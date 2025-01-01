Menu
Films of Romania

Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
#D
#dogpoopgirl
12
12:08 East of Bucharest
20
2020
21
21 Rubies
4
4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days
7
7 Seconds
A
A Bomb Was Stolen A Cautionary Tale A Clod of Clay A Farewell to Fools A Good Man A Mere Breath A Movie with a Charming Girl
AC
Action pack
AF
Aferim!
AG
Against the Dark Aglaja
AL
Albüm Alexandra Alice on & Off
AM
Amar
AN
An American Haunting Ana, mon amour Anaconda: Offspring Anacondas 4: Trail of Blood Angela Keeps Going Anhell69 Animal
AR
Armed and Dangerous Arsenie. An Amazing Afterlife
AS
Asymptomatic
AV
Avram Iancu Împotriva imperiului
B.
B.D. in the Mountains and on the Seaside
BO
BORDEA: Teoria conspiratiei Boss
BA
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn Baieti Destepti Banat (Il Viaggio)
BE
Beowulf Best Shorts: Cannes 2016 Between Revolutions Between Two Dawns Between parallel mirrors Beyond the Hills Beyond the Sands
BI
Biserici de lemn din România
BL
Blue Moon
BR
Breaking News Broadway Brother's Keeper
BU
Bucharest Identity Card Bugan: I Did Not Breathe the Air for Nothing Burebista Buzz House: The Movie Buzz House: The Movie 2
CA
Ca Fetele Cabbage, Potatoes and Other Demons California Dreamin' Callas Forever Candidatul perfect Carbon Carnera: The Walking Mountain Carnival Scenes Casatoria Castelul Craitei
CE
Celebrul 702 Cerul începe la etajul III
CH
Charleston Child's Pose
CI
Cinema Jazireh Circus Performers Circus Performers at the North Pole
CL
Clara Closer to the Moon
CO
Code Unknown Codine Collective Comatogen Combinatii si Relatii Come on, Romania! Complotul Bonelor Confessions of Love
CR
Crulic - The Path to Beyond
Cîntecele marii
DA
Day of the Tiger
DE
Delta Space Mission
DI
Dismissed
DO
Do Not Expect Too Much of the End of the World Dogs Domestic Don't Get Me Wrong Don't Read This on a Plane Donbass Double Happiness
DR
Dracula II: Ascension Dracula III: Legacy Dragoste Pe Muchie De Cutit Dragoste fara cuvinte
DU
Duel in trei
EC
Ecce Homo Brâncoveanu
EI
Eight Postcards from Utopia
ET
Etiologia unei crime
EX
Exodus to Shanghai Ext. Car. Night
FA
Fackelmann Familiar Family Weekend
FI
Fire & Ice
FL
Fleeting Loves Fluturi de noapte
FO
Fools
FR
Freedom Friday the 3rd
FU
Future Shorts. Poteplenie
GA
Galax Man-Doll
GL
Glissando
GO
Good Guys Go to Heaven Government of Children 3D (II)
GR
Graduation Gruber's Journey
HE
Hellraiser: Deader Hellraiser: Hellworld Hesitation Wound
HI
High Strung Highspeed Train
HO
Holy Week Horia Hotii de Subiecte
I
I Do Not Care If We Go Down in History as Barbarians I Don't Love You Anymore I am the girl: this is my childhood until I wake up
IF
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle If I Were Harap Alb
IL
Illegitimate
IM
Imaginary Youth Immaculate
IN
Infinite Football Intimate Bed
IO
Ion: The Lust for the Land, the Lust for Love
IV
Ivan, omul cu radacini în ape Ivana the Terrible
JA
Jacob
KA
Kanny 2016: Korotkiy metr
KI
Kingdom of Judas Kino za 7 dney-2020
KL
Klaus & Barroso
KO
Kontinental '25
LA
La Snagov La soluzione migliore
LE
Lemonade
LO
Lost Lottery Tickets Two Love Sick
LU
Luxury Hotel
MM
MMXX
MA
Ma-ma Magnificent Sky Mai departe Maia - Portrait with hands Malmkrog Marea pescuiala Maria, Mirabella Masa si cele 6ase umbre
ME
Memories of My Childhood Men of Deeds Mentorii Mercy Street Metronom
MI
Miami Bici 2 Michael Jackson Live in Bucharest: The Dangerous Tour Microphone Test Mikado
MO
Mo Moartea in vacanta Modigliani Monsters / Monștri Morgen Moromete Family: On the Edge of Time Morometii 3
MR
Mrs. Buica
MY
My Late Summer My Muslim Husband My Uncle Jens
NA
Nasty
NO
No Winter Holidays Noaptea lui Vlad Nora Nostradamus Nowhere Special
O
O familie aproape perfecta O lumina la etajul 10
OD
Odysseus & the Isle of Mists
OF
Of Snails and Men
OH
Oh, Ramona!
ON
One Hundred Lei
OP
Operation 'The Monster'
OR
Orient Express
PA
Padurea de molizi Padurea este a mea Panopticon
PH
Philanthropy Phoenix: Povestea
PL
Playback
PO
Police, Adjective Poor Ioanide Pop-Up Popas Imperial Pororoca Portraits of A Nation: Five Faces of Identity Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Programma «Tiraniya / Personazh / Nikolae»
PR
Praseto / Pig
PU
Pumpkinhead: Blood Feud
QU
Queen Marie of Romania Quo Vadis, Aida?
R.
R.M.N.
RA
Ramon
RE
Reach for the Sky Repeated Wedding Return to Seoul
SA
Sand Cliffs
SC
Scarred Hearts
SE
Seed of Chucky Servants
SI
Sieranevada Sirenele 2: Insula misterioasa Sirenele 3: Legenda coroanei Sirenele: Secretul Medalionului
SN
Snake Gas Snapshot Around the Family Table
SO
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari Something Is About to Happen
SP
Spre punctul G
ST
Stone Wedding Stuck on Christmas
SU
Sunday at Six Sundays on Leave Superpietonii Zurli
SW
Swashbuckler Sweet Idleness
TW
TWST: Things We Said Today Two Lottery Tickets Two Prosecutors
TA
Tales from the Golden Age Tancevat, chtoby zhit Tandari Tarzan's Testicles Tata Tati Part Time Taxi driver
TE
Teambuilding
TH
That Trip We Took with Dad The Autobiography of Nicolae Ceausescu The Axe The Bet The Capture The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters The Concert The Crucifixion The Dead Nation The Deadman's Bride The Death of Mr. Lazarescu The Defender The Detonator The Distance Between Me and Me The Dowry The Enchanted Grove The Fantastic Voyage of Marona / L'extraordinaire voyage de Marona The Father Who Moves Mountains The Fixer The Glass House The Goat and Her Three Kids The Great Tram Robbery The Happiest Man in the World The Island The Jester from Transylvania The Lace Wars The Last Roman The Lost Domain The Mill of Good Luck The Mona Lisa Without a Smile The Mornings of a Sensible Youth The Moromete Family The Neighbor The New Year That Never Came The Oak The Other Irene The Perfect Escape The Pitesti Experimenti The Prophet, the Gold and the Transylvanians The Reenactment The Rest is Silence The Return of King Lapusneanu The Run of Your Life The Samca File The Second Game The Secret of Pin-Up Island The Sentries of the Delta The Sisters Brothers The Snails' Senator The Son of the Stars The Story of Voyages The Strangers: Chapter 1 The Thistles of the Baragan The Treasure The Whistlers The Woman of My Life The Zero Theorem The campaign The land you belong Them They're Watching This Above All) This Is It Three Kilometres to the End of the World
TI
Timebox Timing
TO
To Paris with the Identity Card To the North Too Close Touch Me Not
TR
Traffic Transilvanian Ninja Tremendous Adventures of the Musketeers
TU
Tudor
UL
Ulzana
UP
Uppercase Print
VA
Vama Veche Retreat Varvara
VE
Veronica Veronica Comes Back
WA
Warboy Warrior Queen
WE
Wedding for money Weekend de vis
WH
What About Love Where Elephants Go Whose Dog Am I? Why Do They Write on Walls?
WI
Wild Romania Without Air
WO
Wonder Coach Working Class Goes to Hell
ZA
Zagor's Death Zapada, Ceai si Dragoste 2 cu putin Noroc Zapada, Ceai si Dragoste III: ...si Noroc
