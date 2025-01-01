Films of Slovenia

Menu
AP
Apples
BE
Beanie
BL
Block 5
BO
Body Bottlemen
CA
Carmina Burana by Edward Clug
CE
Celebration
CI
Cirkus Columbia
CO
Convenience store
DJ
Djedica ide na jug
EI
Eighty Plus
EM
Emília
FA
Family Film Family Therapy
FE
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment»
GO
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija Godina majmuna
GU
Guardians of the Formula
HA
Halima's Path
IN
Inhumanum: The Inhumanity of Man
JU
Just Between Us
KO
Koko and the Ghosts Korporacija Kosarkar naj bo
LI
Liberation Day Life Is a Trumpet Little Trouble Girls
LO
Loners Love and Other Crimes
ME
Men Don't Cry
MO
Moj dida je pao s Marsa Mother Mara
MU
Murina
MY
My Late Summer
NE
Ne pozabi dihati
NO
No Man's Land
PO
Pod parou Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
RO
Role Model
SA
Sandbag Dam Sanremo
SH
Shanghai Gypsy
SO
Something Larger Than Me Something Sweet
SP
Spirit of Jaguar
TE
Teah
TH
The Boys from Marx and Engels Street The Constitution The Diary of Diana B The Happiest Man in the World The Lost Dream Team The Parade The Rift The Tree The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears This Is Not A Love Song
VA
Varvari
WA
Wake Me Warchild
WH
What a Life!
ZA
Za oponou velehor
