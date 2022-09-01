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Poster of The Happiest Man in the World
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Happiest Man in the World
6.6

The Happiest Man in the World

, 2022
Najsrekjniot chovek na svetot
Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Denmark, North Macedonia, Slovenia, France, Japan, Netherlands, Romania / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Happiest Man in the World
6.6

Synopsis

Asja, a 45-year-old single woman living in Sarajevo, meets Zoran, a 46-year-old banker, at a dating event. Zoran is not there looking for love though, but for forgiveness. During the war in 1993 he was shooting at the city from the opposite side, and he wants to meet his first victim. Now, they both have to relive the pain in their search for forgiveness.

Cast

Adnan Omerovic
Zoran
Labina Mitevska
Marta
Ksenija Marinković
Azemina
Izudin Bajrović
Asim
Mona Muratovic
Sabina
Jelena Kordic
Asja
Ana Kostovska
Mersiha
Irma Alimanovic
Ema
Vedrana Bozinovic
Aida
Nikolina Kujaca
Elvira
Director Teona Strugar Mitevska
Writer Teona Strugar Mitevska, Elma Tataragic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / Denmark / North Macedonia / Slovenia / France / Japan / Netherlands / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 6 October 2023
World premiere 1 September 2022
Release date
2 October 2025 Brazil 14
22 February 2023 France
23 March 2023 Switzerland
Worldwide Gross $76,217
Production Sister and Brother Mitevski, Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo
Also known as
Najsrekjniot chovek na svetot, The Happiest Man in the World, El hombre más feliz del mundo, Et strejf af lykke, L'appuntamento, L'homme le plus heureux du monde, Najsretniji čovjek na svijetu, Najszczęśliwszy człowiek na świecie, O Homem Mais Feliz do Mundo, Världens lyckligaste man, Ο πιο ευτυχισμένος άνθρωπος στον κόσμο, Найщасливіша людина у світі, Најсреќниот Човек На Светот, Самый счастливый человек на свете, 薩拉熱窩交友營, Najsretniji čovjek, Najsrećniji čovek na svetu

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 17 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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