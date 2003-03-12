|19 January 2004
|Russia
|12+
|19 January 2004
|Belarus
|17 July 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|12 March 2003
|France
|19 January 2004
|Kazakhstan
|19 January 2004
|Ukraine
Drawn from Amélie Nothomb's own experiences of living in Japan in her early twenties during the early 1990s. The actual events depicted in the film occurred at the same time as those shown in Tokyo Fiancée (2014), which portrays Amélie Nothomb's romance with her then-fiancé Rinri. However, Stefan Liberski, the director of Tokyo Fiancée, chose to set his film in the early 2010s.