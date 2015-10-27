Ikiru, Vivir, Živeti, Жить, Doomed, Vivre, Å leve, A trăi, At leve, Att leva, El Predestinado, Élni, Ikiru - At leve, Ikiru - Einmal wirklich leben, Ikiru - Tuomittu, Ikiru - Vivir, Ikiru (Vivir), Ikiru: Einmal wirklich leben, Leben!, Living, Piętno śmierci, The Life of Kanji Watanabe, To Live, Viver, Viver - Ikiru, Vivere, Vivre enfin un seul jour, Watanabe Kanji no Shōgai, Yaşamak, Yaşamaq, Yashash, Zistan, Žít, Živjeti, Ο καταδικασμένος, Да се живее, Живети, Жити, Өмір сүр, 이키루, 活下去, 流芳頌, 渡辺勘治の生涯, 生きる, 生之慾, 生之欲, 留芳颂, איקירו, Իկիրու, 살다, Ikiru Einmal richtig leben
Film rating
8.6
Rate12 votes
8.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
KanjiI can't afford to hate people. I don't have that kind of time.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.