Mizuki’s husband Yusuke went missing for 3 years. He suddenly comes back home one day and asks Mizuki to go on a trip with him. Their trip consists of visiting the people that helped Yusuke on his previous travel. While travelling together, Misuki sees, touches and feels what Yusuke did for those 3 years.
ProductionComme des Cinémas, Office Shirous, Wowow Films
Also known as
Kishibe no tabi, Journey to the Shore, Vers l'autre rive, Viaje hacia la orilla, Para o Outro Lado, Rumo à Outra Margem, Wyprawa na brzeg, Ταξίδι στην άλλη όχθη, Путешествие к берегу, 岸边之旅, 岸辺の旅, 岸邊之旅, Ταξίδι στην Αλλη Οχθη, 해안가로의 여행
Film rating
6.3
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.