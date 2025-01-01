Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Films of Czechoslovakia
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
A
A 105 p.c. Alibi
A Hoof Here, a Hoof There
A Midsummer Night's Dream
A Night at Karlstein
A Report on the Party and the Guests
A Ridiculous Gentleman
A Thousand and One Nights
AE
AEIOU
AC
Accused
AD
Adelheid
Adrift
Adventures of Robinson Crusoe, a Sailor from York
AL
Alice
All My Compatriots
AR
Armed and Dangerous
AT
At That Time, at Christmas...
Attention, Rounds!
AW
Awakening
BA
Ballad for a Bandit
Baron Prasil
BI
Birds, Orphans and Fools
Bitva za Moskvu
BL
Black Peter
Bláznova kronika
BO
Boris Godunov
Borisek — malý serzhant
Boys Will Be Boys
Bozská Ema
CA
Capricious Summer
Carriage to Vienna
Case for a Rookie Hangman
CH
Chodník cez Dunaj
Christian
CI
Circus in the Circus
CL
Closely Watched Trains
Clovek proti zkáze
CO
Courage for Every Day
CR
Crime in a Music Hall
CU
Currency and Peace
Cutting It Short
CÍ
Císařův slavík
DA
Daisies
DE
Death of a Beautiful Dream
Den sedmý, osmá noc
DI
Diamonds of the Night
Dinner for Adele
Discopríbeh
Distant Journey
Divá Bára
DV
Dvanáct kresel
EC
Ecstasy
EN
End of a Priest
ER
Erotikon
EU
Eugene Among Us
FA
Fandy, ó Fandy
Father Vojtech
Faunovo velmi pozdní odpoledne
FE
Ferat Vampire
Festival "Klassiki cheshskoy animacii: Vozmozhnosti dialoga"
Fetters
FI
Five Out of a Million
FO
Four Murders Is Enough, Darling
FR
From My Life
Fruit of Paradise
GI
Give the Devil His Due
GR
Green Gold
HI
Higher Principle
HO
Horká zima
Hotel Pacific
How to Drown Dr. Mracek, the Lawyer
How to Get Dad Into Reform School
I
I Am Heaven
I Love, You Love
IC
Icarus XB 1
IF
If a Thousand Clarinets
IN
Inspiration
JA
Jachyme, in the Machine!
JO
Johnny's Journey
Journey to the Beginning of Time
KR
Královský omyl
KU
Kukacka v temném lese
LA
Lady with the Small Foot
Larks on a String
LE
Lemonade Joe
Let the Princess Stay with Us
LO
Long Live Ghosts!
Long Live the Republic
Love
Love Between the Raindrops
Loves of a Blonde
MA
Mach a Sebestová k tabuli!
Magician
Mark of Cain
Marketa Lazarová
May Stars
ME
Meeting in July
Men about Town
Mestem chodi Mikulas
MO
Morgiana
MR
Mr. Blob in the Universe
MS
Mstitel
MY
My Sweet Little Village
NA
Na samote u lesa
Nase bláznivá rodina
NE
Nevesta
New Hyperion or Liberty, Equality, Brotherhood
NI
Night Moth
NO
Nobody Will Laugh
NU
Nurses
NÁ
Návrat ztraceného syna
OI
Oil Lamps
ON
On the Comet
On the Tightrope
PA
Panelstory aneb Jak se rodí sídliste (Prefab Story) (Story from a Housing Estate)
Pavlínka
PE
Pearls of the Deep
PI
Pictures of the Old World
PL
Planete sauvage, La
PO
Pohádka máje
Postoronnim vkhod razreshyon
PR
Prazske noci
Prazská petka
Princess Jasnenka and the Flying Shoemaker
Promeny noze
PU
Pueblo
PY
Pytlákova schovanka
PÍ
Písen o stromu a ruzi
RO
Robinson Girl
Rosa Luxemburg
RU
Rumburak
SA
Salty Rose
SC
School Is the Foundation of Life
SE
Settlement of Crows
SH
Shades of Fern
Shadows of a Hot Summer
SI
Six Bears and a Clown
SK
Skaredá dedina
SL
Slavnosti snezenek
Slingboy
SM
Smugglers of Death
Smutecní slavnost
SN
Snake Poison
Snehová královna
SO
Sol nad zlato
Something Different
ST
Stalingrad
Stavitel chrámu
Styridsatstyri
SU
Sugar House
Sun, Hay and a Couple of Slaps
Sun, Hay, Berries
Sun, Hay, Erotica
TA
Tango for a Bear
TH
The Angelos Trio
The Beggar's Opera
The Blue Star Hotel
The Boxer and Death
The Case of Barnabas Kos
The Cassandra Cat
The Competition
The Cremator
The Death of a Fly
The Detour
The Devil's Trap
The Ear
The Elementary School
The Fireman's Ball
The Flight
The Girl on a Broomstick
The Good Soldier Schweik
The Great Cheese Conspiracy
The Heroic Captain Korkorán
The High Wall
The Hit
The Hope
The Inheritance or Fuckoffguysgoodday
The Insanely Sad Princess
The Jester and the Queen
The Joke
The Krakonos and the Skiers
The Little Mermaid
The Little Umbrella
The Murder of Mr. Devil
The Mysterious Castle in the Carpathians
The Nun's Night
The Phantom of Morrisville
The Plain Old Maid
The Secret of a Great Narrator
The Shop on Main Street
The Sky Riders
The Smoke
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The Stolen Airship
The Story of Voyages
The Stress of Youth
The Sun in a Net
The Three Veterans
The Train to Heaven
The Valley of the Bees
The Witches Cave
TR
Trhala fialky dynamitem
UT
Utrpení mladého Bohácka / Young Bohácek’s Sufferings
VA
Valerie and Her Week of Wonders
Vanoce s Alzbetou
VE
Velká cesta
Vertigo
VO
Volná noha
VY
Vynález zkázy
VŠ
Všichni musí být v pyžamu
WA
Waiting for the Rain
WE
We'll Kick Up a Fuss Tomorrow, Darling...
WH
Where an Alibi Is Not Everything
Where, Gentlemen, Where Are You Going?
Who Wants to Kill Jessie?
WO
Wolf's Hole
YO
Your Money or Your Life
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree