Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Films of Philippines
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
A
A Journey
A Lullaby to the Sorrowful Mystery
A Very Good Girl
AB
About Us But Not About Us
AL
Alpha, the Right to Kill
AN
Ang hupa
AU
Autobiography
BA
Back Door to Hell
Balikbayan #1: Memories of Overdevelopment Redux III
CU
Cu Li Never Cries
DA
Day Zero
DE
Dead Kids
Deleter
EL
Electric Child
Elevator
EV
Everything About My Wife
EX
Ex Ex Lovers
Extortion
FA
Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story)
FI
Firefly
Five Breakups and a Romance
FL
Flight to Fury
GE
General Commander
Genus pan lahi, hayop / Lahi, hayop
GO
GomBurZa
Good Night, Spain
GR
Granny Prostitutes
GU
Guardia de Honor
HA
Hard to Break
HE
Hello, Love, Again
Hello, Love, Goodbye
IG
Ignatius of Loyola
IK
Ikaw Parin Ang Pipiliin
IN
In My Mother's Skin
JE
Jetsons: The Movie
KE
Keys to the Heart
KI
Kid Kulafu
KO
Kontrabida Academy
KU
Kuwaresma
LA
Last Song Syndrome
LE
Leonor Will Never Die
LO
Lolo and the Kid
Love in Disguise
MA
Magellan
Mallari
Marita
Martyr or Murderer
MO
Motherland
MY
My Love Will Make You Disappear
My Sassy Girl
NO
Nono
OC
Occupants
ON
On the Job
Only We Know
OU
Outside
PE
Penduko
PL
Plan 75
PR
Prisoner of War
RE
Renoir
Rewind
SA
Savage Attack
SE
Season of the Devil
Seasons
Service
SI
Singing in Graveyards
SU
Sunny
Sunshine
TH
The Last 12 Days
The Missing
The Woman Who Left
Thy Womb
TR
Triggered
UN
Un/Happy For You
Under Parallel Skies
VE
Verdict
VI
Video City
Viet and Nam
WA
Wake: Subic
WH
What If
WI
Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine
YE
Yellow Rose
YO
You Animal!
YU
Yung libro sa napanood ko
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree