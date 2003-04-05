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6.6
Kinoafisha
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Watashi-no grandpa
6.6
Watashi-no grandpa
, 2003
Watashi-no grandpa
Japan / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
6.6
Cast
Bunta Sugawara
Godai Kenzo
Satomi Ishihara
Tamako
Tadanobu Asano
S. Nakatoh
Mitsuru Hirata
Keiichi
Yoshiko Miyazaki
Chieko
Kuriko Namino
Masatô Ibu
Ryuzo Hikita
Taro Fujioka
Tomomi Miyauchi
Director
Yôichi Higashi
Writer
Yasutaka Tsutsui
,
Yôichi Higashi
Composer
Alpha
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2003
World premiere
5 April 2003
Release date
5 April 2003
Japan
Production
Hori Production, Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs, Siglo
Also known as
Watashi no guranpa, My Grandpa, わたしのグランパ
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes
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