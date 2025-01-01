Films of Ireland

Menu
1,
1,000 Times Good Night
11
11 Minutes
50
500 Miles
A
A Dark Song
A Date for Mad Mary
A Film with Me in It
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
A Greyhound of a Girl
AB
Abigail
About Adam
About Joan
AD
Adam & Paul
AI
Aisha
AL
Albert Nobbs
All Creatures Big and Small
All Dogs Go to Heaven
AM
Amongst the Wolves
AN
An Endless Sunday
André Rieu in Dublin
Angela's Ashes
Animals
AP
Apocalypse Clown
AR
Arcadian
Arracht
AS
As Luck Would Have It
Asylum
BA
Baltimore
Barber
Barry Lyndon
BE
Beat the Lotto
Becoming Jane
BI
Bicycle Thieves: Pumped Up
BL
Black 47
BlinkyTM
Bloody Sunday
Blue Moon
Blue Road: The Edna O'Brien Story
BO
Bobby Sands: 66 Days
Botched
Boys from County Hell
BR
Brain on Fire
Breakfast on Pluto
Bring Them Down
Broken Law
Brooklyn
BY
Byzantium
CA
Calm with Horses
Captain Morten and the Spider Queen
CE
Ceolchuairt Mongolia
CH
Charlatan
Chevalier
Christmas in Notting Hill
Christy
CI
Circle of Friends
Citadel
CO
Come to Daddy
Conor McGregor: NOTORIOUS
CR
Cracks
Crash and Burn
CU
Cult Killer
DA
Dans les limbes
Dark Lies the Island
Dark Touch
Dark by Noon
Dating Amber
DE
Deadly Cuts
Death of a Ladies’ Man
Dementia 13
DI
Disco Pigs
DO
Dollhouse
Double Blind
DR
Driftwood
DU
Dublin Oldschool
ED
Eden
EL
Ella Enchanted
EN
End of Sentence
Enemy at the Gates
ES
Essential Killing
EV
Evelyn
EX
Extra Ordinary
FE
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment»
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №3
FI
Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania
FL
Float Like a Butterfly
Flora and Son
FO
Four Letters of Love
Four Mothers
FR
Fran the Man
Frank
French Exit
Frewaka
FU
Future Shorts. London Edition
GA
Gangster No. 1
Garage
Gaza
GE
Gespensterjäger
GI
Given
GL
Glassland
GO
Good Favour
Good Vibrations
GR
Grabbers
Grainne Uaile: The Movie
Greta
HA
Hallow Road
Handsome Devil
HE
Hellouin 2019: Nonstop uzhasov
Here Are the Young Men
Herself
HI
Hideaways
His & Hers
History's Future
HO
Hokum
How About You
HU
Human Traffic
Hunted
I
I Come with the Rain
I Never Cry
I Swear
I Used to Live Here
I Went Down
I.
I.T.
IN
In America
In the Name of the Father
Inside I'm Dancing
Intermission
Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking
Into the West
Invincible
IR
Irish Animation Shorts
Irish Wish
IT
It's Not Yet Dark
JI
Jimi: All Is by My Side
Jimmy's Hall
JO
Joe Strummer: The Future Is Unwritten
Joyride
JU
Just a Sigh
Justice Dot Net
KE
Kennedy, Sinatra and the Mafia
Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh
KI
Kinds of Kindness
King Arthur
Kings of Sumava
KN
Kneecap
LA
Last Hijack
Laws of Attraction
LE
Leap Year
LI
Life in a Fishbowl
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure
Little Emma
LO
Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid
Love & Friendship
Love & Rage
Love of the Irish
MA
Mammal
Man on the Train
Mattress Men
Maudie
Maze
ME
Men at Lunch
Metal Heart
MI
Michael Collins
Michael Inside
Mister Lonely
MO
Moon Man
Moscow Never Sleeps
MR
Mr. Burton
Mrs Brown
MY
My Father's Dragon
My Father's Shadow
My Left Foot
My Little Pony: A New Generation
My Name Is Emily
My Norwegian Holiday
My Sailer My Love
My Salinger Year
My Sweet Land
NA
Nails
NE
Never Grow Old
New Boy
NI
Niko - Lentäjän poika
NO
Nora
Northanger Abbey
Notes from Sheepland
Nothing Personal
OD
Oddity
ON
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
On the Edge
Once
Ondine
One Way
OO
Ooops! The Adventure Continues
OS
Osama
OU
Outcast
PJ
PJ Harvey - A Dog Called Money
PA
Patrick's Day
PE
Perrier's Bounty
PI
Pilgrimage
Pillion
PO
Poor Things
Poster Boys
Power Ballad
PR
Prince Valiant
PU
Puffin Rock and the New Friends
Pursuit
QU
Quintessentially Irish
RE
Re-creation
Redemption of a Rogue
Reign of Fire
RI
Rialto
RO
Robin and the Hood
Rock-A-Doodle
Room
Rose Plays Julie
RY
Ryan's Daughter
SA
Santa's Apprentice
SE
Sea Fever
Sense & Sensibility
September Says
Servants
SH
Shadow Dancer
Sharp Corner
Shooting the Mafia
Shrooms
SI
Silver and the Book of Dreams
Sing Street
Six Shooter
SM
Small Things Like These
SO
So This Is Christmas
Song of Goats
Song of Granite
Song of the Sea
South
SP
Space Truckers
ST
Standby
Steel Country / A Dark Place
Steps of Freedom
Steve
Stitches
Studs
SW
Switzerland
TH
That They May Face the Rising Sun
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Boxer
The Breadwinner
The Bright Side
The Butcher Boy
The Canal
The Cellar
The Clean Up Crew
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Cured
The Damned
The Dead
The Deepest Breath
The Delinquent Season
The Dig
The Eclipse
The Escapist
The Eternal
The Farthest
The Father of the Cyborgs
The Favourite
The Field
The Gates
The Green Knight
The Gruffalo
The Guard
The Hallow
The Highest Brasil
The Hole in the Ground
The Inventor
The Land Before Time
The Last Right
The Last of the High Kings
The Lobster
The Lodgers
The Magdalene Sisters
The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa's Sleigh
The Man Who Invented Christmas
The Martini Shot
The Miracle Club
The Moth Diaries
The Other Lamb
The Pervert's Guide to Ideology
The Professor and the Madman
The Quiet Girl
The Racer
The Rising: 1916
The Secret Scripture
The Secret of Kells
The Siege of Jadotville
The Surprise
The Swell Season
The Tailor of Panama
The Ugly Duckling and Me
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
The Winter Lake
The Wonder
The Young Offenders
This Is My Father
This Must Be the Place
Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Thumbelina
TI
Tiger Raid
TO
To the Moon
Tomato Red
Tomorrow Is Saturday
TR
Traders
Treasure Island
Triage
True North
TU
Turning Green
VE
Verdigris
Veronica Guerin
VI
Vita and Virginia
Viva
WA
Waiting for Godot
Waveriders
WH
What If
WI
Wild Mountain Thyme
Wildfire
WO
Wolf
Wolfwalkers
YO
You Are Not My Mother
You're Ugly Too
Young Plato
ZO
Zonad
Zoo
ИР
Ирландские серьезные истории
