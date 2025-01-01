Films of Denmark

Menu
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
10
10 Billion Mouths
101 Reykjavík
3
3 Things
A
A Beautiful Life
A Family Affair
A Fortunate Man
A Funny Man
A Hole in My Heart
A House Made of Splinters
A Matter of Trust
A Modern Man
A Perfectly Normal Family
A Royal Affair
A Second Chance
A Storm Foretold
A Taste of Hunger
A Trip to Mars
A War
A White, White Day
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
AC
Across the Waters
AD
Adam's Apples
AF
After the Wedding
AG
Against The Ice
AI
Aitsa
AL
Albert
All I Want for Christmas
All I Want for Christmas: The Magic Time Machine
All Things Fair
Allegro
AM
Amateurs in Space
Amma Lo-Fi
AN
Angels of the Universe
Aniara
Another Round
Antboy
Antboy 3
Antboy: Revenge of the Red Fury
Antichrist
AP
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Apolonia, Apolonia
AQ
Aquarela
AS
As the Tide Comes In
Asterix et les Vikings
Astérix chez les Bretons
BA
Babette's Feast
Back to Reality
Balomania
Barefoot
BE
Beautiful Beings
Before the Frost
Best Thriller Shorts 2
Best in the World
Beyond
Beyond Beyond
BI
Big Time
Birthday Girl
BL
Blood in the Mobile
BO
Bobbi Jene
Border
Borderline
Borg/McEnroe
Boundless
Boy from Heaven
BR
Breaking the Waves
Brief History of a Family
BU
Buddizm v sovremennom mire
Bugs
Buster's World
BØ
Børnene fra Sølvgade
CA
Calamity, une enfance de Martha Jane Cannary
Camino
Can't Feel Nothing
Cathedrals of Culture
CH
Charter
CL
Club Zero
CO
Concrete Night
Copenhagen Does Not Exist
CY
Cykelmyggen og Dansemyggen
DO
DOKer Shorts #3
Dogville
Domino
Don's Plum
Don't Hang Up
DA
Dancer in the Dark
Daniel
Dark Horse
Darkland
Darkland: The Return
Darling
Datskiy dinamit
Daughter of Genghis
David Lynch: The Art Life
Day of Wrath
DE
Dear Wendy
Deliver Us from Evil
Den goda viljan
Den kæmpestore bjørn
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes
DI
Disco ormene
Distant Sky - Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Live in Copenhagen
Divine Love
DR
Dream Empire
Dreambuilders
Dreaming Arizona
Dreymar við havið
DU
Du levande / You, the Living
DY
Dyagilev Festival: Traviata
EA
Eagles of the Republic
EC
Echo of You
EF
Efterklang: The Makedonium Band
EH
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
EL
El Jockey
EM
Empire
EN
En Soap
Enskilda samtal
EP
Epidemic
Epifania
ER
Erna at War
ET
Eternal
EU
Europa
EV
Everlasting Moments
Everybody Loves Touda
Evil
FA
Fakiren fra Bilbao
Fantastic Machine
Fat Front
Fathers and Mothers
FE
Fear Me Not
Festival kino Danii
FI
Fighting Demons with Dragons
Finale
FL
Flame & Citron
Flee
Flickering Lights
FO
Food and Country
Force Majeure
Forever
Forsvundet til Halloween
FR
Freddy Frogface
FU
Fucking Åmål
GE
Gertrud
GO
Gold Coast
Good Favour
Good Things Await
GR
Growing Pains
GU
Gummi T
HA
Hacker
Hacking Hate
Hamsun
Hannah: Buddhism's Untold Journey
Harpiks
Harvie and the Magic Museum
Hawaii, Oslo
HE
Heartstone
Heavy Load
HO
Holy Spider
Honey
Hope
Hotel
How to Get Rid of Others
How to Kill a Cloud
HU
Hugo the world's worst comeback
Hunger
I
I Am Breathing
I am William
I am Zlatan
IV
IVALU
ID
Ida
Idealisten
IN
In China They Eat Dogs
In Order of Disappearance
In a Better World
Innocence
IQ
Iqbal & The Superchip
IT
It's All About Love
It's Always Been Me
Italian for Beginners
Itsi Bitsi
JA
Jauja
JU
Julemandens datter 2
Jungledyret Hugo: Fraek, flabet og fri
KA
Kalak
Kapgang
Karlas kabale
Kaymak
KL
Klienten
Klovn the Final
Klumpfisken
KO
Koko-di Koko-da
Kon-Tiki
KU
Kurt blir grusom
LA
Land of Mine
Larmar och gör sig till
Last Men in Aleppo
LE
Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
Letters for Amina
LI
Lift Like a Girl
Light Without Sun
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure
Little Wing
Live a Little
LO
Long Way North
Louder Than Bombs
Love Is All You Need
LU
Luis and the Aliens
Lumină fără Soare
MA
Madame Luna
Made in Ethiopia
Make my day
Mammoth
Manderlay
Margrete - Queen of the North
Marie Krøyer
Max Manus: Man of War
Maybe Baby 2
ME
Melancholia
Men & Chicken
Metropia
Metsurin tarina
MI
Michelin Stars: Tales from the Kitchen
Mifune's Last Song
Min søsters børn i Afrika
Min søsters børn i Ægypten
Miss Viborg
MY
My Robot Brother
NE
Nedbrudte nerver
NI
Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever
Niko - Lentäjän poika
NO
Nothing
NY
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Nymphomaniac: Vol. II
NØ
Nøgle hus spejl
OL
Old Men in New Cars: In China They Eat Dogs II
Olmo & the Seagull
ON
On the Edge
One-Two-Three Now!
Only God Forgives
Only on Earth
OP
Open Hearts
OR
Ordet
OS
Oscar And Josefine
OU
Our Time
Out Stealing Horses
Out of Tune
Out of the Darkness
OV
Oviri
OX
Oxen
PA
Palme
Pan
Panda Bear in Africa
Paradise Is Burning
Paranoia
Passage
PE
Pelle the Conqueror
Persona Non Grata
PI
Piece by Piece
Pixadores
PL
Play
Please Vote for Me
PO
Poslanie k Cheloveku. Mezhdunarodnyy konkurs. Chast 4
PR
Prague
Prayer
Primates of the Caribbean
Princess
PS
Psychosia
PU
Pusher
Pusher 3
Pusher II
Putin's Kiss
QU
Queen of Hearts
R
R
RA
Rams
RE
Reconstruction
Red Road
Return to Sender
RI
Riders of Justice
River of Blood
RO
Ronal the Barbarian
Room 304
Rose
Roselil og stentrolden
Roskilde
Royal Deceit
SA
Safari
Saraband
SC
School of Seduction
Screaming Masterpiece
SE
Second Victims
Sentimental Value
Sex, Drugs & Taxation
SH
Shade Grown Coffee
Shelley
Shorta
SI
Silent Heart
Silent Trees
Simon & the Oaks
Sipsik
SL
Slå først Frede!
SM
Smilla's Sense of Snow
SO
Someone You Love
Something Better To Come
Sommeren '92
Song of the Sea
Songs from the Second Floor
Sons
Sons of Denmark
Soviet Bus Stops
SP
Sparrows
Speak No Evil
ST
Storm
Stranded in Canton
Stranger
Stranger Within
Strings
Strong Island
SU
Submarino
Suicide Tourist
Super Charlie
Superclásico
Superposition
SW
Swinger
TP
TPB AFK
TE
Teddy Bear
Ternet Ninja 2
Ternet ninja
Terribly Happy
TH
The 3 Rooms of Melancholia
The Absent One
The Act of Killing
The Ambassador
The Angel Maker
The Biggest Heroes
The Black Pimpernel
The Blue Caftan
The Boss of It All
The Cake Dynasty
The Candidate
The Cave
The Celebration
The Ceremony
The Christmas Family 2
The Christmas Family 3 – And the Pixie Hotel
The Commune
The County
The Day Will Come
The Element of Crime
The Emigrants
The Erotic Man
The Ghost of Piramida
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl in the Trunk
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Girl with the Needle
The Gold of Valhalla
The Golden Horse
The Good Heart
The Good Traitor
The Great Silence
The Green Butchers
The Guilty
The Happiest Man in the World
The House That Jack Built
The House of the Spirits
The Human Part
The Hunt
The Idiots
The Incredible Story of the Giant Pear
The Infinite Happiness
The Innocents
The Invisible Cell
The Kindness of Strangers
The King's Choice
The Kiss
The LEGO Batman Movie
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
The Last Human
The Last Straw
The Last of the High Kings
The Lego Movie Sequel
The Little Alien
The Look of Silence
The Lost Leonardo
The Love That Remains
The Magic Life of V
The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa's Sleigh
The Man
The Man Who Saved the World
The Marco Effect
The Middle Man
The Model
The Monk
The Most Remote Restaurant in the World
The Mountains
The Nile Hilton Incident
The Olsen Gang Gets Polished
The Orphanage
The Princess And The Pea
The Promised Land
The Purtity of Vengeance
The Quiet Migration
The Quiet Ones
The Red Chapel
The Salvation
The Settlers
The Shamer's Daughter
The Shamer's Daughter II – The Serpent Gift
The Square
The Swedish Torpedo
The Swimmer
The Telegraphist
The Touch
The Trouble with Nature
The True Cost
The Ugly Duckling and Me
The Ugly Stepsister
The Untamed
The Visit: An Alien Encounter
The Woman That Dreamed About a Man
The Worst Person in the World
Theatre of Violence
Thelma
Thiker than water
Thumbelina
TI
Tigers
TO
Together
Together 99
Tom of Finland
Toscana
Totem
Towards the Light
TR
Transnistria
Truth About Men
TW
Twice Colonized
Twisted
Two Strangers Trying Not to Kill Each Other
UN
Uncle
Under the Sky of Damascus
Unruly
Unsinkable
UP
Up and Away
VA
Valhalla
Valhalla Rising
VI
Viking Blood
Virgin Mountain
VO
Volaða Land
WA
Waiting for the Sun
Walk with Me
WH
What No One Knows
What We Become
When a Man Comes Home
When in Rome
WI
Wild Men
Wildwitch
Winter Brothers
WO
Wolf and Sheep
Worlds Apart
YO
You & Me Forever
ZO
Zozo
