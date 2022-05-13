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Poster of Shin Ultraman
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Shin Ultraman
6.4

Shin Ultraman

, 2022
Shin Ultraman
Japan / Action, Adventure, Drama / 18+
Poster of Shin Ultraman
6.4

Cast

Takumi Saitoh
Takumi Saitoh
Shinji Kaminaga
Masami Nagasawa
Masami Nagasawa
Hiroko Asami
Hidetoshi Nishijima
Hidetoshi Nishijima
Kimio Tamura
Daiki Arioka
Daiki Arioka
Akihisa Taki
Akari Hayami
Akari Hayami
Yumi Funaberi
Tetsushi Tanaka
Tatsuhiko Munakata
Ryo Iwamatsu
Hajime Komuro
Kyûsaku Shimada
Taishi Okuma
Keishi Nagatsuka
Hayasaka
Tōru Masuoka
Kunihiko Kariba
Director Shinji Higuchi
Writer Hideaki Anno
Composer Shirô Sagisu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 18 November 2022
World premiere 13 May 2022
Release date
1 September 2026 Russia 18+
15 September 2022 Azerbaijan 14+
28 November 2023 Czechia
13 October 2022 Hong Kong
13 May 2022 Japan
6 October 2022 Malaysia
6 December 2023 South Korea All
16 September 2022 Taiwan
22 September 2022 Thailand
Budget 900,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $32,137,136
Production Tsuburaya Productions, Toho, Khara Corporation
Also known as
Shin Ultraman, Shin Ultraman: A Special Effects Fantasy Movie, Shin Urutoraman, Shin Urutoraman: Kûsô Tokusatsu Eiga, Tân Siêu Nhân Điện Quang, Ultramees, Новый Ультрамен, Шин Ультрамен, 신 울트라맨, シン・ウルトラマン, シン・ウルトラマン 空想特撮映画, 新．超人力霸王, 新·奥特曼, 新·超人, 新·超人力霸王, Shin.Ultraman, Shin Ultraman: Fantasy Special Effects Film, Shin Urutoraman: kūsō tokusatsu eiga, Shin Ultraman: Filme de Efeitos Especiais de Fantasia

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 9 January 2023

Quotes

Yumi Funaberi [livid about losing all of her work] Who insisted on making these regulations? A close environment and no backups? I want to **** them!
Akihisa Taki [still stunned; in English] ... me, too...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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