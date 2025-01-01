Films of Romania

Menu
#D
#dogpoopgirl
12
12:08 East of Bucharest
20
2020
21
21 Rubies
4
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days
7
7 Seconds
A
A Bomb Was Stolen
A Cautionary Tale
A Clod of Clay
A Farewell to Fools
A Good Man
A Mere Breath
A Movie with a Charming Girl
AC
Action pack
AF
Aferim!
AG
Against the Dark
Aglaja
AL
Albüm
Alexandra
Alice on & Off
AM
Amar
AN
An American Haunting
Ana, mon amour
Anaconda: Offspring
Anacondas 4: Trail of Blood
Angela Keeps Going
Anhell69
Animal
AR
Armed and Dangerous
Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
AS
Asymptomatic
AV
Avram Iancu Împotriva imperiului
B.
B.D. in the Mountains and on the Seaside
BO
BORDEA: Teoria conspiratiei
Boss
BA
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Baieti Destepti
Banat (Il Viaggio)
BE
Beowulf
Best Shorts: Cannes 2016
Between Revolutions
Between Two Dawns
Between parallel mirrors
Beyond the Hills
Beyond the Sands
BI
Biserici de lemn din România
BL
Blue Moon
BR
Breaking News
Broadway
Brother's Keeper
BU
Bucharest Identity Card
Bugan: I Did Not Breathe the Air for Nothing
Burebista
Buzz House: The Movie
Buzz House: The Movie 2
CA
Ca Fetele
Cabbage, Potatoes and Other Demons
California Dreamin'
Callas Forever
Candidatul perfect
Carbon
Carnera: The Walking Mountain
Carnival Scenes
Casatoria
Castelul Craitei
CE
Celebrul 702
Cerul începe la etajul III
CH
Charleston
Child's Pose
CI
Cinema Jazireh
Circus Performers
Circus Performers at the North Pole
CL
Clara
Closer to the Moon
CO
Code Unknown
Codine
Collective
Comatogen
Combinatii si Relatii
Come on, Romania!
Complotul Bonelor
Confessions of Love
CR
Crulic - The Path to Beyond
CÎ
Cîntecele marii
DA
Day of the Tiger
DE
Delta Space Mission
DI
Dismissed
DO
Do Not Expect Too Much of the End of the World
Dogs
Domestic
Don't Get Me Wrong
Don't Read This on a Plane
Donbass
Double Happiness
DR
Dracula II: Ascension
Dracula III: Legacy
Dragoste Pe Muchie De Cutit
Dragoste fara cuvinte
DU
Duel in trei
EC
Ecce Homo Brâncoveanu
EI
Eight Postcards from Utopia
ET
Etiologia unei crime
EX
Exodus to Shanghai
Ext. Car. Night
FA
Fackelmann
Familiar
Family Weekend
FI
Fire & Ice
FL
Fleeting Loves
Fluturi de noapte
FO
Fools
FR
Freedom
Friday the 3rd
FU
Future Shorts. Poteplenie
GA
Galax Man-Doll
GL
Glissando
GO
Good Guys Go to Heaven
Government of Children 3D (II)
GR
Graduation
Gruber's Journey
HE
Hellraiser: Deader
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hesitation Wound
HI
High Strung
Highspeed Train
HO
Holy Week
Horia
Hotii de Subiecte
I
I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians
I Don't Love You Anymore
I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up
IF
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle
If I Were Harap Alb
IL
Illegitimate
IM
Imaginary Youth
Immaculate
IN
Infinite Football
Intimate Bed
IO
Ion: The Lust for the Land, the Lust for Love
IV
Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape
Ivana the Terrible
JA
Jacob
KA
Kanny 2016: Korotkiy metr
KI
Kingdom of Judas
Kino za 7 dney-2020
KL
Klaus & Barroso
KO
Kontinental '25
LA
La Snagov
La soluzione migliore
LE
Lemonade
LO
Lost
Lottery Tickets Two
Love Sick
LU
Luxury Hotel
MM
MMXX
MA
Ma-ma
Magnificent Sky
Mai departe
Maia - Portrait with hands
Malmkrog
Marea pescuiala
Maria, Mirabella
Masa si cele 6ase umbre
ME
Memories of My Childhood
Men of Deeds
Mentorii
Mercy Street
Metronom
MI
Miami Bici 2
Michael Jackson Live in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour
Microphone Test
Mikado
MO
Mo
Moartea in vacanta
Modigliani
Monsters / Monștri
Morgen
Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time
Morometii 3
MR
Mrs. Buica
MY
My Late Summer
My Muslim Husband
My Uncle Jens
NA
Nasty
NO
No Winter Holidays
Noaptea lui Vlad
Nora
Nostradamus
Nowhere Special
O
O familie aproape perfecta
O lumina la etajul 10
OD
Odysseus & the Isle of Mists
OF
Of Snails and Men
OH
Oh, Ramona!
ON
One Hundred Lei
OP
Operation 'The Monster'
OR
Orient Express
PA
Padurea de molizi
Padurea este a mea
Panopticon
PH
Philanthropy
Phoenix: Povestea
PL
Playback
PO
Police, Adjective
Poor Ioanide
Pop-Up
Popas Imperial
Pororoca
Portraits of A Nation: Five Faces of Identity
Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Programma «Tiraniya / Personazh / Nikolae»
PR
Praseto / Pig
PU
Pumpkinhead: Blood Feud
QU
Queen Marie of Romania
Quo Vadis, Aida?
R.
R.M.N.
RA
Ramon
RE
Reach for the Sky
Repeated Wedding
Return to Seoul
SA
Sand Cliffs
SC
Scarred Hearts
SE
Seed of Chucky
Servants
SI
Sieranevada
Sirenele 2: Insula misterioasa
Sirenele 3: Legenda coroanei
Sirenele: Secretul Medalionului
SN
Snake Gas
Snapshot Around the Family Table
SO
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari
Something Is About to Happen
SP
Spre punctul G
ST
Stone Wedding
Stuck on Christmas
SU
Sunday at Six
Sundays on Leave
Superpietonii Zurli
SW
Swashbuckler
Sweet Idleness
TW
TWST: Things We Said Today
Two Lottery Tickets
Two Prosecutors
TA
Tales from the Golden Age
Tancevat, chtoby zhit
Tandari
Tarzan's Testicles
Tata
Tati Part Time
Taxi driver
TE
Teambuilding
TH
That Trip We Took with Dad
The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceausescu
The Axe
The Bet
The Capture
The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters
The Concert
The Crucifixion
The Dead Nation
The Deadman's Bride
The Death of Mr. Lazarescu
The Defender
The Detonator
The Distance Between Me and Me
The Dowry
The Enchanted Grove
The Fantastic Voyage of Marona / L'extraordinaire voyage de Marona
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Fixer
The Glass House
The Goat and Her Three Kids
The Great Tram Robbery
The Happiest Man in the World
The Island
The Jester from Transylvania
The Lace Wars
The Last Roman
The Lost Domain
The Mill of Good Luck
The Mona Lisa Without a Smile
The Mornings of a Sensible Youth
The Moromete Family
The Neighbor
The New Year That Never Came
The Oak
The Other Irene
The Perfect Escape
The Pitesti Experimenti
The Prophet, the Gold and the Transylvanians
The Reenactment
The Rest is Silence
The Return of King Lapusneanu
The Run of Your Life
The Samca File
The Second Game
The Secret of Pin-Up Island
The Sentries of the Delta
The Sisters Brothers
The Snails' Senator
The Son of the Stars
The Story of Voyages
The Strangers: Chapter 1
The Thistles of the Baragan
The Treasure
The Whistlers
The Woman of My Life
The Zero Theorem
The campaign
The land you belong
Them
They're Watching
This Above All)
This Is It
Three Kilometres to the End of the World
TI
Timebox
Timing
TO
To Paris with the Identity Card
To the North
Too Close
Touch Me Not
TR
Traffic
Transilvanian Ninja
Tremendous Adventures of the Musketeers
TU
Tudor
UL
Ulzana
UP
Uppercase Print
VA
Vama Veche Retreat
Varvara
VE
Veronica
Veronica Comes Back
WA
Warboy
Warrior Queen
WE
Wedding for money
Weekend de vis
WH
What About Love
Where Elephants Go
Whose Dog Am I?
Why Do They Write on Walls?
WI
Wild Romania
Without Air
WO
Wonder Coach
Working Class Goes to Hell
ZA
Zagor's Death
Zapada, Ceai si Dragoste 2 cu putin Noroc
Zapada, Ceai si Dragoste III: ...si Noroc
