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Poster of Watashi-no grandpa
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Watashi-no grandpa
6.6

Watashi-no grandpa

, 2003
Watashi-no grandpa
Japan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Watashi-no grandpa
6.6

Cast

Bunta Sugawara
Godai Kenzo
Satomi Ishihara
Tamako
Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano
S. Nakatoh
Mitsuru Hirata
Keiichi
Yoshiko Miyazaki
Chieko
Kuriko Namino
Masatô Ibu
Ryuzo Hikita
Taro Fujioka
Tomomi Miyauchi
Director Yôichi Higashi
Writer Yasutaka Tsutsui, Yôichi Higashi
Composer Alpha
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 5 April 2003
Release date
5 April 2003 Japan
Production Hori Production, Japanese Agency for Cultural Affairs, Siglo
Also known as
Watashi no guranpa, My Grandpa, わたしのグランパ

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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