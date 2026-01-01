Films of Finland

Menu
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Aruba
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan
Tanzania
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
10
10 Letters to the Future
100 Liters of Gold
19
1944
1984
70
70 Is Just a Number
8
8 Views of Lake Biwa
8-
8-Ball
9T
9th Company
A
A House Made of Splinters
A Little Christmas Story
A Man's Work
A Patriotic Man
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
AA
Aalto
AD
Adult Camp
AF
After Work
AI
Ailo's Journey
AL
Alma - Life Must Be Beautiful
Almost 18
Alpha, the Right to Kill
AN
Any Day Now
AR
Ariel
Armi elää!
Arnold Cautious and the Happiness Stone
AU
August
Aurora
AV
Avanto Festival of Experimental Film and Music
BA
Bad Family
Badding
BE
Beauty and the Bastard
Beyond
BI
Big Game
BL
Black Ice
BO
Borg/McEnroe
Borrowing Matchsticks
Boy from Heaven
BR
Breaking Social
Brothers
BU
Bubble
Bury Me Deep in Love
Butterflies
CH
Changes
Chien Pourri, la vie à Paris!
Christ Lives in Siberia
Chronicles of Melanie
CI
Cinéma Laika
CL
Clownwise
CO
Colorado Avenue
Comeback
Comet in Moominland
Concrete Night
CR
Crime and Punishment
DA
Daddy Loves You
Dancer in the Dark
Daniela Forever
Dark Floors
DE
Death Is a Problem for the Living
Delivery Run
Den goda viljan
Deserted
Detour to Father
Devil's Bride
DI
Dirty Bomb
Disciple
Diving into the Unknown
DO
Dogs Don't Wear Pants
Dogville
Don Juan
Dorks & Damsels
Doverie
DR
Drifting Clouds
DU
Dual
EA
Eagles of the Republic
ED
Eden
EI
Eisenstein in Guanajuato
EL
Elina: As If I Wasn't There
Ella ja kaverit: Operaatio Saukko
Elämä on juhla
Elämältä kaiken sain
EN
Enskilda samtal
Entrepreneur
EU
Euthanizer
EV
Everlasting Moments
FC
FC Venus
FA
Fallen Leaves
Family Time
Fatei and the sea
FI
Finders 2: Pharaoh’s Ring
FL
Fleak
Flocks
Flowers of Evil
FO
For Boys
Four Little Adults
FR
From the North: Games they play
Frost
Frozen City
GA
Game Over
Games People Play
GE
Georg
Georgi and the Butterflies
Get Away
GI
Gimme Some Respect
Gimmick!
Girl Picture
Girls Lost
GO
Gold Digger
Good brother
Goodbye Soviet Union
GR
Gracious Night
Gravediggers
HA
Hamlet Goes Business
Hamsterit
Happier Times, Grump
Happiness
Hassisen Kone 40 vuotta myöhemmin
Hatching
Hayflower, Quiltshoe and the Chicken
Hayflower, Quiltshoe and the Rubens Brothers
HE
Heart of a Lion
Heartbeast
Heartbeats
Heavier Trip
Heavy Trip
Helene
Helsinki, Forever
Herman the Clown and the Hypnotist
HI
Hit Big
HO
Hobbyhorse Revolution
Hokan Branan
Home and Away
Homecoming
Honey Baby
How to Fix the World?
How to Kill a Cloud
How to Please
HU
Hugo the world's worst comeback
Huijarit
Hush
Hustlers
HY
Hytti nro 6
HÄ
Häjyt 2
I
I Hired a Contract Killer
I Smell a Mouse
I Was Here
IM
Imaginaerum
IN
Innocence
Inspector Palmu's Error
IR
Iris
Iron Sky
Iron Sky: The Coming Race
IS
Ismo: Breaking Bad English
IT
It's Not Yet Released in Canada
Itty Bitty Princess - Adults Can Go to Hilldiggle!
JA
Jade Warrior
JE
Je'vida
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Jeremiah Harm
JerryMaja's Detective Agency – Stella Nostra
JI
Jill, Joy and the Mysterious Stranger
Jingle Bells Jingle Bells
JO
Jope: Just Think for Yourself
JU
Juha
Just Animals
KA
KARAntin
Kaiken se kestää / Star Boys
Kaisa's Enchanted Forest
Kalak
Kalevala: The Story of Kullervo
Kanelia kainaloon, Tatu ja Patu!
KE
Keisarin salaisuus
Kevlar Soul
KI
Kinematic Shorts — 2020
KO
Kontio & Parmas
Korso
Koston enkeli
Koti-ikävä
KY
Kyllä isä osaa -elokuva
Kyllä isä osaa 2
LA
Ladies of Steel
Lake Bodom
Land of Hope
Lapland Odyssey
Lapland Odyssey 4
Lapua 1976
Laugh or Die
Laughing Matters
Law of the Land
Layers of Lies
LE
Le Havre
Leaving Africa
Leaving Tallinn. 1941
Leningrad Cowboys Go America
Leningrad Cowboys Meet Moses
Let the River Flow
Letters to Father Jacob
LI
Light Light Light
Lights in the Dusk
Little Brother, Big Trouble: A Christmas Adventure
Little Siberia
Little Wing
Little Yellow Boots
LO
Lovemilla
LU
Luottomies-elokuva: All In
LY
Lynx Man
MA
Machines
Man and a Baby
Manhattan Short 2020
Manhettenskiy festival korotkometrazhnogo kino 2022
Master Cheng
Matti: Hell Is for Heroes
ME
Me Rosvolat
Men's choice
Metropia
Metsurin tarina
MI
Miami
Mietaa
Mindhunters
Minnet av Ingmar Bergman
Miss Farkku-Suomi
Missä minun kotini on?
MO
Monica in the South Seas
Moomin and Midsummer Madness
Moomins and the Comet Chase
Moominvalley
Moses
Mother of Snow Cranes
MR
Mr. K
MU
Muumien joulu / Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
Muumit Rivieralla
MY
My City
My Name Is Dingo
My Sailer My Love
Mystery of the Wolf
NA
Naked Harbour
Natatorium
Nature Symphony
NE
Never Alone
NI
Niko - Lentäjän poika
Niskavuoren naiset
NO
No Thank You
Nobody Meets Your Eyes
O2
O2
OL
Old Marine Boy
OM
Omerta 6/12
ON
Once Upon a Time in a Forest
One Half of Me
One Last Deal
One-Way Ticket to Mombasa
Onneli ja Anneli
Onneli, Anneli ja nukutuskello
Onni von Sopanen
OR
Orenda
OT
Other Girls
PA
Palimpsest
Paradise Is Burning
Paraíso
PE
Pelicanman
Personal Life of a Hole
PH
Phantoms of the Sierra Madre
PI
Pioneer
Pitkä vaihto
Pixadores
PO
Poslanie k Cheloveku. Mezhdunarodnyy konkurs. Chast 1
Poslanie k Cheloveku. Mezhdunarodnyy konkurs. Chast 4
Power of Love
PR
Praying for Armageddon
Preemptive Listening
Priest of Evil
Princess
Prisons
Programma luchshih korotkometrazhnyh filmov Finlyandii 2014-2015
Programma «Nordic Shorts»
PS
Psychosia
PÄ
Päivät kuin unta
QU
Quiet Life
RA
Rabbit's Paw
Rap and Reindeer
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Raspberry Boat Refugee
Rat King
RE
Rembrandt's J'Accuse
Reunion
Revolution of Pigs
RI
Ricky Rapper And The Wild Machine
Ricky Rapper and Cool Wendy
Ricky Rapper and the Bicycle Thief
Ricky Rapper and the Double
Ricky Rapper and the Miser from Seville
Ricky Rapper and the Nighthawk
Risto Rappaaja / Ricky Rapper
Risto Räppääjä ja liukas Lennart
Risto Räppääjä ja pullistelija
RO
Rock'n Roll Never Dies
Rollo and the Spirit of the Woods
Roving Woman
RU
Run Sister Run!
RÖ
Röllin sydän
SA
Saattokeikka
Sambolico
Sanskriti
Saraband
Sauna
SC
Scenes from a Dying Town
SE
Searching for Sugar Man
Sebastian
Sel8nne
Seven Songs from the Tundra
SH
Shadowland
Shadows in Paradise
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Shell and Joint
SI
Siblings
Silence
Silent Trilogy
Sipi Pelle TV-starana
Sisu
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sixpack
SK
Ski Girls
SN
Snot and Splash
SO
Sodan ja rauhan lapset
Solomamma
Sooloilua / Playing Solo
Soviet Hippies
SP
Spede
SQ
Square the Circle
ST
Steam of Life
Stormskerry Maja
Stupid Young Heart
SU
Sudden Outbursts of Emotions
Sukkwan Island
Summer Window
Summertime
Super Furball Saves the Future
Supermarsu
Superposition
Surnuaiavahi tütar
SY
Syke: Särkynyt sydän
TA
Take Care of Your Scarf
Tale of a Forest
Tale of a Lake
TE
Tears of April
Tectonic Plate
Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet
TH
That Kiljunen Family
The 3 Rooms of Melancholia
The Abyss
The Act of Killing
The Angry Birds Movie
The Angry Birds Movie 3
The Black Hole
The Bohemian Life
The Border
The Boss of It All
The Devil Conspiracy
The Earth Is a Sinful Song
The Echoes of the Universe - The Music of Kaija Saariaho
The Elf and the Christmas Wonder
The Eternal Road
The Exploits of Moominpappa
The Fencer
The Fifth Sun
The Girl King
The Good Driver
The Good Postman
The Good Son
The Grump
The Grump's Love Story
The Grump: In Search of an Escort
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
The Helsinki Effect
The Home of Dark Butterflies
The House of Branching Love
The Human Part
The Innocents
The Invisible Fight
The Knocking
The Labour of Pain and Joy
The Last Revolutionaries
The Last Seagull
The Liberation of Skopje
The Look of Silence
The Look of a Killer
The Magic Crystal
The Magic Life of V
The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa's Sleigh
The Making of a Japanese
The Man Without a Past
The Match Factory Girl
The Missile
The New Man
The Other Side of Hope
The Potato Venture
The Punk Syndrome
The Rainbowmaker
The Redeemers
The Return of the Atom
The Rise and Fall of Nokia
The Role
The Sacrifice: A Film About a Forest
The Summer Book
The Swedish Torpedo
The Temptation of St. Tony
The Twin
The Unhanged
The Violin Player
The Visit: An Alien Encounter
The White Reindeer
The Winter War
The Worst Idea Ever
The Year of the Hare
The Year of the Wolf
The colors of snowboarding
They Have Escaped
Things We Do for Love
Thomas
TI
Tiedustelijat
TO
Tokasikajuttu
Tom of Finland
Total Balalaika Show
Tove
TS
Tsamo
TU
Tuomion saari
TW
Twisted Roots
TY
Tyhjiö
UH
Uhma
UN
Under Construction
V2
V2: Dead Angel
VA
Valo
Vares - Sheriffi
Vares X
VE
Verimalja
VI
Vika!
Vinnare och förlorare
Vinski ja näkymättömyyspulveri
WA
War and Peace of Mind
WE
Wedding Night
Wedding before funeral
WH
What Remains
White Terror
White rage / Valkoinen raivo
WI
Wildeye
WO
Wonderland
XX
XXL
YA
Ya ne vernus
YK
Yksitoista ihmisen kuvaa
YO
Young Gods
ZH
Zhizn Ivanny
ÄI
Äideistä parhain
ПР
Программа скандинавского короткометражного кино «Nordic Shorts-2020»
