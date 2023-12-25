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Poster of Tokyo Story
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Tokyo Story
7.7

Tokyo Story

, 1953
Tokyo Story
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Tokyo Story
7.7

Cast

Chishū Ryū
Shukichi Hirayama
Chieko Higashiyama
Tomi Hirayama
So Yamamura
Koichi Hirayama
Setsuko Hara
Noriko Hirayama
Haruko Sugimura
Shige Kaneko
Kuniko Miyake
Fumiko Hirayama - his wife
Kyōko Kagawa
Kyôko Hirayama
Eijirō Tōno
Sanpei Numata
Nobuo Nakamura
Kurazo Kaneko
Shirô Ôsaka
Keizo Hirayama
Director Yasujirō Ozu
Writer Kôgo Noda, Yasujirō Ozu
Composer Takanobu Saitô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 3 November 1953
Release date
31 May 1965 Australia
7 February 2014 Brazil
10 January 1964 Finland
8 February 1978 France
8 July 1965 Germany
8 February 1965 Great Britain
3 November 1953 Japan
14 May 2015 Netherlands
24 February 2024 Philippines
16 August 2014 South Korea
21 November 2003 Spain A
21 October 1964 Sweden
13 March 1972 USA
Worldwide Gross $107,406
Production Shochiku, Entertain Me Productions
Also known as
Tôkyô monogatari, Tokyo Story, Cuentos de Tokio, Токийская повесть, 東京物語, Die Reise nach Tokio, Föräldrarna, Tokijska priča, Voyage à Tokyo, Токијска прича, Câu Chuyện Tokyo, Conte de Tokyo, Dastan-e Tokyo, Ensimmäinen matka, Episkepsi sto Tokyo, Era uma Vez em Tóquio, Ghessat Tokyo, Historias de Tokio, Poveste din Tokyo, Príbeh z Tokia, Příběh z Tokia, Taxidi sto Tokyo, Their First Trip to Tokyo, Tokijo apysaka, Tokijska opowieść, Tokio hekayəsi, Tokio hikoyasi, Tokiói történet, Tokyo Hikâyesi, Tokyo lugu, Viagem a Tóquio, Viaggio a Tokyo, Viaje a Tokio, Επίσκεψη στο Τόκυο, Ταξίδι στο Τόκιο, Токийска история, Токійська історія, 동경 이야기, 东京物语, 도쿄 이야기, Токійська повість, Cuentos de Tokyo, Foreldrene, Tokijska opowiesc, Tokyo monogatari, 东京故事, Die Reise nach Tokyo

Film rating

7.7
Rate 20 votes
8.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  638 In the Drama genre  288 In films of Japan  40 In films of 1953  2
Updated 25 December 2023

Quotes

Kyoko [after the rest of the family had left] I think they should have stayed a bit longer.
Noriko But they're busy.
Kyoko They're selfish. Demanding things and leaving like this.
Noriko They have their own affairs.
Kyoko But you have yours too. They're selfish.
Noriko But Kyoko...
Kyoko Wanting her clothes right after her death. I felt so sorry for poor mother. Even strangers would have been more considerate!
Noriko But look Kyoko. At your age I thought so too. But children do drift away from their parents. A woman has her own life, apart from her parents, when she becomes Shige's age. She meant no harm I'm sure. They have to look after their own lives.
Kyoko I wonder: I won't ever be like that. Then what's the point of family?
Noriko But children become like that, gradually.
Kyoko Then... you, too?
Noriko I may become like that in spite of myself.
Kyoko Isn't life disappointing?
Noriko Yes, it is.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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