Metropolis
Metropolis
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2001
Online premiere
14 August 2003
World premiere
26 May 2001
Release date
|5 June 2002
|France
|
|
|31 October 2002
|Germany
|
|
|21 June 2002
|Italy
|
|
|26 May 2001
|Japan
|
|
|17 January 2003
|South Korea
|
|
|24 May 2002
|Spain
|
|
|25 January 2002
|USA
|
|
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
1,000,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross
$4,035,384
Production
Bandai Visual Company, DENTSU Music And Entertainment, Imagica Corp.
Also known as
Metoroporisu, Metropolis, Metrópolis, Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis, Robotic Angel, Metrópolis de Osamu Tezuka, Metropolisz, Osamu Tezuka no Metoroporisu, Метрополис, Метрополіс, メトロポリス, 大都會