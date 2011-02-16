Jiro Dreams of Sushi, Jiro e l'arte del sushi, Jiro rêve de sushi, Jiro śni o sushi, Jiro und das beste Sushi der Welt, Jiro unistab sushist, Nghệ nhân Sushi, O Sushi dos Sonhos de Jiro, Sushiálmok, Sushimästaren Jiros dröm, Sushimestari Jiron unelma, Сны Дзиро о суши, 二郎は鮨の夢を見る, 壽司之神, 寿司之神, Мечты Дзиро о суши, じろうはすしのゆめをみる, 스시 장인: 지로의 꿈
Film rating
7.8
Rate10 votes
7.8IMDb
Updated 27 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Jiro OnoOnce you decide on your occupation... you must immerse yourself in your work. You have to fall in love with your work. Never complain about your job. You must dedicate your life to mastering your skill. That's the secret of success... and is the key to being regarded honorably.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.