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Poster of Ikiru
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Ikiru
8.6

Ikiru

, 1952
Ikiru
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ikiru
8.6

Synopsis

A bureaucrat tries to find a meaning in his life after he discovers he has terminal cancer.

Cast

Shinichi Himori
Kimura
Haruo Tanaka
Sakai
Minoru Chiaki
Minoru Chiaki
Noguchi
Miki Odagiri
Toyo Odagiri, employee
Takashi Shimura
Takashi Shimura
Kanji Watanabe
Nobuo Kaneko
Mitsuo Watanabe, Kanji's son
Bokuzen Hidari
Ohara
Minosuke Yamada
Subordinate Clerk Saito
Kamatari Fujiwara
Sub-Section Chief Ono
Makoto Kobori
Kiichi Watanabe, Kanji's Brother
Director Akira Kurosawa
Writer Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto, Hideo Oguni
Composer Fumio Hayasaka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1952
Online premiere 27 October 2015
World premiere 9 October 1952
Release date
31 August 1966 France
30 April 1958 Great Britain
9 October 1952 Japan
6 March 1980 Netherlands
27 October 2015 South Korea 15
24 January 1972 Spain
9 October 1952 Sweden 15
Worldwide Gross $112,105
Production Toho
Also known as
Ikiru, Vivir, Živeti, Жить, Doomed, Vivre, Å leve, A trăi, At leve, Att leva, El Predestinado, Élni, Ikiru - At leve, Ikiru - Einmal wirklich leben, Ikiru - Tuomittu, Ikiru - Vivir, Ikiru (Vivir), Ikiru: Einmal wirklich leben, Leben!, Living, Piętno śmierci, The Life of Kanji Watanabe, To Live, Viver, Viver - Ikiru, Vivere, Vivre enfin un seul jour, Watanabe Kanji no Shōgai, Yaşamak, Yaşamaq, Yashash, Zistan, Žít, Živjeti, Ο καταδικασμένος, Да се живее, Живети, Жити, Өмір сүр, 이키루, 活下去, 流芳頌, 渡辺勘治の生涯, 生きる, 生之慾, 生之欲, 留芳颂, איקירו, Իկիրու, 살다, Ikiru Einmal richtig leben

Film rating

8.6
Rate 12 votes
8.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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