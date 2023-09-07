Enjô, Conflagration, 炎上, Chamas de tormento, Conflagração, Conflagración, Conflagrazione, Flame of Torment, Kärsimyksen liekki, La fiamma del tormento, Le pavillon d'or, O Templo Do Pavilhão Dourado, Ora 12: Kapste to Tokyo, Płomień udręki, Tempel zur Goldenen Halle, The Temple of the Golden Pavilion, Пламя, Enjō, Le Brasier, 타오름
Film rating
7.1
Rate14 votes
7.1IMDb
Updated 7 September 2023
Quotes
Goichi Mizoguchi[looking at the Shukaku temple, which he plans to burn down]No one... nobody understands me. There's only one thing left to do now. Nobody understands me.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.