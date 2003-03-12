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Poster of Fear and Trembling
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Fear and Trembling
6.6

Fear and Trembling

, 2003
Stupeur et tremblements
France, Japan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Fear and Trembling
6.6

Cast

Kaori Tsuji
Fubuki
Taro Suwa
Monsieur Saito
Bison Katayama
Monsieur Omochi
Yasunari Kondō
Monsieur Tenshi
Sylvie Testud
Sylvie Testud
Amélie
Sôkyû Fujita
Monsieur Haneda
Gen Shimaoka
Monsieur Unaji
Heileigh Gomes
Amélie enfant
Eri Sakai
Fubuki enfant
Director Alain Corneau
Writer Amélie Nothomb, Alain Corneau
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 19 March 2003
World premiere 12 March 2003
Release date
19 January 2004 Russia 12+
19 January 2004 Belarus
17 July 2003 Czechia 12+
12 March 2003 France
19 January 2004 Kazakhstan
19 January 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,305,213
Production Canal+, Divali Films, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Stupeur et tremblements, Fear and Trembling, Bojaźń i drżenie, Din japanske kollega, Estupor y temblores, Fovos kai tromos, Min japanska vän, Mit Staunen und Zittern, Nöyrin palvelijanne, Strah i drhtaji, Stupore e tremori, Tokiói tortúra, Изумление и трепет, Страх и трепет

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 8 December 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Drawn from Amélie Nothomb's own experiences of living in Japan in her early twenties during the early 1990s. The actual events depicted in the film occurred at the same time as those shown in Tokyo Fiancée (2014), which portrays Amélie Nothomb's romance with her then-fiancé Rinri. However, Stefan Liberski, the director of Tokyo Fiancée, chose to set his film in the early 2010s.

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