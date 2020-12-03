In a utopian society created at the end of the third world war, a female warrior who has been plucked from the badlands begins to see cracks in this new facade. And what does this community have planned for the rest of humankind?
ProductionAppleseed Film Partners, Digital Frontier, Geneon Entertainment
Also known as
Appurushîdo, Appleseed, Appleseed - A jövő harcosai, Appleseed - The Beginning - O filme, Appleseed - The Movie, Appleseed the Movie Mechanical Human Ethnic Cleansing War, Appleseed the Movie: The War of the Machine Genocide, Appleseed: The Beginning, Cuộc Chiến Tương Lai, Omenansiemen, Õunaseeme, Semințe de măr, Яблочное зернышко, 蘋果核戰, A jövő harcosai, แอปเปิ้ลซีด เดอะมูวี่ สงครามล้างเผ่าพันธุ์มนุษย์จักรกล