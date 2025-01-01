Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Films of Taiwan, Province of China
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
20
2049+jue chu feng sheng
A
A Kid from Tibet
A Touch of Zen
AB
Abiding Nowhere
AE
Aerotropolis
AF
After the Snowmelt
AS
Ashes of Time
BL
Blood Brothers
CA
Café Lumière
CH
Chi Zha Feng Yun
CI
City of Jade
CL
Classmates Minus
CR
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
DA
Days
DE
Dead & Beautiful
Dead Talents Society
DR
Dragon Fist
Dragon Gate Inn
EA
Eat Drink Man Woman
ES
Esperanza Film Festival. Korotkiy metr. Chast №1
EY
Eye of the Storm
FA
Face
Familiar
Fantasy Mission Force
GE
Get the Hell Out
GI
Girl
GO
Gorgeous
HA
Happy End
HE
Hear Me
Help Me Eros
I
I Don't Want to Sleep Alone
IN
In My Mother's Skin
In The Morning Of La Petite Mort
In the Belly of a Tiger
Invisible Nation
IS
Island of Fire
JE
Jetsons: The Movie
KU
Kung Pow! Enter the Fist
LE
Left-Handed Girl
LI
Little Big Women
LO
Locust
Love in Taipei
MA
Marry My Dead Body
ME
Meeting with Pol Pot
MI
Miss Kicki
MO
More than Blue
NE
New Fist of Fury
NI
Nina Wu
ON
One Day
PH
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
PI
Pierce
Pigsy
PL
Plurality
RA
Rail Truck
Raise the Red Lantern
RE
Redress
SH
Shambhala
SI
Silk
SL
Sleep with Your Eyes Open
SN
Snake & Crane Arts of Shaolin
SP
Spider Lilies
ST
Stand
Stranger Eyes
TR
TRON
Transamazonia
TH
The Assassin
The Bridge Curse
The Bridge Curse: Ritual
The Clinic
The Drummer
The Human Surge 3
The King of Fighters
The Knot / Yun shui yao
The Last Queen
The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea
The Lyricist Wannabe
The Monk and the Gun
The Moulin
The Perfumed Hill
The Sadness
The Settlers
The Treasure Hunter
The Walkers
The Wayward Cloud
The Wedding Banquet
Them, Behind the Door
Three Times
US
Us and Them
VI
Vive L'Amour
WE
Wet Season
WH
What Time Is It There?
XI
Xia yi ren: qian ren
YI
Yi Yi
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree