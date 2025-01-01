Films of Argentina

Menu
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
15
15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
19
1978
2
2 + 2
30
30 Nights with My Ex
4X
4x4
7
7 Sea Pirates
A
A Boat Departed from Me Taking Me Away
A Boyfriend for My Wife
A Journey to the Fumigated Towns
A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio
A Place in the World
A Shanghai Bride
A Ton of Luck
A Voz do Silêncio
AB
Abril, verde, amarillo
AD
Adiós entusiasmo
AF
African Territory
After the End
AL
Al morir la matinée
Alelí
Alemania
Alita: Battle Angel
Allá en el Norte
AM
Amor a primera vista
AN
An Ocean Blue
An Unexpected Love
An argentinian crime
And Soon the Darkness
Another Silence
AP
April in New York
AR
Arca, El
Ardor
Argentina
Argentina, 1985
Ariel: Back to Buenos Aires
AS
Assassination Tango
AT
At That Very Moment
At the End of the Tunnel
AZ
Azor
BA
Bad Christmas
BE
Best Erotic Shorts-3
BL
Blondi
BO
Bonsái
Boogie
BR
Broken
BY
Bye Bye Brasil
CA
Calles de la memoria
Camp Crasher
Carancho
Casa del ángel, La
Cassandra
CH
Checkmate
CL
Clandestine Childhood
Close Your Eyes
CO
Cocote
Coldplay Music of the Spheres - Live at River Plate
Conversations on Hatred
CU
Cuentos de chacales
DA
Dalia and the Red Book
Damiana Kryygi
Dancing with Maria
DE
Devil
DI
Digan lo que digan
DO
Do Not Enter
DR
Dry Martina
EC
Echoes of a Crime
EL
El Cinco
El Jockey
El Pepe: A Supreme Life
El Potro: Unstoppable
El Ruso
El desentierro
El empleado y el patrón
El mismo amor, la misma lluvia
El perro
El ratón Pérez 2
El resultado del amor
El Árbol
Elsa & Fred
EM
Embrace of the Serpent
EN
Encarnación
ES
Estamos juntos
EU
Eureka
EV
Eva Doesn't Sleep
Everybody Has a Plan
EX
Expiration Date
FA
Family Law
Family Members
Faro
FE
Fern von uns / Far from Us
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Kinotanec»
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №2
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №3
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №4
Festival «Poslanie k cheloveku-2017»
FI
Fierro... l'été des secrets / Summer of the Colt
FO
For the Money / Por el dinero
GA
Gaucho Gaucho
GE
Gerry
GI
Giant
Giants of la Mancha
GL
Glories of Tango
GO
God Bless Ozzy Osbourne
Goyo
HE
Heist of the Century
Heroic Losers
HI
Highlander II: The Quickening
Historias de Cronopios y de Famas
History of the Occult
HO
Hoy me desperté
Hoy se arregla el mundo
HU
Hunabku
I
I Am Gilda
I Married a Dumbass
IC
Ico, the Brave Horse
IL
Il direttore
Illusions for Sale: The Rise and Fall of Generation Zoe
IN
Initials SG
Inseparables
Intuition
Invasión
IO
Io e Angela
JA
Jauja
JU
Juego de brujas
KI
Kill Me Please
KL
Klimakteriet
KO
Kodoku: Meatball Machine
KU
Kun por Agüero
KÓ
Kóblic
LA
La Alegoría de la Cueva
La Ciénaga
La Edad del amor
La Funeraria
La Hermosa mentira
La Historia oficial / The Official Story
La Muerte De Dios
La Quietud
La antena
La estrella roja
La gran aventura de Los Lunnis y el Libro Mágico
La sonrisa de mamá
La sublevación
La suerte en tus manos
La tara
Land of Ashes
Las Acacias
Las grietas de Jara
Las olas
Las viudas de los jueves
Lateral Thinking
LE
Legions
Let the Dance Begin
Letto numero 6
LI
Lion's Den
LO
Lo Inevitable
Lobo Feroz
Long Time No Sleep
Los tiburones / The Sharks
Love Shorts 4
LU
Lucky Luke
MA
Magic Farm
Mamá se fue de viaje
Man Facing Southeast
ME
Mercano, el marciano
MI
Mientras Dure La Guerra
Milonga
Minimal Stories
Miss Viborg
MO
Monos
Most People Die on Sundays
MU
Muchachos, la película de la gente
Murder Me, Monster
MY
My Best Enemy
My First Wedding
My Last Tango
My Masterpiece
My Poor Beloved Mother
NA
Naked Tango
NE
Neon Flesh
Neruda
Nevada
Nevando voy
NI
Nicola Costantino: La artefacta
Nine Queens
NO
No Kids
No Stars in the Jungle
No hay regreso a casa
Nobody's Watching
Norbert
Notes for My Son
OB
Objetos
OF
Official Competition
OS
Oscuro animal
OU
Our Last Tango
Our Memory
PA
Papeles en el viento
Paula
Paulina
PE
Pela Janela
Perdida
Permitidos
PH
Phone Book
PL
Plan for Buenos Aires
Play
Plumíferos - Aventuras voladoras
PO
Pornomelancholia
PR
Primero enero
Prisioneros de una noche
PU
Puan
QU
Quinografía
Quixote’s – The Heirs of La Mancha
R
R BnB
RA
Raton Perez, El
RE
Re loca
Reas
Rebellion
Rest in Peace
Resurrection
Retratos del Futuro
RO
Road to Success
Robe of Gems
Robotia, the Movie
Rodencia y el Diente de la Princesa
Romcom Shorts 2016
SA
Sangre
SC
Sci-Fi Shorts
SE
Seawards Journey
SI
Simon of the Mountain
Sinfonía para Ana
SL
Sleep with Your Eyes Open
SO
Some Girls
Son of the Bride
SP
Spider
ST
Stories of Lost Souls
SU
Suddenly
SÓ
Sólo para dos
TA
Tango
Tangos Are for Two
Tangos, the Exile of Gardel
Taxi a Gibraltar
TE
Terrified
Tetro
TH
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
The Accused
The Angel
The Bar
The Bilbaos
The Blue Star
The Broken Land
The Camera Obscura
The Crime of Father Amaro
The Crimes That Bind
The Dark Side of the Heart
The Delinquents
The Desert Bride
The Devil's Tail
The Distinguished Citizen
The Dog Who Wouldn't Be Quiet
The Duel of Wine
The Extortion
The Family House
The Games Maker
The German Doctor
The Hand in the Trap
The Headless Woman
The Heart Knows
The Human Surge 3
The Inheritance
The Intruder
The Journey
The Klezmer Project
The Last Boy on Earth
The Last Man
The Last Summer of La Boyita
The Major Tones
The Man Next Door
The Man Who Loved UFOs
The Memory of Water
The Message
The Minder
The Motorcycle Diaries
The Mystery of Happiness
The Other Son
The Paranoids
The Past
The Power of Sin
The Practice
The Project of the Century
The Punishment
The Red Book Ritual
The Returned
The Secret in Their Eyes
The Settlers
The South
The Substitute
The Tale of King Crab
The Tango Lesson
The Two Mariettes
The Two Popes
The Wailing
The Weasel's Tale
There Be Dragons
Thesis on a Homicide
TO
Todas las azafatas van al cielo
Top Cat
TR
Transfers
Transmitzvah
Trenque Lauquen
Truman
TU
Turu, the Wacky Hen
UN
Un Novio para Laura
Underdogs
Une autre forme de silence
Unfinished Affairs
Unknown Origins
VE
Vera and the Pleasure of Others
VI
Viola
Virus-32
VO
Volodia
WE
We Are the Heat
Welcome to Argentina
WH
What We Wanted to Be
When Evil Lurks
White Elephant
WI
Wild Tales
Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine
XX
XXY
YO
YOLO - You Only Live Once
You Shall Not Sleep Tonight
You shall not sleep
ZA
Zama
SH
shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival' 19
¡V
¡Vivan las antípodas!
