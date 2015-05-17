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Poster of Journey to the Shore
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Journey to the Shore
6.3

Journey to the Shore

, 2015
Kishibe no tabi
France, Japan / Drama, Fantasy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Journey to the Shore
6.3

Synopsis

Mizuki’s husband Yusuke went missing for 3 years. He suddenly comes back home one day and asks Mizuki to go on a trip with him. Their trip consists of visiting the people that helped Yusuke on his previous travel. While travelling together, Misuki sees, touches and feels what Yusuke did for those 3 years.

Cast

Eri Fukatsu
Mizuki Yabuuchi
Tadanobu Asano
Tadanobu Asano
Yûsuke Yabuuchi
Masao Komatsu
Shimakage
Tetsuya Chiba
Jinnai
Mika Muraoka
Kaoru Okunuki
Kaoru Hoshitani
Masaaki Akahori
Yumiko Ise
Miho Fukaya
Yô Takahashi
Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Writer Kiyoshi Kurosawa, Kazumi Yumoto, Takashi Ujita
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Japan
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 30 September 2015
World premiere 17 May 2015
Release date
17 December 2015 Brazil 12
30 September 2015 France U
20 May 2016 Great Britain 12
11 February 2016 Greece
10 March 2016 Hong Kong IIA
14 May 2019 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $70,296
Production Comme des Cinémas, Office Shirous, Wowow Films
Also known as
Kishibe no tabi, Journey to the Shore, Vers l'autre rive, Viaje hacia la orilla, Para o Outro Lado, Rumo à Outra Margem, Wyprawa na brzeg, Ταξίδι στην άλλη όχθη, Путешествие к берегу, 岸边之旅, 岸辺の旅, 岸邊之旅, Ταξίδι στην Αλλη Οχθη, 해안가로의 여행

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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