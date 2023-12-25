Kyoko [after the rest of the family had left] I think they should have stayed a bit longer.

Noriko But they're busy.

Kyoko They're selfish. Demanding things and leaving like this.

Noriko They have their own affairs.

Kyoko But you have yours too. They're selfish.

Noriko But Kyoko...

Kyoko Wanting her clothes right after her death. I felt so sorry for poor mother. Even strangers would have been more considerate!

Noriko But look Kyoko. At your age I thought so too. But children do drift away from their parents. A woman has her own life, apart from her parents, when she becomes Shige's age. She meant no harm I'm sure. They have to look after their own lives.

Kyoko I wonder: I won't ever be like that. Then what's the point of family?

Noriko But children become like that, gradually.

Kyoko Then... you, too?

Noriko I may become like that in spite of myself.

Kyoko Isn't life disappointing?