Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Denmark, North Macedonia, Slovenia, France, Japan, Netherlands, Romania / Drama / 18+
6.6
Synopsis
Asja, a 45-year-old single woman living in Sarajevo, meets Zoran, a 46-year-old banker, at a dating event. Zoran is not there looking for love though, but for forgiveness. During the war in 1993 he was shooting at the city from the opposite side, and he wants to meet his first victim. Now, they both have to relive the pain in their search for forgiveness.
CountryBelgium / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Croatia / Denmark / North Macedonia / Slovenia / France / Japan / Netherlands / Romania
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere6 October 2023
World premiere1 September 2022
Release date
2 October 2025
Brazil
14
22 February 2023
France
23 March 2023
Switzerland
Worldwide Gross$76,217
ProductionSister and Brother Mitevski, Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo
Also known as
Najsrekjniot chovek na svetot, The Happiest Man in the World, El hombre más feliz del mundo, Et strejf af lykke, L'appuntamento, L'homme le plus heureux du monde, Najsretniji čovjek na svijetu, Najszczęśliwszy człowiek na świecie, O Homem Mais Feliz do Mundo, Världens lyckligaste man, Ο πιο ευτυχισμένος άνθρωπος στον κόσμο, Найщасливіша людина у світі, Најсреќниот Човек На Светот, Самый счастливый человек на свете, 薩拉熱窩交友營, Najsretniji čovjek, Najsrećniji čovek na svetu
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Updated 17 August 2026
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.