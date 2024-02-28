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Poster of The Parades
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Parades
6.8

The Parades

, 2024
The Parades
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Parades
6.8

Synopsis

A mother searches for her missing son after a devastating calamity, only to realize that she has died and is now confined to a realm of restless spirits.

Cast

Masami Nagasawa
Masami Nagasawa
Minako
Kentaro Sakaguchi
Akira
Lily Franky
Lily Franky
Michael
Denden
Keisuke
Ayumu Nakajima
Daiken Okudaira
Tetsushi Tanaka
Shinobu Terajima
Shinobu Terajima
Ryûsei Yokohama
Shori
Nana Mori
Nana
Morgan Bo
Young Adult Ryo
Morgan Bo
Young Adult Ryo
Director Michihito Fujii
Writer Michihito Fujii
Composer Yôjirô Noda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 February 2024
World premiere 28 February 2024
Production Babel Label
Also known as
The Parades, Los desfiles, A Saudade que Fica, Cuộc Diễu Hành, Geçit Törenleri, Paradele, Parady, Парад, パレード, 巡遊夜, 那夜我們行向彼方, 巡游夜, 那夜我们行向彼方, 퍼레이드

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 8 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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