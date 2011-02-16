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Poster of Jiro Dreams of Sushi
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Jiro Dreams of Sushi
7.8

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

, 2011
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
USA, Japan / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Jiro Dreams of Sushi
7.8

Synopsis

Revered sushi chef Jiro Ono strives for perfection in his work, while his eldest son, Yoshikazu, has trouble living up to his father's legacy.

Cast

Jiro Ono
Self
Yoshikazu Ono
Self
Masuhiro Yamamoto
Self
Daisuke Nakazama
Self
Hachiro Mizutani
Self
Harutaki Takahashi
Self
Hiroki Fujita
Self
Tsunenori Ida
Self
Toichiro Iida
Self
Akihiro Oyama
Self
Director David Gelb
Composer Jeff Foxworth, The Ontic, Rye Randa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 16 February 2011
Release date
15 March 2012 Denmark A
8 June 2012 Italy
11 June 2011 Japan G
31 May 2012 Netherlands
25 May 2012 Poland
26 July 2012 Singapore
17 September 2012 South Korea ALL
20 April 2012 Sweden 11
9 March 2012 USA PG
Worldwide Gross $2,692,864
Production Preferred Content, Sundial Pictures
Also known as
Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Jiro e l'arte del sushi, Jiro rêve de sushi, Jiro śni o sushi, Jiro und das beste Sushi der Welt, Jiro unistab sushist, Nghệ nhân Sushi, O Sushi dos Sonhos de Jiro, Sushiálmok, Sushimästaren Jiros dröm, Sushimestari Jiron unelma, Сны Дзиро о суши, 二郎は鮨の夢を見る, 壽司之神, 寿司之神, Мечты Дзиро о суши, じろうはすしのゆめをみる, 스시 장인: 지로의 꿈

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023

Quotes

Jiro Ono Once you decide on your occupation... you must immerse yourself in your work. You have to fall in love with your work. Never complain about your job. You must dedicate your life to mastering your skill. That's the secret of success... and is the key to being regarded honorably.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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