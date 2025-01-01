Menu
Films of Philippines

A
A Journey A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery A Very Good Girl
AB
About Us But Not About Us
AL
Alpha, the Right to Kill
AN
Ang hupa
AU
Autobiography
BA
Back Door to Hell Balikbayan #1: Memories of Overdevelopment Redux III
CU
Cu Li Never Cries
DA
Day Zero
DE
Dead Kids Deleter
EL
Electric Child Elevator
EV
Everything About My Wife
EX
Ex Ex Lovers Extortion
FA
Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story)
FI
Firefly Five Breakups and a Romance
FL
Flight to Fury
GE
General Commander Genus pan lahi, hayop / Lahi, hayop
GO
GomBurZa Good Night, Spain
GR
Granny Prostitutes
GU
Guardia de Honor
HA
Hard to Break
HE
Hello, Love, Again Hello, Love, Goodbye
IG
Ignatius of Loyola
IK
Ikaw Parin Ang Pipiliin
IN
In My Mother's Skin
JE
Jetsons: The Movie
KE
Keys to the Heart
KI
Kid Kulafu
KO
Kontrabida Academy
KU
Kuwaresma
LA
Last Song Syndrome
LE
Leonor Will Never Die
LO
Lolo and the Kid Love in Disguise
MA
Magellan Mallari Marita Martyr or Murderer
MO
Motherland
MY
My Love Will Make You Disappear My Sassy Girl
NO
Nono
OC
Occupants
ON
On the Job Only We Know
OU
Outside
PE
Penduko
PL
Plan 75
PR
Prisoner of War
RE
Renoir Rewind
SA
Savage Attack
SE
Season of the Devil Seasons Service
SI
Singing in Graveyards
SU
Sunny Sunshine
TH
The Last 12 Days The Missing The Woman Who Left Thy Womb
TR
Triggered
UN
Un/Happy For You Under Parallel Skies
VE
Verdict
VI
Video City Viet and Nam
WA
Wake: Subic
WH
What If
WI
Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine
YE
Yellow Rose
YO
You Animal!
YU
Yung libro sa napanood ko
