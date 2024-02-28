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6.8
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The Parades
6.8
The Parades
, 2024
The Parades
Japan / Drama / 18+
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6.8
Synopsis
A mother searches for her missing son after a devastating calamity, only to realize that she has died and is now confined to a realm of restless spirits.
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Cast
Masami Nagasawa
Minako
Kentaro Sakaguchi
Akira
Lily Franky
Michael
Denden
Keisuke
Ayumu Nakajima
Daiken Okudaira
Tetsushi Tanaka
Shinobu Terajima
Ryûsei Yokohama
Shori
Nana Mori
Nana
Morgan Bo
Young Adult Ryo
Morgan Bo
Young Adult Ryo
Director
Michihito Fujii
Writer
Michihito Fujii
Composer
Yôjirô Noda
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
2 hours 12 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
28 February 2024
World premiere
28 February 2024
Production
Babel Label
Also known as
The Parades, Los desfiles, A Saudade que Fica, Cuộc Diễu Hành, Geçit Törenleri, Paradele, Parady, Парад, パレード, 巡遊夜, 那夜我們行向彼方, 巡游夜, 那夜我们行向彼方, 퍼레이드
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
15
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 8 February 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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