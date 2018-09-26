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Poster of Fat Buddies
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Fat Buddies
4.4

Fat Buddies

, 2018
Pang zi xing dong dui
China, Japan / Action, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Fat Buddies
4.4

Synopsis

The film revolves around a pair of big-boned, bumbling cops who find themselves at the heart of a drug trafficking case. The agent "J" (Zhang Wen) was shot in the head during an A-level mission, causing damage to the intracranial hypothalamus. During the period of rehabilitating, J gradually became a big fat man of three hundred pounds and suffered from severe narcolepsy, but J still considered himself a ace agent. Finally, J received the task again and went to Japan to retrieve the confidential documents. After the file was obtained, J arbitrarily opened the file and decided to continue the task of hiding the organization for the organization, but he fainted in the izakaya. J who woke up in the hospital got to know the security guard Handsome Hao (Bei-Er Bao), Handsome Hao to prove that he is not a waste of nothing to resolutely join the mission. In the process of carrying out the task, the temporary partner has experienced the ridiculous and dangerous crisis of time over and over ...

Cast

Yasuaki Kurata
Clara Lee
Clara Lee
Qi Yuwu
Bei'er Bao
Wen Zhang
Elaija Chekhov
Policeman
Luna Fujimoto
Luna Fujimoto
Guo Jingfei
Ryu Kohata
Song Jia
Director Bei'er Bao
Writer Zhilin Liu, Peng Zhang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 30 September 2018
World premiere 26 September 2018
Release date
5 October 2018 Canada PG
23 January 2020 South Korea 15
30 September 2018 USA
Worldwide Gross $37,496,410
Production Magilm Pictures, Hippo Film, United Entertainment Partners
Also known as
Pang zi xing dong dui, Fat Buddies, 胖子行动队, 胖子行動隊, Điệp Vụ XXXL, Şişman Harekât Timi, ミッション・デブポッシブル！, 반자행동대

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 3 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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