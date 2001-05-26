Menu
Рейтинги
7.2 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Metropolis

Metropolis

Metropolis 18+
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 14 August 2003
World premiere 26 May 2001
Release date
5 June 2002 France
31 October 2002 Germany
21 June 2002 Italy
26 May 2001 Japan
17 January 2003 South Korea
24 May 2002 Spain
25 January 2002 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget 1,000,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $4,035,384
Production Bandai Visual Company, DENTSU Music And Entertainment, Imagica Corp.
Also known as
Metoroporisu, Metropolis, Metrópolis, Osamu Tezuka's Metropolis, Robotic Angel, Metrópolis de Osamu Tezuka, Metropolisz, Osamu Tezuka no Metoroporisu, Метрополис, Метрополіс, メトロポリス, 大都會
Director
Rintaro
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Listen to the
soundtrack Metropolis
