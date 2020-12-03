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Poster of Appleseed
6.8
Appleseed - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Appleseed
6.8

Appleseed

, 2004
Appurushido / Appleseed
Japan / Action, Animation, Sci-Fi, Anime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Appleseed
6.8
Appleseed - Trailer
Appleseed  Trailer

Synopsis

In a utopian society created at the end of the third world war, a female warrior who has been plucked from the badlands begins to see cracks in this new facade. And what does this community have planned for the rest of humankind?

Cast

Ai Kobayashi
Deyunan
Jûrôta Kosugi
Buriareosu
Yuki Matsuoka
Hitomi
Mami Koyama
Mami Koyama
Atena
Miho Yamada
Nike
Yuzuru Fujimoto
Uranosu
Takehito Koyasu
Takehito Koyasu
Hadesu
Toshiyuki Morikawa
Toshiyuki Morikawa
Yoshitsune
Ryûji Nakagi
Shichiken rô Erekutoryuon
Fumio Matsuoka
Shichiken rô Oionosu
Director Shinji Aramaki
Writer Shirow Masamune, Haruka Handa, Tsutomu Kamishiro
Composer Paul Oakenfold, T. Raumschmiere, Ryûichi Sakamoto
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 15 December 1994
Release date
8 August 1995 Australia M
31 August 2005 France
8 September 2005 Germany
19 August 2005 Great Britain
17 April 2004 Japan
15 February 2007 Netherlands
7 October 2005 Poland
22 November 2007 South Korea
MPAA R
Budget 100,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $1,650,432
Production Appleseed Film Partners, Digital Frontier, Geneon Entertainment
Also known as
Appurushîdo, Appleseed, Appleseed - A jövő harcosai, Appleseed - The Beginning - O filme, Appleseed - The Movie, Appleseed the Movie Mechanical Human Ethnic Cleansing War, Appleseed the Movie: The War of the Machine Genocide, Appleseed: The Beginning, Cuộc Chiến Tương Lai, Omenansiemen, Õunaseeme, Semințe de măr, Яблочное зернышко, 蘋果核戰, A jövő harcosai, แอปเปิ้ลซีด เดอะมูวี่ สงครามล้างเผ่าพันธุ์มนุษย์จักรกล

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 3 December 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Appleseed - Trailer
Appleseed Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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