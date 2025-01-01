Menu
Films of Argentina

15
15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
19
1978
2
2 + 2
30
30 Nights with My Ex
4X
4x4
7
7 Sea Pirates
A
A Boat Departed from Me Taking Me Away A Boyfriend for My Wife A Journey to the Fumigated Towns A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio A Place in the World A Shanghai Bride A Ton of Luck A Voz do Silêncio
AB
Abril, verde, amarillo
AD
Adiós entusiasmo
AF
African Territory After the End
AL
Al morir la matinée Alelí Alemania Alita: Battle Angel Allá en el Norte
AM
Amor a primera vista
AN
An Ocean Blue An Unexpected Love An argentinian crime And Soon the Darkness Another Silence
AP
April in New York
AR
Arca, El Ardor Argentina Argentina, 1985 Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires
AS
Assassination Tango
AT
At That Very Moment At the End of the Tunnel
AZ
Azor
BA
Bad Christmas
BE
Best Erotic Shorts-3
BL
Blondi
BO
Bonsái Boogie
BR
Broken
BY
Bye Bye Brasil
CA
Calles de la memoria Camp Crasher Carancho Casa del ángel, La Cassandra
CH
Checkmate
CL
Clandestine Childhood Close Your Eyes
CO
Cocote Coldplay Music of the Spheres - Live at River Plate Conversations on Hatred
CU
Cuentos de chacales
DA
Dalia and the Red Book Damiana Kryygi Dancing with Maria
DE
Devil
DI
Digan lo que digan
DO
Do Not Enter
DR
Dry Martina
EC
Echoes of a Crime
EL
El Cinco El Jockey El Pepe: A Supreme Life El Potro: Unstoppable El Ruso El desentierro El empleado y el patrón El mismo amor, la misma lluvia El perro El ratón Pérez 2 El resultado del amor El Árbol Elsa & Fred
EM
Embrace of the Serpent
EN
Encarnación
ES
Estamos juntos
EU
Eureka
EV
Eva Doesn't Sleep Everybody Has a Plan
EX
Expiration Date
FA
Family Law Family Members Faro
FE
Fern von uns / Far from Us Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Kinotanec» Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №2 Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №3 Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №4 Festival «Poslanie k cheloveku-2017»
FI
Fierro... l'été des secrets / Summer of the Colt
FO
For the Money / Por el dinero
GA
Gaucho Gaucho
GE
Gerry
GI
Giant Giants of la Mancha
GL
Glories of Tango
GO
God Bless Ozzy Osbourne Goyo
HE
Heist of the Century Heroic Losers
HI
Highlander II: The Quickening Historias de Cronopios y de Famas History of the Occult
HO
Hoy me desperté Hoy se arregla el mundo
HU
Hunabku
I
I Am Gilda I Married a Dumbass
IC
Ico, the Brave Horse
IL
Il direttore Illusions for Sale: The Rise and Fall of Generation Zoe
IN
Initials SG Inseparables Intuition Invasión
IO
Io e Angela
JA
Jauja
JU
Juego de brujas
KI
Kill Me Please
KL
Klimakteriet
KO
Kodoku: Meatball Machine
KU
Kun por Agüero
Kóblic
LA
La Alegoría de la Cueva La Ciénaga La Edad del amor La Funeraria La Hermosa mentira La Historia oficial / The Official Story La Muerte De Dios La Quietud La antena La estrella roja La gran aventura de Los Lunnis y el Libro Mágico La sonrisa de mamá La sublevación La suerte en tus manos La tara Land of Ashes Las Acacias Las grietas de Jara Las olas Las viudas de los jueves Lateral Thinking
LE
Legions Let the Dance Begin Letto numero 6
LI
Lion's Den
LO
Lo Inevitable Lobo Feroz Long Time No Sleep Los tiburones / The Sharks Love Shorts 4
LU
Lucky Luke
MA
Magic Farm Mamá se fue de viaje Man Facing Southeast
ME
Mercano, el marciano
MI
Mientras Dure La Guerra Milonga Minimal Stories Miss Viborg
MO
Monos Most People Die on Sundays
MU
Muchachos, la película de la gente Murder Me, Monster
MY
My Best Enemy My First Wedding My Last Tango My Masterpiece My Poor Beloved Mother
NA
Naked Tango
NE
Neon Flesh Neruda Nevada Nevando voy
NI
Nicola Costantino: La artefacta Nine Queens
NO
No Kids No Stars in the Jungle No hay regreso a casa Nobody's Watching Norbert Notes for My Son
OB
Objetos
OF
Official Competition
OS
Oscuro animal
OU
Our Last Tango Our Memory
PA
Papeles en el viento Paula Paulina
PE
Pela Janela Perdida Permitidos
PH
Phone Book
PL
Plan for Buenos Aires Play Plumíferos - Aventuras voladoras
PO
Pornomelancholia
PR
Primero enero Prisioneros de una noche
PU
Puan
QU
Quinografía Quixote’s – The Heirs of La Mancha
R
R BnB
RA
Raton Perez, El
RE
Re loca Reas Rebellion Rest in Peace Resurrection Retratos del Futuro
RO
Road to Success Robe of Gems Robotia, the Movie Rodencia y el Diente de la Princesa Romcom Shorts 2016
SA
Sangre
SC
Sci-Fi Shorts
SE
Seawards Journey
SI
Simon of the Mountain Sinfonía para Ana
SL
Sleep with Your Eyes Open
SO
Some Girls Son of the Bride
SP
Spider
ST
Stories of Lost Souls
SU
Suddenly
Sólo para dos
TA
Tango Tangos Are for Two Tangos, the Exile of Gardel Taxi a Gibraltar
TE
Terrified Tetro
TH
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession The Accused The Angel The Bar The Bilbaos The Blue Star The Broken Land The Camera Obscura The Crime of Father Amaro The Crimes That Bind The Dark Side of the Heart The Delinquents The Desert Bride The Devil's Tail The Distinguished Citizen The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet The Duel of Wine The Extortion The Family House The Games Maker The German Doctor The Hand in the Trap The Headless Woman The Heart Knows The Human Surge 3 The Inheritance The Intruder The Journey The Klezmer Project The Last Boy on Earth The Last Man The Last Summer of La Boyita The Major Tones The Man Next Door The Man Who Loved UFOs The Memory of Water The Message The Minder The Motorcycle Diaries The Mystery of Happiness The Other Son The Paranoids The Past The Power of Sin The Practice The Project of the Century The Punishment The Red Book Ritual The Returned The Secret in Their Eyes The Settlers The South The Substitute The Tale of King Crab The Tango Lesson The Two Mariettes The Two Popes The Wailing The Weasel's Tale There Be Dragons Thesis on a Homicide
TO
Todas las azafatas van al cielo Top Cat
TR
Transfers Transmitzvah Trenque Lauquen Truman
TU
Turu, the Wacky Hen
UN
Un Novio para Laura Underdogs Une autre forme de silence Unfinished Affairs Unknown Origins
VE
Vera and the Pleasure of Others
VI
Viola Virus-32
VO
Volodia
WE
We Are the Heat Welcome to Argentina
WH
What We Wanted to Be When Evil Lurks White Elephant
WI
Wild Tales Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine
XX
XXY
YO
YOLO - You Only Live Once You Shall Not Sleep Tonight You shall not sleep
ZA
Zama
SH
shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival' 19
¡V
¡Vivan las antípodas!
