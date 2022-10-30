Menu
A witty and sensitive observation of people visiting Central Park of Tokyo – YoyoGi. We all live in a world of online communication and rush, but there are places where one can still come to him/herself in offline. Following Japanese tradition of contemplation and harmony, an Estonian director explores Eastern way of finding the balance through nature and solitude. Hauki poetry, written especially by a well-known Japan-researcher from Tallinn Rein Raud add a new angle to the whole picture, turning the film into an endless meditation flow.
Country Belarus / Estonia / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 30 October 2022
Production Allfilm
Also known as
Yoyogi, Ёёгі, Йойоги, 代々木
Director
Max Golomidov
6.6
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
