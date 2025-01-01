Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Films of Belgium
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
#I
#Iamhere
#N
#No_Filter
15
15 Minutes of War
15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
25
25 Degrees in Winter
27
27 Seconds of memory
3
3 Hearts
5
5 is the Perfect Number
55
55 Steps
A
A Beautiful Imperfection
A Bluebird in My Heart
A Chef in Love
A Farewell to Fools
A Flower of Mine
A Fond Kiss...
A Good Woman Is Hard to Find
A Happy Event
A Lady in Paris
A Promise
A Quiet Passion
A Real Vermeer
A Screaming Man
A Silence
A Stork's Journey
A Town Called Panic
A Turtle's Tale 2: Sammy's Escape from Paradise
A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures
A Wedding
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
AC
Acid
AD
Adieu sauvage
Adoration
AF
African Adventure: Safari in the Okavango
African Safari
After Love
AL
Alien Adventure
All Creatures Big and Small
All Inclusive
Alma Viva
Along Came Love
Alpha
Alps
AM
Amal
AN
And Breathe Normally
Angel
Angel
Animal
Another Woman's Life
Antonia
AP
Apocalypse Clown
Apple Cider Vinegar
Approved for Adoption
AQ
Aqabat Jaber: Peace with No Return?
AR
Ari
Around the World in 80 Days
AS
As I Open My Eyes
Asterix and Cleopatra
Astérix le Gaulois
AT
Atlantique
Atlas
Attention au départ !
AV
Avanti
AZ
Azur et Asmar
BA
Backstage
Bad Faith
Baghdad Messi
Barrage
Based on a True Story
Battle in Heaven
BE
Beating Hearts
Behind the Mountains
Being Maria
Belle
Belle du Seigneur
Benvenuta
Best Erotic Shorts 2
Best Shorts: Cannes 2016
Beyond the Horizon
BI
Billy & Buddy
Bim
Binti
Birobidjan
BL
Black Beach, Black Beach
Black Book
Black Box
Black Heaven
Black Ocean
Black Tide
Black Venus
Blanche-Neige, la suite
Blueberry Dreams
Bluthochzeit, Die
BO
Bolero
Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe
Boy 7
BR
Bravo Virtuoso
Break the Codes
Breaking Surface
Brillantissime
Bring Them Down
BU
Bubul
Bullhead
Burning Out
BY
Bye Bye Germany
Bye Bye Tiberias
C'
C'est Gradiva qui vous appelle
CA
Calibro 9
Calvaire
Camping du lac
Captain Morten and the Spider Queen
Carnages
Casanova, Last Love
CH
Chamboultout
Character
Chasse gardée
Chiara
Chicken with Plums
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog
Chien
Chien 51
Chien Pourri, la vie à Paris!
Chytilova Versus Forman
CI
Cirkus Columbia
CL
Clenched Fist
Close
CO
Cold
Cold Blood Legacy
Cold Sweat
Colt 45
Come as You Are
Congorama
Consent
Convoi exceptionnel
Cool Kids Don't Cry
CR
Crisis
CU
Cub
DO
DOKer Shorts #4
Domino
Don Juan
Don't Worry, I'll be Ok
Dood van een Schaduw
DA
Daddy or Mommy
Daguerrotype
Dance First
Daniela Forever
Daratt
Dating Amber
Daughters of Darkness
Days of Glory
DE
Dead Man's Hand
Dear Son
Democracy: Im Rausch der Daten
Des gens qui s'embrassent
Des épaules solides
DI
Diary of a Chambermaid
Dilili à Paris
Dirty Cops
Disco Boy
Disorder
Divin enfant
DR
Dreaming Walls
Dries
Driving Madeleine
Drôle de père
DU
Duska
EA
Earth and Blood
Earwig
ED
Edmond
EI
Eisenstein in Guanajuato
EL
El correo
Eldorado
Elle
Else
EM
Emperor
EN
En corps
Endangered Species
Ennio
ER
Erased
Erna at War
Ernest & Celestine
ES
Escobar: Paradise Lost
ET
Eternal Visionary
EU
Eugénie Grandet
EV
Everybody Loves Jeanne
Everybody Loves Touda
Evolution
EX
Ex Drummer
Exile
Exprmntl
Extra Ordinary
F.
F.B.I. Frog Butthead Investigators
FA
Face
Falsch
Farinelli
Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
FE
Fellini degli spiriti
Ferry 2
Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment»
Festival Multividenie 2016. Noch Vlyublennyh v Multfilmy
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №4
FL
Flow
Fly Me to the Moon
Flying Home
FO
For Night Will Come
Fortress
Fortuna
Fox & Hare Save the Forest
FR
France
Freaks Out
Free Zone
Free to Run
Fritzi: A Revolutionary Tale
From the East
From the Land of the Moon
Fruit of Paradise
FU
Future Shorts. Summertime Sadness
FÉ
Félicité
GT
GTMax
GA
Gaspard va au mariage
Gaston Lagaffe
GE
Genesis
Get Out Your Handkerchiefs
GH
Ghost Trail
Ghost Tropic
GI
Giants of la Mancha
Gilles' Wife
Girls of the Sun
GO
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija
God Save the Tuche
God's Offices
Golden Youth
Goliath
Gomez & Tavarès, la suite
Good Favour
Good Luck Algeria
Goodbye Bafana
GR
Grace of Monaco
Graduation
Grand Me
Grand marin
GU
Guilty
Gulliver's Travels
H4
H4z4rd
HA
Hannah
Happy Birthday
Harka
Harvie and the Magic Museum
Haunted Castle
HE
Headwinds
Heart of a Tower
Heartstrings
Heat Wave
Heavier Trip
Hedi
Hell
Hellhole
Here
Heroes Don't Die
Hey Good Looking!
HI
Hidden Love
HO
Holly
Holy Lands
Home
Home
Home Front
Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs
Honey Cigar
Hounds
HU
Hunted
I
I figli della notte
I'
I'm Dead But I Have Friends
IC
Icare
IL
Il Postino
IM
Imaginary Heroes
IN
In Bruges
Innocence
Innocence
IR
Irina Palm
IT
It's Raining in the House
J'
J'ai Toujours Voulue Etre une Sainte
J'enrage de son absence
JC
JCVD
JA
Jack et la mécanique du coeur
Jaffa, the Orange's Clockwork
JE
Je Tu Il Elle
Je l'aimais
Je te survivrai
Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels
JO
Johnny Mad Dog
Josep
JU
Julie Keeps Quiet
Jumbo
Jusqu'ici tout va bien
Just a Sigh
K.
K.O.
KA
Kaamelott: The First Chapter
Kanny 2016: Korotkiy metr
KE
Keep Going
Keep an Eye Out
Keeper
KH
Khadak
KI
Kidnapping Mr. Heineken
Kill Me Please
Killing Blues
Killing Season
Kinematic Shorts — 2020
King of the Belgians
King on Screen
Kirikou and the Sorceress
KN
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
KU
Kung Fu Zohra
Kursk
KÖ
Köln 75
L'
L'ami - François d'Assise et ses frères
L'iceberg
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
LA
La Promesse
La clinique de l'amour!
La famille Bélier
La fiancée du poète
La journée de la jupe
La maison
La tentation du réel - L'agneau mystique des frères Van Eyck
La tête dans les étoiles
Labyrinthus
Lady Chatterley
Langue Étrangère
Last Breath
Last Bullet
Last Dance
Last Hijack
Last Love
LE
Le Brio
Le Coq d'or
Le Guetteur
Le Père Noël
Le Roi danse
Le balai libéré
Le chant des hommes
Le dernier baiser
Le dindon
Le grand soir
Le visiteur du futur
Les Ouvrieres du monde
Les apparences
Les rayures du zèbre
Les tremblements lointains
Les têtes givrées
Let Me Go
Let the Corpses Tan
Let's Get Lost
LI
Life for Real
Life's a Bitch
Light Thereafter
Little Baby Jesus of Flandr
Little Girl Blue
Little Nicholas' Treasure
LO
Loft
Londonskiy mezhdunarodnyy animacionnyy festival LIAF 2017
Looking for Eric
Lorna's Silence
Lost in Paris
Love According to Dalva
Love Belongs to Everyone
Love Is Not an Orange
Love Me If You Dare
Love on The Danube Royal Getaway
Love on the Danube Kissing Stars
Love on the Danube LOVE SONG
Loveless
LU
Lucifer
MI
MILF
Misadventures in 3D
Miss Marx
Miss Montigny
Miss Moxy
Mitten
MA
Ma vie en rose
Madeleine Collins
Madly in Life
Making Of
Maldoror
Man Up!
Marching in the Dark
Marguerite
Marnie's world / Marnies Welt
Marsupilami
Martin Margiela: In His Own Words
Mastemah
Max & Co
ME
Me and Kaminski
Me, Myself and Mum
Mea Culpa
Meant to Be
Megalomaniac
Melancoly Baby
Memoir of War
MO
Mobile Home
Montparnasse Bienvenue
Moon le panda
Moscow, Belgium
Mother's Instinct
MR
Mr & Mme Adelman
Mr. K
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Putifar's Wacky Plan
MU
Mushketery carya
MY
My Angel
My Dog Stupid
My Donkey, My Lover & I
My Family and the Wolf
My Father's Secrets
My Giraffe
My Way
MÉ
Métisse
NA
Natacha (Almost) Air Hostess
Nayola
NE
Nelly & Nadine
News from Planet Mars
NI
Ni juge, ni soumise / So help me God
Nico, 1988
Night Call
Night and Fog in Kurdistan
Night of the Zoopocalypse
NO
No Home Movie
No Man's Land
No Trains No Planes
Nocturama
Normal
Nothing is Forgiven
Nothing to Hide
Notre Dame
NR
Nr. 10
NU
Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers
NY
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Nymphomaniac: Vol. II
O.
O.T.H.E.R
OB
Obschee / chastnoe
OG
Ogre
OI
Oink
OL
Oleg
OM
Ombline
Omen
ON
On the Edge
On the Fringe
One Day Pina Asked...
One of the Thousand Hills
OS
Oscar and the Lady in Pink
OT
Otro Sol
OU
Our Children
Our Men
Our Struggles
Ouroboros
Outside the Law
OZ
Ozogoche
PL
PLOEY - You Never Fly Alone
Planet B
Play or Die
Playground
Pleasure (And Its Little Inconveniences)
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
PA
Paint It Gold
Pandora's Box
Pas son genre
Pasolini
Pauline and Paulette
Pauline détective
PE
Peaceful
PH
Phantom Boy
PI
Pink Floyd at Pompeii
Pinocchio
Pirate TV
PO
Porselein
Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Programma «Vertikalnaya ten / Kak ya vyglyazhu? / Hayme / Lyubov v Galilee»
PR
Premier venu, Le
Priest Daens
Princess Emmy
Private Lessons
Problemski Hotel
QU
Quartier lointain
Queens
Queens of Drama
R.
R.M.N.
RA
Rabbit's Paw
Raid dingue
Raison du plus faible, La
Raoni
Raw
RE
Rebel
Rebound
Red Island
Red Soil
Reflection in a Dead Diamond
Reine Soleil, La
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
Restless
Retrospekt
Return to Seoul
RI
Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel
Rien à foutre
Rising Up at Night
RO
Robby & Toby
Robust
Rodin
Rom Com Shorts 2
Romantics Anonymous
Romulus & Remus: The First King
Rosalie
Rosetta
Route Irish
Roxy
RU
Rumba
Rust and Bone
SA
Sacred Water
Saint Amour
Saint-Exupery
Samia
Saturn Bowling
Savages
SC
Scream of Stone
SE
Sea Sparkle
Sebastian
Sema ceļojumi
SH
ShOK Shorts
Shades
She Is Conann
SI
Si le vent tombe
Simon Konianski
Simon's Got a Gift
Simple Passion
Since Otar Left
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds
SK
Skunk
SL
Slalom
SM
Small Things Like These
SO
Soldier of Orange
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari
Somewhere in Love
Song of the Sea
Sorry We Missed You
Soudain, seuls
Sound of Metal
Sounds of Sand
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Souvenir
SP
SpaceBoy
Spider in the Web
Spiked
ST
Staring at Strangers
SU
Sukkwan Island
Summer of 85
Summertime
Super papa
Superstar
SW
Sweet Dreams
Sweet Idleness
Sweetheart
SÉ
Séraphine
TA
Tanghi argentini
Tango libre
TE
Tel Aviv on Fire
Tendre et saignant
Terre battue
Terrible Jungle
TH
The Kiss / De Kus
The Adventures of Tintin
The Anchor
The Attack
The Barefoot Emperor
The Barons
The Beast in the Jungle
The Belgian Job
The Best Is Yet to Come
The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess
The Blaze
The Blue Caftan
The Book of Vision
The Braid
The Brand New Testament
The Broken Circle Breakdown
The Captain
The Chapel
The Child
The Claus Family
The Claus Family 3
The Concert
The Conductor
The Damned
The Damned
The Dancer
The Deep House
The Devil's Double
The Diary of Lady M
The Eight Mountains
The Eighth Day
The Empire
The Fairy
The Falling Star
The Forgotten Battle
The Gardener
The Gaul
The Good Teacher
The Goya Murders
The Green Border
The Happiest Man in the World
The Happy Prince
The Hunted
The Incredible Shrinking Man
The Inseparables
The Invader
The Island
The Jews
The Kid with a Bike
The Kite
The Last Front
The Last Men
The Little Spirou
The Lost Children
The Lovers
The Magnet Man
The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol
The Man Who Had His Hair Cut Short
The Man Who Sold His Skin
The Man Without Gravity
The Mark of the Angels - Miserere
The Meetings of Anna
The Misfortunates
The Missionaries
The Most Assassinated Woman in the World
The Most Precious of Cargoes
The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo
The Mystery of Henri Pick
The Night of the 12th
The Nightman
The Nun
The Ogglies
The Old Oak
The Order of Time
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Live Action
The Other Lamb
The Party's Over
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
The Quantum Revolution
The Queen's Corgi
The Racer
The Residence
The Restless
The Richest Woman in the World
The Room
The Royal Nanny
The Rye Horn
The Scorpion King
The Secret of Kells
The Shift
The Silence of the Sea
The Siren
The Smurfs
The Smurfs: Next Adventure
The Smurfs: Timeless Adventure
The Son
The Son of Bigfoot
The Son of Joseph
The Source
The Specialist
The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears
The Successor
The Suicide Shop
The Surprise
The Time That Remains
The Unknown Girl
The Wages of Fear
The Weeping Walk
The Whaler Boy
The White Knights
The Wild Life
The Wolberg Family
The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears
The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl
The Young Karl Marx
The Young Lovers
Thieves of Horses
This Is the Goat!
Thomas in Love
Those Who Work
Three Days and a Life
Through the Night
Thunder and the House of Magic
TI
Tintin - Objectif Lune
Tip Top
Titane
Titina
TO
Tokyo Fiancée
Tokyo Shaking
Tori et Lokita
Torpedo
Total Eclipse
Toto the Hero
Touché
Tout nous sourit
TR
Traffic
Transnistria
Triage
Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Trippel Trappel Dierensinterklaas
TW
Two Days, One Night
Two Tickets to Greece
Two of Us
U
U Are the Universe
UN
Under the Starry Sky
Undergods
Une intime conviction
Une liaison pornographique
VA
Vandal
Vatel
VE
Verdi: Falstaff
Vermiglio
Vesper
VI
Viens je t'emmène
Vijay and I
Virgins
VO
Vortex
WA
Waiter
Waiting for the Sea
WE
We
We Stand Alone Together
Welcome to Argentina
WH
When Fucking Spring is in the Air
When It Melts
When Pigs Have Wings
When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before
When the Sea Rises
Where Is Anne Frank
Where Is Rocky II?
White As Snow
WI
Wil
Wild Safari 3D
Winter in Wartime
With or Without Kids
WO
Wonderful Losers: A Different World
Working Girls
WR
Wrong Elements
YA
Yakari, A Spectacular Journey
YO
Young Ahmed
Young Hearts
Young Mothers
Young Plato
YU
Yuku and the Himalayan Flower
Yummy, Yummy
ZA
Zarafa
ZI
Zillion
ZO
Zombillenium
ÊT
Être
МA
Мadonnen
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree