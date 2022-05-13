ProductionTsuburaya Productions, Toho, Khara Corporation
Also known as
Shin Ultraman, Shin Ultraman: A Special Effects Fantasy Movie, Shin Urutoraman, Shin Urutoraman: Kûsô Tokusatsu Eiga, Tân Siêu Nhân Điện Quang, Ultramees, Новый Ультрамен, Шин Ультрамен, 신 울트라맨, シン・ウルトラマン, シン・ウルトラマン 空想特撮映画, 新．超人力霸王, 新·奥特曼, 新·超人, 新·超人力霸王, Shin.Ultraman, Shin Ultraman: Fantasy Special Effects Film, Shin Urutoraman: kūsō tokusatsu eiga, Shin Ultraman: Filme de Efeitos Especiais de Fantasia
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 9 January 2023
Stills
Quotes
Yumi Funaberi[livid about losing all of her work]Who insisted on making these regulations? A close environment and no backups? I want to **** them!
Akihisa Taki[still stunned; in English]... me, too...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.