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Poster of The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice
7.6

The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice

, 1952
Ochazuke no aji
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Flavor of Green Tea over Rice
7.6

Cast

Shin Saburi
Mokichi Satake
Michiyo Kogure
Taeko Satake
Kôji Tsuruta
Noboru Okada
Kôji Tsuruta
Noboru Okada
Chishū Ryū
Sadao Hirayama
Chikage Awashima
Aya Amamiya
Keiko Tsushima
Keiko Tsushima
Setsuko Yamauchi
Kuniko Miyake
Chizu Yamauchi
Eijirô Yanagi
Naosuke Yamauchi
Hisao Toake
Toichiro Amamiya
Yūko Mochizuki
Shige Hirayama
Director Yasujirō Ozu
Writer Kôgo Noda, Yasujirō Ozu
Composer Ichirô Saitô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 1 October 1952
Release date
1 January 1994 France TP
1 October 1952 Japan
28 May 2004 South Korea 15
Production Shochiku
Also known as
Ochazuke no aji, The Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice, El sabor del té verde con arroz, O Sabor do Chá Verde Sobre o Arroz, 茶泡飯之味, Chuť Zeleného Čaje v Misce Rýže, Der Geschmack grünen Tees über Reis, Der Geschmack von grünem Tee über Reis, El gusto del arroz en el té verde, El trigo del otoño, Flavor of Green Tea Over Rice, Flavour of Green Tea Over Rice, I geusi tou prasinou tsagiou kai tou ryziou, Il sapore del riso al tè verde, Le Goût du riz au thé vert, Smak ryżu z zieloną herbatą, Tea and Rice, Tea Over Rice, Η γεύση τού πράσινου τσαγιού και τού ρυζιού, Вкус зеленого чая после риса, お茶漬の味, 茶泡饭之味, 오차즈케의 맛

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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