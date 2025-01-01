Menu
Films of Belgium

Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
#I
#Iamhere
#N
#No_Filter
15
15 Minutes of War 15 Ways to Kill Your Neighbour
25
25 Degrees in Winter
27
27 Seconds of memory
3
3 Hearts
5
5 is the Perfect Number
55
55 Steps
A
A Beautiful Imperfection A Bluebird in My Heart A Chef in Love A Farewell to Fools A Flower of Mine A Fond Kiss... A Good Woman Is Hard to Find A Happy Event A Lady in Paris A Promise A Quiet Passion A Real Vermeer A Screaming Man A Silence A Stork's Journey A Town Called Panic A Turtle's Tale 2: Sammy's Escape from Paradise A Turtle's Tale: Sammy's Adventures A Wedding
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
AC
Acid
AD
Adieu sauvage Adoration
AF
African Adventure: Safari in the Okavango African Safari After Love
AL
Alien Adventure All Creatures Big and Small All Inclusive Alma Viva Along Came Love Alpha Alps
AM
Amal
AN
And Breathe Normally Angel Angel Animal Another Woman's Life Antonia
AP
Apocalypse Clown Apple Cider Vinegar Approved for Adoption
AQ
Aqabat Jaber: Peace with No Return?
AR
Ari Around the World in 80 Days
AS
As I Open My Eyes Asterix and Cleopatra Astérix le Gaulois
AT
Atlantique Atlas Attention au départ !
AV
Avanti
AZ
Azur et Asmar
BA
Backstage Bad Faith Baghdad Messi Barrage Based on a True Story Battle in Heaven
BE
Beating Hearts Behind the Mountains Being Maria Belle Belle du Seigneur Benvenuta Best Erotic Shorts 2 Best Shorts: Cannes 2016 Beyond the Horizon
BI
Billy & Buddy Bim Binti Birobidjan
BL
Black Beach, Black Beach Black Book Black Box Black Heaven Black Ocean Black Tide Black Venus Blanche-Neige, la suite Blueberry Dreams Bluthochzeit, Die
BO
Bolero Bonnard, Pierre and Marthe Boy 7
BR
Bravo Virtuoso Break the Codes Breaking Surface Brillantissime Bring Them Down
BU
Bubul Bullhead Burning Out
BY
Bye Bye Germany Bye Bye Tiberias
C'
C'est Gradiva qui vous appelle
CA
Calibro 9 Calvaire Camping du lac Captain Morten and the Spider Queen Carnages Casanova, Last Love
CH
Chamboultout Character Chasse gardée Chiara Chicken with Plums Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness Chickenhare and the Secret of the Groundhog Chien Chien 51 Chien Pourri, la vie à Paris! Chytilova Versus Forman
CI
Cirkus Columbia
CL
Clenched Fist Close
CO
Cold Cold Blood Legacy Cold Sweat Colt 45 Come as You Are Congorama Consent Convoi exceptionnel Cool Kids Don't Cry
CR
Crisis
CU
Cub
DO
DOKer Shorts #4 Domino Don Juan Don't Worry, I'll be Ok Dood van een Schaduw
DA
Daddy or Mommy Daguerrotype Dance First Daniela Forever Daratt Dating Amber Daughters of Darkness Days of Glory
DE
Dead Man's Hand Dear Son Democracy: Im Rausch der Daten Des gens qui s'embrassent Des épaules solides
DI
Diary of a Chambermaid Dilili à Paris Dirty Cops Disco Boy Disorder Divin enfant
DR
Dreaming Walls Dries Driving Madeleine Drôle de père
DU
Duska
EA
Earth and Blood Earwig
ED
Edmond
EI
Eisenstein in Guanajuato
EL
El correo Eldorado Elle Else
EM
Emperor
EN
En corps Endangered Species Ennio
ER
Erased Erna at War Ernest & Celestine
ES
Escobar: Paradise Lost
ET
Eternal Visionary
EU
Eugénie Grandet
EV
Everybody Loves Jeanne Everybody Loves Touda Evolution
EX
Ex Drummer Exile Exprmntl Extra Ordinary
F.
F.B.I. Frog Butthead Investigators
FA
Face Falsch Farinelli Farmageddon: A Shaun the Sheep Movie
FE
Fellini degli spiriti Ferry 2 Festival Context 2022. Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Eksperiment» Festival Multividenie 2016. Noch Vlyublennyh v Multfilmy Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №4
FL
Flow Fly Me to the Moon Flying Home
FO
For Night Will Come Fortress Fortuna Fox & Hare Save the Forest
FR
France Freaks Out Free Zone Free to Run Fritzi: A Revolutionary Tale From the East From the Land of the Moon Fruit of Paradise
FU
Future Shorts. Summertime Sadness
Félicité
GT
GTMax
GA
Gaspard va au mariage Gaston Lagaffe
GE
Genesis Get Out Your Handkerchiefs
GH
Ghost Trail Ghost Tropic
GI
Giants of la Mancha Gilles' Wife Girls of the Sun
GO
God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunija God Save the Tuche God's Offices Golden Youth Goliath Gomez & Tavarès, la suite Good Favour Good Luck Algeria Goodbye Bafana
GR
Grace of Monaco Graduation Grand Me Grand marin
GU
Guilty Gulliver's Travels
H4
H4z4rd
HA
Hannah Happy Birthday Harka Harvie and the Magic Museum Haunted Castle
HE
Headwinds Heart of a Tower Heartstrings Heat Wave Heavier Trip Hedi Hell Hellhole Here Heroes Don't Die Hey Good Looking!
HI
Hidden Love
HO
Holly Holy Lands Home Home Home Front Hommes au bord de la crise de nerfs Honey Cigar Hounds
HU
Hunted
I
I figli della notte
I'
I'm Dead But I Have Friends
IC
Icare
IL
Il Postino
IM
Imaginary Heroes
IN
In Bruges Innocence Innocence
IR
Irina Palm
IT
It's Raining in the House
J'
J'ai Toujours Voulue Etre une Sainte J'enrage de son absence
JC
JCVD
JA
Jack et la mécanique du coeur Jaffa, the Orange's Clockwork
JE
Je Tu Il Elle Je l'aimais Je te survivrai Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels
JO
Johnny Mad Dog Josep
JU
Julie Keeps Quiet Jumbo Jusqu'ici tout va bien Just a Sigh
K.
K.O.
KA
Kaamelott: The First Chapter Kanny 2016: Korotkiy metr
KE
Keep Going Keep an Eye Out Keeper
KH
Khadak
KI
Kidnapping Mr. Heineken Kill Me Please Killing Blues Killing Season Kinematic Shorts — 2020 King of the Belgians King on Screen Kirikou and the Sorceress
KN
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
KU
Kung Fu Zohra Kursk
Köln 75
L'
L'ami - François d'Assise et ses frères L'iceberg L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
LA
La Promesse La clinique de l'amour! La famille Bélier La fiancée du poète La journée de la jupe La maison La tentation du réel - L'agneau mystique des frères Van Eyck La tête dans les étoiles Labyrinthus Lady Chatterley Langue Étrangère Last Breath Last Bullet Last Dance Last Hijack Last Love
LE
Le Brio Le Coq d'or Le Guetteur Le Père Noël Le Roi danse Le balai libéré Le chant des hommes Le dernier baiser Le dindon Le grand soir Le visiteur du futur Les Ouvrieres du monde Les apparences Les rayures du zèbre Les tremblements lointains Les têtes givrées Let Me Go Let the Corpses Tan Let's Get Lost
LI
Life for Real Life's a Bitch Light Thereafter Little Baby Jesus of Flandr Little Girl Blue Little Nicholas' Treasure
LO
Loft Londonskiy mezhdunarodnyy animacionnyy festival LIAF 2017 Looking for Eric Lorna's Silence Lost in Paris Love According to Dalva Love Belongs to Everyone Love Is Not an Orange Love Me If You Dare Love on The Danube Royal Getaway Love on the Danube Kissing Stars Love on the Danube LOVE SONG Loveless
LU
Lucifer
MI
MILF Misadventures in 3D Miss Marx Miss Montigny Miss Moxy Mitten
MA
Ma vie en rose Madeleine Collins Madly in Life Making Of Maldoror Man Up! Marching in the Dark Marguerite Marnie's world / Marnies Welt Marsupilami Martin Margiela: In His Own Words Mastemah Max & Co
ME
Me and Kaminski Me, Myself and Mum Mea Culpa Meant to Be Megalomaniac Melancoly Baby Memoir of War
MO
Mobile Home Montparnasse Bienvenue Moon le panda Moscow, Belgium Mother's Instinct
MR
Mr & Mme Adelman Mr. K Mr. Nobody Mr. Putifar's Wacky Plan
MU
Mushketery carya
MY
My Angel My Dog Stupid My Donkey, My Lover & I My Family and the Wolf My Father's Secrets My Giraffe My Way
Métisse
NA
Natacha (Almost) Air Hostess Nayola
NE
Nelly & Nadine News from Planet Mars
NI
Ni juge, ni soumise / So help me God Nico, 1988 Night Call Night and Fog in Kurdistan Night of the Zoopocalypse
NO
No Home Movie No Man's Land No Trains No Planes Nocturama Normal Nothing is Forgiven Nothing to Hide Notre Dame
NR
Nr. 10
NU
Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers
NY
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I Nymphomaniac: Vol. II
O.
O.T.H.E.R
OB
Obschee / chastnoe
OG
Ogre
OI
Oink
OL
Oleg
OM
Ombline Omen
ON
On the Edge On the Fringe One Day Pina Asked... One of the Thousand Hills
OS
Oscar and the Lady in Pink
OT
Otro Sol
OU
Our Children Our Men Our Struggles Ouroboros Outside the Law
OZ
Ozogoche
PL
PLOEY - You Never Fly Alone Planet B Play or Die Playground Pleasure (And Its Little Inconveniences) Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
PA
Paint It Gold Pandora's Box Pas son genre Pasolini Pauline and Paulette Pauline détective
PE
Peaceful
PH
Phantom Boy
PI
Pink Floyd at Pompeii Pinocchio Pirate TV
PO
Porselein Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Programma «Vertikalnaya ten / Kak ya vyglyazhu? / Hayme / Lyubov v Galilee»
PR
Premier venu, Le Priest Daens Princess Emmy Private Lessons Problemski Hotel
QU
Quartier lointain Queens Queens of Drama
R.
R.M.N.
RA
Rabbit's Paw Raid dingue Raison du plus faible, La Raoni Raw
RE
Rebel Rebound Red Island Red Soil Reflection in a Dead Diamond Reine Soleil, La Rendez-vous chez les Malawas Restless Retrospekt Return to Seoul
RI
Richard the Stork and the Mystery of the Great Jewel Rien à foutre Rising Up at Night
RO
Robby & Toby Robust Rodin Rom Com Shorts 2 Romantics Anonymous Romulus & Remus: The First King Rosalie Rosetta Route Irish Roxy
RU
Rumba Rust and Bone
SA
Sacred Water Saint Amour Saint-Exupery Samia Saturn Bowling Savages
SC
Scream of Stone
SE
Sea Sparkle Sebastian Sema ceļojumi
SH
ShOK Shorts Shades She Is Conann
SI
Si le vent tombe Simon Konianski Simon's Got a Gift Simple Passion Since Otar Left Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds
SK
Skunk
SL
Slalom
SM
Small Things Like These
SO
Soldier of Orange Soldiers. Story from Ferentari Somewhere in Love Song of the Sea Sorry We Missed You Soudain, seuls Sound of Metal Sounds of Sand Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat Souvenir
SP
SpaceBoy Spider in the Web Spiked
ST
Staring at Strangers
SU
Sukkwan Island Summer of 85 Summertime Super papa Superstar
SW
Sweet Dreams Sweet Idleness Sweetheart
Séraphine
TA
Tanghi argentini Tango libre
TE
Tel Aviv on Fire Tendre et saignant Terre battue Terrible Jungle
TH
The Kiss / De Kus The Adventures of Tintin The Anchor The Attack The Barefoot Emperor The Barons The Beast in the Jungle The Belgian Job The Best Is Yet to Come The Black Pharaoh, the Savage and the Princess The Blaze The Blue Caftan The Book of Vision The Braid The Brand New Testament The Broken Circle Breakdown The Captain The Chapel The Child The Claus Family The Claus Family 3 The Concert The Conductor The Damned The Damned The Dancer The Deep House The Devil's Double The Diary of Lady M The Eight Mountains The Eighth Day The Empire The Fairy The Falling Star The Forgotten Battle The Gardener The Gaul The Good Teacher The Goya Murders The Green Border The Happiest Man in the World The Happy Prince The Hunted The Incredible Shrinking Man The Inseparables The Invader The Island The Jews The Kid with a Bike The Kite The Last Front The Last Men The Little Spirou The Lost Children The Lovers The Magnet Man The Magnificent Life of Marcel Pagnol The Man Who Had His Hair Cut Short The Man Who Sold His Skin The Man Without Gravity The Mark of the Angels - Miserere The Meetings of Anna The Misfortunates The Missionaries The Most Assassinated Woman in the World The Most Precious of Cargoes The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo The Mystery of Henri Pick The Night of the 12th The Nightman The Nun The Ogglies The Old Oak The Order of Time The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Live Action The Other Lamb The Party's Over The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure The Quantum Revolution The Queen's Corgi The Racer The Residence The Restless The Richest Woman in the World The Room The Royal Nanny The Rye Horn The Scorpion King The Secret of Kells The Shift The Silence of the Sea The Siren The Smurfs The Smurfs: Next Adventure The Smurfs: Timeless Adventure The Son The Son of Bigfoot The Son of Joseph The Source The Specialist The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears The Successor The Suicide Shop The Surprise The Time That Remains The Unknown Girl The Wages of Fear The Weeping Walk The Whaler Boy The White Knights The Wild Life The Wolberg Family The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears The Wonderful, Horrible Life of Leni Riefenstahl The Young Karl Marx The Young Lovers Thieves of Horses This Is the Goat! Thomas in Love Those Who Work Three Days and a Life Through the Night Thunder and the House of Magic
TI
Tintin - Objectif Lune Tip Top Titane Titina
TO
Tokyo Fiancée Tokyo Shaking Tori et Lokita Torpedo Total Eclipse Toto the Hero Touché Tout nous sourit
TR
Traffic Transnistria Triage Triplettes de Belleville, Les Trippel Trappel Dierensinterklaas
TW
Two Days, One Night Two Tickets to Greece Two of Us
U
U Are the Universe
UN
Under the Starry Sky Undergods Une intime conviction Une liaison pornographique
VA
Vandal Vatel
VE
Verdi: Falstaff Vermiglio Vesper
VI
Viens je t'emmène Vijay and I Virgins
VO
Vortex
WA
Waiter Waiting for the Sea
WE
We We Stand Alone Together Welcome to Argentina
WH
When Fucking Spring is in the Air When It Melts When Pigs Have Wings When Will It Be Again Like It Never Was Before When the Sea Rises Where Is Anne Frank Where Is Rocky II? White As Snow
WI
Wil Wild Safari 3D Winter in Wartime With or Without Kids
WO
Wonderful Losers: A Different World Working Girls
WR
Wrong Elements
YA
Yakari, A Spectacular Journey
YO
Young Ahmed Young Hearts Young Mothers Young Plato
YU
Yuku and the Himalayan Flower Yummy, Yummy
ZA
Zarafa
ZI
Zillion
ZO
Zombillenium
ÊT
Être
МA
Мadonnen
