Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Films of Hungary
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
19
1945
2X
2x2 Are Sometimes 5
6:
6:3 Play It Again Tutti
8M
8mm 2
9
9 és 1/2 randi
A
A Christmas Story Christmas
A Frankenstein-terv
A Hunt for Hedgehogs
A Strange Role
A Sátán fattya
A Very Moral Night
A Woman Captured
AD
Adoption
Adrienn Pál
AG
Agent of Happiness
Aglaja
Agnus dei
AL
Alba Regia
All About the Levkoviches
Alvilág professzora, Az
AN
An American Rhapsody
Ann Lee
Another Way
AP
Apró mesék
AS
Astérix and Obélix: God Save Britannia
AU
Aurora Borealis: Északi fény
BA
Bad Poems
Balaton
Balaton Method
Bartók
Bathory
BE
Before the Bat's Flight Is Done
Being Julia
BI
Bibliothèque Pascal
Big Trip 2: Special Delivery
Binding Sentiments
Bizalom
BL
Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman
Blockade
BO
Bogyó és Babóca 6. - Csengettyuk
Bonus Trip
Boy 7
BU
Budapest Tales
C.
C.K. dezerterzy
CA
Cat Call
CH
Children of Glory
CI
Citizen X
CO
Cold of Kalandar
Colette
Colonel Redl
Copying Beethoven
CS
Cserepek
Csontváry
CU
Curtiz
DA
Da zdravstvuet Servac!
Damnation
Dance First
Dark River
DE
Dealer
Demimonde
Derzhis za oblaka
DI
Die Czardasfurstin
DO
Do not Panic, Major Kardos
Dough
DR
Drakulics Elvtárs
Dreams of Love – Liszt
EA
Easy Lessons
EG
Egy Szerelem Gasztronómiája
EI
Eichmann
EL
Electra, My Love
ER
Erasing Frank
ES
Essential Killing
Esös vasárnap
ET
Ether
EX
Explanation for Everything
Extinction
FA
Fairy Garden
Fallen
Farkas
Father
FE
Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre
Festival Multividenie 2017. Noch Vlyublennyh v Multfilmy
Fever at Dawn
FL
Flowers of Reverie
FO
For Some Inexplicable Reason
Forest – I See You Everywhere
Four Souls of Coyote
FR
Frühjahrsparade
FU
Futni mentem
GA
Gateway to the West
GE
General Commander
Gentle
Germinal
GR
Granny Project
Gruber's Journey
GU
Guerilla
HA
Hab
Habfürdö
Hadik
Hannah: Buddhism's Untold Journey
Hanussen
Harry Haft / The Survivor
Haunting Trophies
HE
Head Cold
HI
Hideg Napok
His Master's Voice
HO
Home Guards
How Could I Live Without You?
HU
Hukkle
Hungarian Rhapsody: Queen Live in Budapest
Hungarians
I
I Accidentally Wrote a Book
IM
Immigrants (L.A. Dolce Vita)
IN
Inferno
Infinity Pool
IT
It's Not the Time of My Life
JA
Jakob the Liar
JU
Jupiter's Moon
Just Sex and Nothing Else
KJ
KJFG No 5
KA
Kalman's Day
KI
Kills on Wheels
Kincsem
Kix
KL
Klopka
KO
Kolyok
KU
Kutya éji dala
LA
La Rafle
Larry
LE
Les Maîtres du temps
Lesson Learned
LI
Life 3D: Water, the Element of Life
Liga Evropy UEFA: Final. Sevilya - Roma
Lily Lane
Little Mother
Liza the Fox-Fairy
LO
Login
Londonskiy mezhdunarodnyy animacionnyy festival LIAF 2017
Love
Lovefilm
Lovemakers
MA
Ma Este Gyilkolunk
Macskafogo
Magasmentés
Magic Hunter
Magyar nábob, Egy
Mamarosh
Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg
Maria's Day
Mastergame
Maybe Tomorrow
ME
Mephisto
MI
Milky Way
Mindenki
Mindörökké
MO
Mom and Other Loonies in the Family
Morgen
MY
My 20th Century
My Notes on Mars.
NA
Naked diplomat
Narcissus and Psyche
Natural Light
NE
Nem vagyok a barátod
NI
Nitrato d'argento
NO
Now or Never!
NU
Nuremberg
NY
Nyocker! / The Disrict
ON
On Body and Soul
One Day
OR
Orphan
OU
Out
PE
Peacetime
Pelikan Blue
Peter
PI
Pieces of a Woman
Pillangók
PO
Poslanie k cheloveku-2022. Programma «Tiraniya / Personazh / Nikolae»
Post Mortem
PR
Programma filmov vengerskogo festivalya korotkometrazhnyh filmov Friss Hus
RA
Rain and Shine
Rapture
Raw Material
RE
Reine Soleil, La
RI
Riddance
RU
Ruben Brandt, Collector
Rumours
S.
S.O.S. szerelem!
SH
SHEPHERD: The Story of a Jewish Dog
SA
Saint
SE
Semmelweis
Severance
SI
Silent Friend
Silent Resident
Simon, the Magician
Sindbad
Six Weeks
SN
Sniper 2
SO
Some Birds
Son of Saul
ST
Stephen, the King
Stop My Stepmom
Strangled
SU
Summer Love
Summer to Come
Sunset
SW
Sweet Anna
Swimmers
Swing
SZ
Szaffi
Szerelempatak
Szép csendben
SÁ
Sátántangó
TA
Taxidermia
TH
That Trip We Took with Dad
The Best Man
The Black Spider
The Boys of Paul Street
The Brutalist
The Cameramurderer
The Childhood of a Leader
The Day Has Gone
The Door
The Dream Car
The Duke of Burgundy
The Exam
The Fifth Seal
The Great Generation
The Heiresses
The Job
The Lady from Constantinople
The Little Fox
The Man from London
The Moon and the Stars
The Photographer of Mauthausen
The Quest
The Raven
The Rebound
The Red and the White
The Revolt of Job
The Round-Up
The Secret of Moonacre
The Story of My Wife
The Tragedy of Man
The Troupe
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story
The Turin Horse
The Vulture
The Whiskey Bandit
The Whiskey Bandit
Things Worth Weeping For
Those Who Remained
Thumbelina
TO
Tony, Shelly and the Magic Light
Too Close
Top Hat and Spuds Nose
TR
Treasure City
Trezor
TW
Twilight
UN
Underground
Underworld
VI
Virtually a Virgin
VÍ
Víkend
WE
We Never Die
Werckmeister Harmonies
Westwind
WH
White God
White Plastic Sky
Whose Dog Am I?
WI
Wildwitch
Without Air
Witman fiúk
WO
Womb
Women
Woyzeck
YE
Yerma
YO
Your Life Without Me
ZA
Zakliata jaskyna
Zanox - Risks and Side Effects
ZÁ
Zárójelentés
ÁG
Ágnes Keleti - Conquering time
ÁL
Álmodik az állatkert
ÁR
Árnyék a havon
ÉL
Élet muzsikája - Kálmán Imre, Az
ÖL
Öliara
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree