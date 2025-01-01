Films of Hungary

Menu
Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
19
1945
2X
2x2 Are Sometimes 5
6:
6:3 Play It Again Tutti
8M
8mm 2
9
9 és 1/2 randi
A
A Christmas Story Christmas A Frankenstein-terv A Hunt for Hedgehogs A Strange Role A Sátán fattya A Very Moral Night A Woman Captured
AD
Adoption Adrienn Pál
AG
Agent of Happiness Aglaja Agnus dei
AL
Alba Regia All About the Levkoviches Alvilág professzora, Az
AN
An American Rhapsody Ann Lee Another Way
AP
Apró mesék
AS
Astérix and Obélix: God Save Britannia
AU
Aurora Borealis: Északi fény
BA
Bad Poems Balaton Balaton Method Bartók Bathory
BE
Before the Bat's Flight Is Done Being Julia
BI
Bibliothèque Pascal Big Trip 2: Special Delivery Binding Sentiments Bizalom
BL
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman Blockade
BO
Bogyó és Babóca 6. - Csengettyuk Bonus Trip Boy 7
BU
Budapest Tales
C.
C.K. dezerterzy
CA
Cat Call
CH
Children of Glory
CI
Citizen X
CO
Cold of Kalandar Colette Colonel Redl Copying Beethoven
CS
Cserepek Csontváry
CU
Curtiz
DA
Da zdravstvuet Servac! Damnation Dance First Dark River
DE
Dealer Demimonde Derzhis za oblaka
DI
Die Czardasfurstin
DO
Do not Panic, Major Kardos Dough
DR
Drakulics Elvtárs Dreams of Love – Liszt
EA
Easy Lessons
EG
Egy Szerelem Gasztronómiája
EI
Eichmann
EL
Electra, My Love
ER
Erasing Frank
ES
Essential Killing Esös vasárnap
ET
Ether
EX
Explanation for Everything Extinction
FA
Fairy Garden Fallen Farkas Father
FE
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre Festival Multividenie 2017. Noch Vlyublennyh v Multfilmy Fever at Dawn
FL
Flowers of Reverie
FO
For Some Inexplicable Reason Forest – I See You Everywhere Four Souls of Coyote
FR
Frühjahrsparade
FU
Futni mentem
GA
Gateway to the West
GE
General Commander Gentle Germinal
GR
Granny Project Gruber's Journey
GU
Guerilla
HA
Hab Habfürdö Hadik Hannah: Buddhism's Untold Journey Hanussen Harry Haft / The Survivor Haunting Trophies
HE
Head Cold
HI
Hideg Napok His Master's Voice
HO
Home Guards How Could I Live Without You?
HU
Hukkle Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live in Budapest Hungarians
I
I Accidentally Wrote a Book
IM
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)
IN
Inferno Infinity Pool
IT
It's Not the Time of My Life
JA
Jakob the Liar
JU
Jupiter's Moon Just Sex and Nothing Else
KJ
KJFG No 5
KA
Kalman's Day
KI
Kills on Wheels Kincsem Kix
KL
Klopka
KO
Kolyok
KU
Kutya éji dala
LA
La Rafle Larry
LE
Les Maîtres du temps Lesson Learned
LI
Life 3D: Water, the Element of Life Liga Evropy UEFA: Final. Sevilya - Roma Lily Lane Little Mother Liza the Fox-Fairy
LO
Login Londonskiy mezhdunarodnyy animacionnyy festival LIAF 2017 Love Lovefilm Lovemakers
MA
Ma Este Gyilkolunk Macskafogo Magasmentés Magic Hunter Magyar nábob, Egy Mamarosh Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg Maria's Day Mastergame Maybe Tomorrow
ME
Mephisto
MI
Milky Way Mindenki Mindörökké
MO
Mom and Other Loonies in the Family Morgen
MY
My 20th Century My Notes on Mars.
NA
Naked diplomat Narcissus and Psyche Natural Light
NE
Nem vagyok a barátod
NI
Nitrato d'argento
NO
Now or Never!
NU
Nuremberg
NY
Nyocker! / The Disrict
ON
On Body and Soul One Day
OR
Orphan
OU
Out
PE
Peacetime Pelikan Blue Peter
PI
Pieces of a Woman Pillangók
PO
Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Programma «Tiraniya / Personazh / Nikolae» Post Mortem
PR
Programma filmov vengerskogo festivalya korotkometrazhnyh filmov Friss Hus
RA
Rain and Shine Rapture Raw Material
RE
Reine Soleil, La
RI
Riddance
RU
Ruben Brandt, Collector Rumours
S.
S.O.S. szerelem!
SH
SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog
SA
Saint
SE
Semmelweis Severance
SI
Silent Friend Silent Resident Simon, the Magician Sindbad Six Weeks
SN
Sniper 2
SO
Some Birds Son of Saul
ST
Stephen, the King Stop My Stepmom Strangled
SU
Summer Love Summer to Come Sunset
SW
Sweet Anna Swimmers Swing
SZ
Szaffi Szerelempatak Szép csendben
Sátántangó
TA
Taxidermia
TH
That Trip We Took with Dad The Best Man The Black Spider The Boys of Paul Street The Brutalist The Cameramurderer The Childhood of a Leader The Day Has Gone The Door The Dream Car The Duke of Burgundy The Exam The Fifth Seal The Great Generation The Heiresses The Job The Lady from Constantinople The Little Fox The Man from London The Moon and the Stars The Photographer of Mauthausen The Quest The Raven The Rebound The Red and the White The Revolt of Job The Round-Up The Secret of Moonacre The Story of My Wife The Tragedy of Man The Troupe The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story The Turin Horse The Vulture The Whiskey Bandit The Whiskey Bandit Things Worth Weeping For Those Who Remained Thumbelina
TO
Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light Too Close Top Hat and Spuds Nose
TR
Treasure City Trezor
TW
Twilight
UN
Underground Underworld
VI
Virtually a Virgin
Víkend
WE
We Never Die Werckmeister Harmonies Westwind
WH
White God White Plastic Sky Whose Dog Am I?
WI
Wildwitch Without Air Witman fiúk
WO
Womb Women Woyzeck
YE
Yerma
YO
Your Life Without Me
ZA
Zakliata jaskyna Zanox - Risks and Side Effects
Zárójelentés
ÁG
Ágnes Keleti - Conquering time
ÁL
Álmodik az állatkert
ÁR
Árnyék a havon
ÉL
Élet muzsikája - Kálmán Imre, Az
ÖL
Öliara
