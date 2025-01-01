Films of Hong Kong

Menu
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
19
1911
20
2046
3-
3-D Sex and Zen: Extreme Ecstasy
36
36 Crazy Fists
A
A Battle of Wits
A Chinese Ghost Story
A Crack in the Mountain
A Gilded Game
A Guilty Conscience
A Kid from Tibet
A Simple Life
A World Without Thieves
AB
Above the Law
AL
Aladdin 3477- I: The Jinn of Wisdom
All Shall Be Well
All in the Family
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
AN
An Empress and the Warriors
AR
Armour of God
Armour of God II: Operation Condor
AS
As Tears Go By
Ashes of Time
Assembly
Astro Boy
AW
Away with Words
BA
Bao hu lu de mi mi
BI
Big and Little Wong Tin Bar
BL
Black Mask
Blind Detective
Bliss
Blood Brothers
Blood: The Last Vampire
BO
Bo bui gai wak
Bodyguards and Assassins
BR
Breaking News
CJ
CJ7
CA
Cannonball Run II
Captured
Caught in Time
CE
Cesium Fallout
CH
Chai dan zhuan jia 2
China Strike Force
Chinese Zodiac
Chungking Express / Chung Hing sam lam
CI
Cinema of Vengeance
City Hunter
City of Life and Death
CL
Claustrophobia
CO
Come Drink with Me
CR
Crash che botte!
Crime Story
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Crypto Storm
CU
Curse of the Golden Flower
Customs Frontline
CY
Cyber Heist
Cyclo
DA
Da lao ai mei li
Days of Being Wild
DE
Detective Chinatown 1900
Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame
Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings
Detective vs. Sleuths
DO
Double Team
DR
Dragon Fist
Dragon Gate Inn
Dragon Lord
Drifting
Drunken Master
Drunken Master II
DU
Dumplings
EB
Ebola Zombies
EC
Echoes of the Rainbow
EL
Election
Election 2
EN
Enter the Dragon
EX
Exiled
FA
Fallen Angels
Fantasy Mission Force
Farewell My Concubine
FE
Fearless
Fearless Hyena Part II
Fei lung maang jeung
FI
First Strike
Fist of Fury
Fist of Unicorn
Fist to Fist
FO
Follia
Forced Vengeance
Forever Enthralled
Four Trails
FU
Fukushima 50
Full Contact
Future X-Cops
GA
Gam dou / My Prince Edward
Game of Death
GE
Gen-X Cops
GO
Gorgeous
GR
Green Night
HA
Hak bak dou
Half a Loaf of Kung Fu
Hand of Death
Hannah: Buddhism's Untold Journey
Hapkido
Happy Together
Hard Boiled
HE
Heart of Dragon
Hero
HI
Hit N Fun
HO
Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous
House of Flying Daggers
I
I Come with the Rain
I Did It My Way
IN
In the Mood for Love
Infernal Affairs
Infernal Affairs II
Infernal Affairs III
Initial D
IP
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
Ip Man: The Final Fight
IR
Iron Monkey
KE
Kekexili: Mountain Patrol
KI
Killer Meteors
King of Comedy
KN
Knock Off
KU
Kung Fu Cult Master
Kung Fu Girl
Kung Fu Hustle
Kung Pow! Enter the Fist
LA
Last Hero in China
LE
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen
LI
Little Big Soldier
LO
Love in a Puff
Love off the cuff
MA
Mad Detective
Made in Hong Kong
Magnificent Bodyguards
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Master with Cracked Fingers
MI
Mi zong sheng shou
Miami Connection
Miracles
MR
Mr. Nice Guy
MY
My Blueberry Nights
My Left Eye Sees Ghosts
My Lucky Stars
NA
Namiya
Naughty Boys
NE
New Fist of Fury
New Police Story 2
NI
Night and Fog
Ninja Thunderbolt
Ninja the Protector
NO
No End of Surprises
No.7 Cherry Lane
OF
Office
ON
On Wings of Eagles
Once Upon a Time in China
Once Upon a Time in China 2
Once Upon a Time in China III
Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong
Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior
Onpaku
OP
Operation Red Sea
PA
Painted Skin
Palm Springs
Papa
Pavane for an Infant
PE
Peg O' My Heart
PO
Police Story
Police Story 2
Pom Pom
Popeye
PR
Project A
Project A Part II
PU
Public Toilet / Hwajangshil eodieyo?
RA
Racing Extinction
Raise the Red Lantern
RE
Refashioned
Revenge: A Love Story
Revolution
RI
Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles
Rigor Mortis
RU
Ru jing cha
Rumble in the Bronx
SP
SPL: Sha Po Lang
Sparrow
SC
Schemes in Antiques
Sci-Fi Shorts
SE
Secret
SH
Shadow
Shambhala
Shanghai Knights
Shaolin
Shaolin Soccer
Shaolin Wooden Men
Shinjuku Incident
Shock Wave
SI
Silver Hawk
SK
Skiptrace
Sky Force 3D
SN
Snake & Crane Arts of Shaolin
Snake in the Eagle's Shadow
SO
So Close
Sons of the Neon Night
ST
Still Life
Stories Forlorn
SU
Supercop
Supercop 2
TA
Ta'ang
Tape
TE
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
TH
The Accidental Spy
The Angry Birds Movie 3
The Assassin
The Big Boss
The Big Brawl
The Blade
The Child's Eye
The Dragon Lives Again
The Drummer
The Eye
The Eye 2
The Fearless Hyena
The Golden Lotus
The Grandmaster
The Human Surge 3
The Killer
The Last Dance
The Legend Is Born – Ip Man
The Lingering
The Lyricist Wannabe
The Monkey King 2
The Moon Thieves
The New Legend of Shaolin
The Orphan
The Prodigy
The Prosecutor
The Protector
The Shadow's Edge
The Sorcerer and the White Snake
The Storm Warriors
The Story of Qin Xiang Lin
The Story of Qiu Ju
The Sunny Side of the Street
The Twins Effect
The Twins Effect II
The Way We Talk
The White Storm 2: Drug Lords
The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell
The Young Master
Thunderbolt
TI
Time and Tide
Tin lung baat bou
TO
To Kill with Intrigue
To Live
Tokyo Sonata
Tom-Yum-Goong
TR
Triangle
TW
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In
Twin Dragons
Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars
UN
Under Parallel Skies
WA
Warriors of Heaven and Earth
Warriors of the Future
Way of the Dragon
WH
What Remains
Wheels on Meals
Who Am I?
WI
Winners and Sinners
WR
Written By
YI
Yinghung Boon Sik
YO
Youth (Spring)
ZO
Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight
