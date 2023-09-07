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Poster of Conflagration
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Conflagration
7.1

Conflagration

, 1958
Enjo
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Conflagration
7.1

Cast

Tatsuya Nakadai
Tokari
Ganjirō Nakamura
Tayama Dosen
Tamao Nakamura
Woman at Gobancho
Jun Hamamura
Goichi's Father
Ichikawa Raizō VIII
Goichi Mizoguchi
Yôichi Funaki
Tsurukawa
Tanie Kitabayashi
Tanie Kitabayashi
Aki, (Goichi's mother)
Michiyo Aratama
Mistress of the floral art
Kinzō Shin
Yôko Uraji
Ryôsuke Kagawa
Priest Zenkai
Director Kon Ichikawa
Writer Yukio Mishima, Keiji Hasebe, Kon Ichikawa, Natto Wada
Composer Toshirô Mayuzumi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 22 September 1958
Release date
10 October 2009 Russia 16+
15 January 2025 France
22 September 1958 Japan
Production Daiei Kyoto, Daiei
Also known as
Enjô, Conflagration, 炎上, Chamas de tormento, Conflagração, Conflagración, Conflagrazione, Flame of Torment, Kärsimyksen liekki, La fiamma del tormento, Le pavillon d'or, O Templo Do Pavilhão Dourado, Ora 12: Kapste to Tokyo, Płomień udręki, Tempel zur Goldenen Halle, The Temple of the Golden Pavilion, Пламя, Enjō, Le Brasier, 타오름

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 7 September 2023

Quotes

Goichi Mizoguchi [looking at the Shukaku temple, which he plans to burn down] No one... nobody understands me. There's only one thing left to do now. Nobody understands me.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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