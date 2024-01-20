Menu
Synopsis

Journalist Shiori Itō embarks on a courageous investigation of her own sexual assault in an improbable attempt to prosecute her high-profile offender. Her quest becomes a landmark case in Japan, exposing the country’s outdated judicial and societal systems.
Country Japan / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 7 January 2025
World premiere 20 January 2024
Worldwide Gross $233,951
Production Cineric Creative, Hanashi Films, Spark Features
Also known as
Burakku bokkusu daiarîzu, Black Box Diaries, Diários da Caixa Preta, Dzienniki Black Box, Musta kasti päevikud, Quatro Paredes, Дневники черного ящика, ブラック・ボックス・ダイアリーズ, 黑箱日記, 黑箱日记, 黑箱日誌
Director
Shiori Ito
Cast
Shiori Ito
Interesting facts

In the UK, the BBC screened the Black Box Diaries (2025) documentary as the second episode of the 29th series of its long-running documentary strand Storyville (1997). It was first shown on 4 February 2025 as part of the 2025 series.

Shiori Itô There's a famous producer in Hollywood, and many women have told what he has done to them. So now there's the hashtag MeToo. It feels like people all over the world have started to talk about it.
