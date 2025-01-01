Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
All films

Films of Hong Kong

Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
19
1911
20
2046
3-
3-D Sex and Zen: Extreme Ecstasy
36
36 Crazy Fists
A
A Battle of Wits A Chinese Ghost Story A Crack in the Mountain A Gilded Game A Guilty Conscience A Kid from Tibet A Simple Life A World Without Thieves
AB
Above the Law
AL
Aladdin 3477- I: The Jinn of Wisdom All Shall Be Well All in the Family Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
AN
An Empress and the Warriors
AR
Armour of God Armour of God II: Operation Condor
AS
As Tears Go By Ashes of Time Assembly Astro Boy
AW
Away with Words
BA
Bao hu lu de mi mi
BI
Big and Little Wong Tin Bar
BL
Black Mask Blind Detective Bliss Blood Brothers Blood: The Last Vampire
BO
Bo bui gai wak Bodyguards and Assassins
BR
Breaking News
CJ
CJ7
CA
Cannonball Run II Captured Caught in Time
CE
Cesium Fallout
CH
Chai dan zhuan jia 2 China Strike Force Chinese Zodiac Chungking Express / Chung Hing sam lam
CI
Cinema of Vengeance City Hunter City of Life and Death
CL
Claustrophobia
CO
Come Drink with Me
CR
Crash che botte! Crime Story Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Crypto Storm
CU
Curse of the Golden Flower Customs Frontline
CY
Cyber Heist Cyclo
DA
Da lao ai mei li Days of Being Wild
DE
Detective Chinatown 1900 Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings Detective vs. Sleuths
DO
Double Team
DR
Dragon Fist Dragon Gate Inn Dragon Lord Drifting Drunken Master Drunken Master II
DU
Dumplings
EB
Ebola Zombies
EC
Echoes of the Rainbow
EL
Election Election 2
EN
Enter the Dragon
EX
Exiled
FA
Fallen Angels Fantasy Mission Force Farewell My Concubine
FE
Fearless Fearless Hyena Part II Fei lung maang jeung
FI
First Strike Fist of Fury Fist of Unicorn Fist to Fist
FO
Follia Forced Vengeance Forever Enthralled Four Trails
FU
Fukushima 50 Full Contact Future X-Cops
GA
Gam dou / My Prince Edward Game of Death
GE
Gen-X Cops
GO
Gorgeous
GR
Green Night
HA
Hak bak dou Half a Loaf of Kung Fu Hand of Death Hannah: Buddhism's Untold Journey Hapkido Happy Together Hard Boiled
HE
Heart of Dragon Hero
HI
Hit N Fun
HO
Hong Kong Trilogy: Preschooled Preoccupied Preposterous House of Flying Daggers
I
I Come with the Rain I Did It My Way
IN
In the Mood for Love Infernal Affairs Infernal Affairs II Infernal Affairs III Initial D
IP
Ip Man 2 Ip Man 3 Ip Man 4: The Finale Ip Man: The Final Fight
IR
Iron Monkey
KE
Kekexili: Mountain Patrol
KI
Killer Meteors King of Comedy
KN
Knock Off
KU
Kung Fu Cult Master Kung Fu Girl Kung Fu Hustle Kung Pow! Enter the Fist
LA
Last Hero in China
LE
Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen
LI
Little Big Soldier
LO
Love in a Puff Love off the cuff
MA
Mad Detective Made in Hong Kong Magnificent Bodyguards Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy Master with Cracked Fingers
MI
Mi zong sheng shou Miami Connection Miracles
MR
Mr. Nice Guy
MY
My Blueberry Nights My Left Eye Sees Ghosts My Lucky Stars
NA
Namiya Naughty Boys
NE
New Fist of Fury New Police Story 2
NI
Night and Fog Ninja Thunderbolt Ninja the Protector
NO
No End of Surprises No.7 Cherry Lane
OF
Office
ON
On Wings of Eagles Once Upon a Time in China Once Upon a Time in China 2 Once Upon a Time in China III Once Upon a Time in Hong-Kong Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior Onpaku
OP
Operation Red Sea
PA
Painted Skin Palm Springs Papa Pavane for an Infant
PE
Peg O' My Heart
PO
Police Story Police Story 2 Pom Pom Popeye
PR
Project A Project A Part II
PU
Public Toilet / Hwajangshil eodieyo?
RA
Racing Extinction Raise the Red Lantern
RE
Refashioned Revenge: A Love Story Revolution
RI
Riding Alone for Thousands of Miles Rigor Mortis
RU
Ru jing cha Rumble in the Bronx
SP
SPL: Sha Po Lang Sparrow
SC
Schemes in Antiques Sci-Fi Shorts
SE
Secret
SH
Shadow Shambhala Shanghai Knights Shaolin Shaolin Soccer Shaolin Wooden Men Shinjuku Incident Shock Wave
SI
Silver Hawk
SK
Skiptrace Sky Force 3D
SN
Snake & Crane Arts of Shaolin Snake in the Eagle's Shadow
SO
So Close Sons of the Neon Night
ST
Still Life Stories Forlorn
SU
Supercop Supercop 2
TA
Ta'ang Tape
TE
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
TH
The Accidental Spy The Angry Birds Movie 3 The Assassin The Big Boss The Big Brawl The Blade The Child's Eye The Dragon Lives Again The Drummer The Eye The Eye 2 The Fearless Hyena The Golden Lotus The Grandmaster The Human Surge 3 The Killer The Last Dance The Legend Is Born – Ip Man The Lingering The Lyricist Wannabe The Monkey King 2 The Moon Thieves The New Legend of Shaolin The Orphan The Prodigy The Prosecutor The Protector The Shadow's Edge The Sorcerer and the White Snake The Storm Warriors The Story of Qin Xiang Lin The Story of Qiu Ju The Sunny Side of the Street The Twins Effect The Twins Effect II The Way We Talk The White Storm 2: Drug Lords The White Storm 3: Heaven or Hell The Young Master Thunderbolt
TI
Time and Tide Tin lung baat bou
TO
To Kill with Intrigue To Live Tokyo Sonata Tom-Yum-Goong
TR
Triangle
TW
Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Twin Dragons Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Stars
UN
Under Parallel Skies
WA
Warriors of Heaven and Earth Warriors of the Future Way of the Dragon
WH
What Remains Wheels on Meals Who Am I?
WI
Winners and Sinners
WR
Written By
YI
Yinghung Boon Sik
YO
Youth (Spring)
ZO
Zombiology: Enjoy Yourself Tonight
Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more