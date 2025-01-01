Films of Denmark

Menu
10
10 Billion Mouths 101 Reykjavík
3
3 Things
A
A Beautiful Life A Family Affair A Fortunate Man A Funny Man A Hole in My Heart A House Made of Splinters A Matter of Trust A Modern Man A Perfectly Normal Family A Royal Affair A Second Chance A Storm Foretold A Taste of Hunger A Trip to Mars A War A White, White Day
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
AC
Across the Waters
AD
Adam's Apples
AF
After the Wedding
AG
Against The Ice
AI
Aitsa
AL
Albert All I Want for Christmas All I Want for Christmas: The Magic Time Machine All Things Fair Allegro
AM
Amateurs in Space Amma Lo-Fi
AN
Angels of the Universe Aniara Another Round Antboy Antboy 3 Antboy: Revenge of the Red Fury Antichrist
AP
Apocalypse in the Tropics Apolonia, Apolonia
AQ
Aquarela
AS
As the Tide Comes In Asterix et les Vikings Astérix chez les Bretons
BA
Babette's Feast Back to Reality Balomania Barefoot
BE
Beautiful Beings Before the Frost Best Thriller Shorts 2 Best in the World Beyond Beyond Beyond
BI
Big Time Birthday Girl
BL
Blood in the Mobile
BO
Bobbi Jene Border Borderline Borg/McEnroe Boundless Boy from Heaven
BR
Breaking the Waves Brief History of a Family
BU
Buddizm v sovremennom mire Bugs Buster's World
Børnene fra Sølvgade
CA
Calamity, une enfance de Martha Jane Cannary Camino Can't Feel Nothing Cathedrals of Culture
CH
Charter
CL
Club Zero
CO
Concrete Night Copenhagen Does Not Exist
CY
Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen
DO
DOKer Shorts #3 Dogville Domino Don's Plum Don't Hang Up
DA
Dancer in the Dark Daniel Dark Horse Darkland Darkland: The Return Darling Datskiy dinamit Daughter of Genghis David Lynch: The Art Life Day of Wrath
DE
Dear Wendy Deliver Us from Evil Den goda viljan Den kæmpestore bjørn Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes
DI
Disco ormene Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen Divine Love
DR
Dream Empire Dreambuilders Dreaming Arizona Dreymar við havið
DU
Du levande / You, the Living
DY
Dyagilev Festival: Traviata
EA
Eagles of the Republic
EC
Echo of You
EF
Efterklang: The Makedonium Band
EH
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
EL
El Jockey
EM
Empire
EN
En Soap Enskilda samtal
EP
Epidemic Epifania
ER
Erna at War
ET
Eternal
EU
Europa
EV
Everlasting Moments Everybody Loves Touda Evil
FA
Fakiren fra Bilbao Fantastic Machine Fat Front Fathers and Mothers
FE
Fear Me Not Festival kino Danii
FI
Fighting Demons with Dragons Finale
FL
Flame & Citron Flee Flickering Lights
FO
Food and Country Force Majeure Forever Forsvundet til Halloween
FR
Freddy Frogface
FU
Fucking Åmål
GE
Gertrud
GO
Gold Coast Good Favour Good Things Await
GR
Growing Pains
GU
Gummi T
HA
Hacker Hacking Hate Hamsun Hannah: Buddhism's Untold Journey Harpiks Harvie and the Magic Museum Hawaii, Oslo
HE
Heartstone Heavy Load
HO
Holy Spider Honey Hope Hotel How to Get Rid of Others How to Kill a Cloud
HU
Hugo the world's worst comeback Hunger
I
I Am Breathing I am William I am Zlatan
IV
IVALU
ID
Ida Idealisten
IN
In China They Eat Dogs In Order of Disappearance In a Better World Innocence
IQ
Iqbal & The Superchip
IT
It's All About Love It's Always Been Me Italian for Beginners Itsi Bitsi
JA
Jauja
JU
Julemandens datter 2 Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri
KA
Kalak Kapgang Karlas kabale Kaymak
KL
Klienten Klovn the Final Klumpfisken
KO
Koko-di Koko-da Kon-Tiki
KU
Kurt blir grusom
LA
Land of Mine Larmar och gör sig till Last Men in Aleppo
LE
Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite Letters for Amina
LI
Lift Like a Girl Light Without Sun Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure Little Wing Live a Little
LO
Long Way North Louder Than Bombs Love Is All You Need
LU
Luis and the Aliens Lumină fără Soare
MA
Madame Luna Made in Ethiopia Make my day Mammoth Manderlay Margrete - Queen of the North Marie Krøyer Max Manus: Man of War Maybe Baby 2
ME
Melancholia Men & Chicken Metropia Metsurin tarina
MI
Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen Mifune's Last Song Min søsters børn i Afrika Min søsters børn i Ægypten Miss Viborg
MY
My Robot Brother
NE
Nedbrudte nerver
NI
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever Niko - Lentäjän poika
NO
Nothing
NY
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I Nymphomaniac: Vol. II
Nøgle hus spejl
OL
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II Olmo & the Seagull
ON
On the Edge One-Two-Three Now! Only God Forgives Only on Earth
OP
Open Hearts
OR
Ordet
OS
Oscar And Josefine
OU
Our Time Out Stealing Horses Out of Tune Out of the Darkness
OV
Oviri
OX
Oxen
PA
Palme Pan Panda Bear in Africa Paradise Is Burning Paranoia Passage
PE
Pelle the Conqueror Persona Non Grata
PI
Piece by Piece Pixadores
PL
Play Please Vote for Me
PO
Poslanie k Cheloveku. Mezhdunarodnyy konkurs. Chast 4
PR
Prague Prayer Primates of the Caribbean Princess
PS
Psychosia
PU
Pusher Pusher 3 Pusher II Putin's Kiss
QU
Queen of Hearts
R
R
RA
Rams
RE
Reconstruction Red Road Return to Sender
RI
Riders of Justice River of Blood
RO
Ronal the Barbarian Room 304 Rose Roselil og stentrolden Roskilde Royal Deceit
SA
Safari Saraband
SC
School of Seduction Screaming Masterpiece
SE
Second Victims Sentimental Value Sex, Drugs & Taxation
SH
Shade Grown Coffee Shelley Shorta
SI
Silent Heart Silent Trees Simon & the Oaks Sipsik
SL
Slå først Frede!
SM
Smilla's Sense of Snow
SO
Someone You Love Something Better To Come Sommeren '92 Song of the Sea Songs from the Second Floor Sons Sons of Denmark Soviet Bus Stops
SP
Sparrows Speak No Evil
ST
Storm Stranded in Canton Stranger Stranger Within Strings Strong Island
SU
Submarino Suicide Tourist Super Charlie Superclásico Superposition
SW
Swinger
TP
TPB AFK
TE
Teddy Bear Ternet Ninja 2 Ternet ninja Terribly Happy
TH
The 3 Rooms of Melancholia The Absent One The Act of Killing The Ambassador The Angel Maker The Biggest Heroes The Black Pimpernel The Blue Caftan The Boss of It All The Cake Dynasty The Candidate The Cave The Celebration The Ceremony The Christmas Family 2 The Christmas Family 3 – And the Pixie Hotel The Commune The County The Day Will Come The Element of Crime The Emigrants The Erotic Man The Ghost of Piramida The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest The Girl Who Played with Fire The Girl in the Trunk The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl with the Needle The Gold of Valhalla The Golden Horse The Good Heart The Good Traitor The Great Silence The Green Butchers The Guilty The Happiest Man in the World The House That Jack Built The House of the Spirits The Human Part The Hunt The Idiots The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear The Infinite Happiness The Innocents The Invisible Cell The Kindness of Strangers The King's Choice The Kiss The LEGO Batman Movie The LEGO Ninjago Movie The Last Human The Last Straw The Last of the High Kings The Lego Movie Sequel The Little Alien The Look of Silence The Lost Leonardo The Love That Remains The Magic Life of V The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa's Sleigh The Man The Man Who Saved the World The Marco Effect The Middle Man The Model The Monk The Most Remote Restaurant in the World The Mountains The Nile Hilton Incident The Olsen Gang Gets Polished The Orphanage The Princess And The Pea The Promised Land The Purtity of Vengeance The Quiet Migration The Quiet Ones The Red Chapel The Salvation The Settlers The Shamer's Daughter The Shamer's Daughter II – The Serpent Gift The Square The Swedish Torpedo The Swimmer The Telegraphist The Touch The Trouble with Nature The True Cost The Ugly Duckling and Me The Ugly Stepsister The Untamed The Visit: An Alien Encounter The Woman That Dreamed About a Man The Worst Person in the World Theatre of Violence Thelma Thiker than water Thumbelina
TI
Tigers
TO
Together Together 99 Tom of Finland Toscana Totem Towards the Light
TR
Transnistria Truth About Men
TW
Twice Colonized Twisted Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other
UN
Uncle Under the Sky of Damascus Unruly Unsinkable
UP
Up and Away
VA
Valhalla Valhalla Rising
VI
Viking Blood Virgin Mountain
VO
Volaða Land
WA
Waiting for the Sun Walk with Me
WH
What No One Knows What We Become When a Man Comes Home When in Rome
WI
Wild Men Wildwitch Winter Brothers
WO
Wolf and Sheep Worlds Apart
YO
You & Me Forever
ZO
Zozo
