigris Veronica Guerin
VI
Vita and Virginia Viva
WA
Waiting for Godot Waveriders
WH
What If
WI
Wild Mountain Thyme Wildfire
WO
Wolf Wolfwalkers
YO
You Are Not My Mother You're Ugly Too Young Plato
ZO
Zonad Zoo
ИР
Ирландские серьезные истории
