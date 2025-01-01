Films of Sweden

Menu
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Andorra
Argentina
Armenia
Afghanistan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Bahrain
Bashkortostan
Belarus
Belgium
Benin
Bulgaria
Bolivia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Burkina Faso
Bhutan
Holy See
Great Britain
Hungary
Venezuela
Viet Nam
East Germany
Haiti
Ghana
Guatemala
Germany
Honduras
Hong Kong
Palestine, State of
Greenland
Greece
Georgia
Denmark
Congo
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Zambia
Israel
India
Indonesia
Jordan
Iraq
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Iceland
Spain
Italy
Yemen
North Korea
Kazakhstan
Cambodia
Cameroon
Canada
Qatar
Kenya
Cyprus
China
Colombia
Congo
Kosovo
Costa Rica
Côte d'Ivoire
Cuba
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Liberia
Lebanon
Libya
Lithuania
Liechtenstein
Luxembourg
Mauritania
Madagascar
Macao
North Macedonia
Malaysia
Mali
Malta
Morocco
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Myanmar
Namibia
Nepal
Niger
Nigeria
Netherlands
Nicaragua
New Zealand
Norway
UAE
Cayman Islands
Cook Islands
Pakistan
Palestine
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Puerto Rico
Russian Empire
Russia
Rwanda
Romania
USSR
USA
El Salvador
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Serbia and Montenegro
Singapore
Syrian Arab Republic
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
Sudan
Tajikistan
Thailand
Taiwan, Province of China
Tanzania, United Republic of
Tunisia
Turkmenistan
Turkey
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Ukraine
Uruguay
West Germany
Faroe Islands
Micronesia
Philippines
Finland
France
Croatia
Central African Republic
Chad
Montenegro
Czechia
Czechoslovakia
Chile
Switzerland
Sweden
Sri Lanka
Ecuador
Estonia
Ethiopia
South Africa
Yugoslavia
South Korea
Jamaica
Japan
1,
1,000 Times Good Night
10
100 Seasons
12
12 Dares
20
200 Meters
43
438 Days
A
A Beautiful Life
A Bit of a Stranger
A Bitter Taste of Freedom
A Chiara
A Christmas Tale
A Cottage on Dartmoor
A Day and a Half
A Dream Play
A Hole in My Heart
A House Made of Splinters
A Lesson in Love
A Little Christmas Story
A Man Called Otto
A Man Called Ove
A Man There Was
A Minecraft Movie
A One-Way Trip to Antibes
A Pan-African Mission
A Part of You
A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence
A Royal Affair
A Serious Game
A Swedish Love Story
A Taste of Hunger
A Thousand Times Stronger
A Tiger in Paradise
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
ABBA: The Movie
Aberdeen
About Endlessness
AD
Advertisment and short films
AF
After Work
After the Wedding
AG
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter
AL
All These Women
All Things Fair
AM
Amorosa
AN
An Enemy to Die For
An Honest Life
And Breathe Normally
And Then We Danced
Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer
Angels of the Universe
Aniara
Ann Lee
Another Round
Antichrist
AR
Armand
Arne Alligator och djungelkompisarna
AS
Astrid
Astrid Lindgren's Christmas
AU
Au Hasard Balthazar
Aus dem Leben der Marionetten
Autobiographical Scene Number 6882 / Scen nr: 6882 ur mitt liv
Autumn Sonata
AV
Avalon
Avicii - I'm Tim
BA
Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem
Bamse And The Witch's Daughter
Bamse and the Volcano Island
Bamse and the World's Smallest Adventure
Bamse och dunderklockan
Bamse och tjuvstaden
Battle of the Gods
BE
Bear's Kiss
Beautiful Beings
Beauty and the Dogs
Becoming Astrid
Becoming Zlatan
Behind Blue Skies
Bergman: A Year in a Life
Bert's Diary
Best Birthday Ever
Best Shorts: Cannes 2016
Betrayed
Beyond
Beyond Beyond
BI
Big Boys Gone Bananas!*
Big/Bad/Wolf
Bikes vs Cars
BL
Black Crab
Blix Not Bombs
Blue, carma, tiger
BO
Bobbi Jene
Border
Borg/McEnroe
Boy from Heaven
BR
Bravehearts
Breaking Social
Breaking Surface
Breaking the Waves
Brink of Life
Britt-Marie Was Here
Brother of Mine
Brotherhood
BU
Burn All My Letters
Butterfly Vision
BÄ
Bäst i Sverige! / 2 Kleine Helden
CA
Call Girl
Call of the Unseen
Can't Feel Nothing
Canceled
Capitaine Achab
Carousel
CH
Chappaquiddick
Charter
Chelovek s drugoy storony
CO
Colorado Avenue
Comedy Queen
Concrete Night
Container
Cool and Crazy
Copenhagen Does Not Exist
CR
Cries and Whispers
Crimes of Passion: Death of a Loved One
Crisis
DA
Dalecarlians
Dancer in the Dark
Dangerous Dreams
Daniel
Dark Touch
Darling
David and the Magic Pearl
Daybreak
DE
Deliver Us from Evil
Den Sista Resan
Den goda viljan
Den man älskar / To Love Someone
Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes
Deserted
Devil's Bride
DI
Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky
DO
Do You Love Me?
Dogborn
Dogville
Dom dlya Samal
Don Juan
Don's Plum
Don't Hang Up
DR
Dreaming Walls
Dreams
DU
Du levande / You, the Living
EA
Eagles of the Republic
Easy Money
Easy Money II: Hard to Kill
Easy Money III: Life Deluxe
Eat Sleep Die
EF
Efter repetitionen
EG
Ego
EH
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
EL
El Medico: The Cubaton Story
Eld & lågor
Elina: As If I Wasn't There
Elvira Madigan
EM
Empire
EN
En stund som du kommer att minnas
Enskilda samtal
EP
Epifania
EU
Europa
EV
Eva & Adam
Everlasting Moments
Everybody Loves Touda
Evil
EX
Exodus
FA
Face to Face
Family Time
Fanny and Alexander
Fantastic Machine
Farha
Faro Document 1979
Fat Front
Faunutland and the Lost Magic
FE
Feed
Festival kino Shvecii
Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №1
Fever at Dawn
FJ
Fjällbackamorden: Havet ger, havet tar
Fjällbackamorden: I betraktarens öga
Fjällbackamorden: Ljusets drottning
Fjällbackamorden: Strandridaren
Fjällbackamorden: Vänner för livet
FL
Flee
Flickan, mamman och demonerna
FO
Fonko
Force Majeure
Four Little Adults
FR
From Darkness
From the North: Games they play
Frostbite
FU
Fucking Åmål
Future Shorts. Poteplenie
Future Shorts. Метаморфозы
GH
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
GA
Gallery of God
GI
Giliap
Girls Lost
GO
God Willing
Gold Coast
Goodbye Julia
Gordon & Paddy
GR
Grain
Granny's Dancing on the Table
GU
Guy Manley - A Real Movie
HA
Haakon Haakonsen
Hacker
Hacking Hate
Hamilton: In the Interest of the Nation
Hammarskjöld
Hamsun
Hatching
Hawaii, Oslo
HE
Heart of a Lion
Heroic
HI
Hideaways
Hilma
His Master's Voice
HO
Holy Spider
Home for Christmas
Hope
Horizon Line
Hotel
Hour of the Wolf
Housekeeping for Beginners
How to Save a Dead Friend
HU
Hunger
Hunters on a White Field
HY
Hypermoon
HÄ
Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
HÅ
Håkan Bråkan & Josef
Håkan Bråkan 2
I
I Am Curious (Yellow)
I Am Greta
I Hired a Contract Killer
I am Zlatan
IF
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle
IN
In Order of Disappearance
In a Better World
Ingmar Bergman - 3 dokumentärer om film, teater, Fårö och livet av Marie Nyreröd
Ingmar Bergman Through The Choreographer's Eye
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words
Interdevochka
Into the White
Involuntary
IT
It's All About Love
JA
Jag stannar tiden
Jalla! Jalla!
JE
JerryMaja's Detective Agency – Stella Nostra
JerryMaya's Detective Agency: The Secret of the Train Robber
JerryMaya’s Detective Agency: The Riddle of the Scorpion
JO
Joe Hill
JU
Julie Keeps Quiet
KA
Kalak
Kanny 2016: Korotkiy metr
Karlsson pa taket
KI
Kidz in da Hood
King Lily of the Valley
King of Atlantis
King of Devil's Island
Kitchen Stories
KO
Koko-di Koko-da
KR
Kristin Lavransdatter
KU
Kung Fury 2
LA
La Sorcière
Lamb
Lapland Odyssey
Larmar och gör sig till
Last Breath
Last Dance
Last Man Down
Laugh or Die
LE
Lemonade
Les créatures
Let Go
Let the Right One In
Let the River Flow
Lewerentz Divine Darkness
LI
Lightning Over Water
Lilla spöket Laban spökar igen
Lilya 4-Ever
Little Siberia
Live a Little
LO
Long live the bonus family
Lorik
Love Forever
Love Is All You Need
LÖ
Lögner
MA
Madame Luna
Madame de Sade
Malmkrog
Mamma Gógó
Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home
Mammoth
Manderlay
Margrete - Queen of the North
Masculin féminin: 15 faits précis
Mats Ek: Julia & Romeo
Mattress Men
Maze
ME
Melancholia
Metropia
MI
Mifune's Last Song
Mio in the Land of Faraway
Misa mi
Miss Julie
Miss Kicki
Mitt liv som hund
MO
Monica Z
Monky
Monos
More About the Children of Noisy Village
MR
Mr. Gaga
Mr. Sleeman Is Coming
MU
Munkbrogreven
Music for One Apartment and Six Drummers /
Music in Darkness
MY
My Favourite Cake
My Skinny Sister
My Wonderful Stranger
Mystery of the Wolf
NE
Nelly & Nadine
Nelly Rapp - The Dark Forest
Nelly Rapp – Monsteragent
Neon Flesh
Newsmakers
NI
Nie jesteś sama
Nina Frisk
Nina's Journey
NO
No More Murders
Nobel's Last Will
NÄ
När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls
O'
O' Horten
OF
Off Track 2
ON
On Barren Weeds
On the Edge
One Day All This Will Be Yours
One More Time
One Summer of Happiness
Only You
OP
Opponent
OU
Ouaga Girls
Our Time
Out Stealing Horses
OX
Oxen
PA
Palme
Paradise Is Burning
Passage
Patrik, Age 1.5
PE
Pelle Svanslös
Pelle the Conqueror
Persona
PI
Pioneer
Pippi Longstocking
Pixadores
PL
Place
Play
Pleasure
PO
Port of Call
Poslanie k Cheloveku. Mezhdunarodnyy konkurs. Chast 1
PR
Praying for Armageddon
Prison
Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov "Neozhidanno, i tak po-shvedski"
Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Neugomonnye»
Programma «Nordic Shorts»
PU
Pure
Pure Unknown
QU
Queen of Hearts
Quiet Life
R.
R.M.N.
RA
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
Raspberry Boat Refugee
RE
Ready, Steady, Charlie!
Red Dot
RO
Rock Band
Ronja Robbersdaughter
Roses, Kisses and Death
RU
Rum 213
SA
Sabaton - The Tour to End All Tours
Sabaya
Salt Lake
Samia
Saraband
Sawdust and Tinsel
SC
Scenes from a Marriage
SE
Searching for Sugar Man
Sebbe
Secrets of Women
Sentimental Value
SH
Shadow Island
Shame
Shame on Dry Land
Shapeshifters
She Monkeys
SI
Simon & the Oaks
Simple Simon
Sir Arne's Treasure
Sister Midnight
Siv Sleeps Astray
SL
Slow
SM
Smiles of a Summer Night
Smilla's Sense of Snow
Små citroner gula
SO
So Damn Easy Going
Son of the Mullah
Songs from the Second Floor
Sons
Sound of Noise
SP
Spoor
Spun
ST
Stockholm Bloodbath
Stockholm East
Stockholm Stories
Stolen
Stranded in Canton
Strings
Stupid Young Heart
SU
Submarino
Summer Interlude
Summer Times
Summer with Monika
Sundown
Super Charlie
Superposition
SV
Svetlana and Kurt
SW
Swan Lake. The Zone
Sweat
SY
Syk Pike
TP
TPB AFK
TA
Tangent Room
TE
Ted Sieger's Molly Monster - Der Kinofilm
TH
Thank You, I'm Sorry
That Trip We Took with Dad
The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared
The 3 Rooms of Melancholia
The Absent One
The Abyss
The Act of Killing
The Adventures of Halvdan Viking
The Adventures of Picasso
The Andersson Brothers
The Anderssons Hit the Road
The Anderssons in Greece
The Black Pimpernel
The Bohemian Life
The Boss of It All
The Cabin
The Celebration
The Ceremony
The Children of Bullerby Village
The Choreographer Mats Ek
The Circle
The Conference
The Devil's Eye
The Dybbuk. A Tale of Wandering Souls
The Emigrants
The Emigrants
The Entertainment System is Down
The Eternal Road
The Evil Next Door
The Father Who Moves Mountains
The Final Race
The Flight of the Eagle
The Girl King
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Girl with the Needle
The Girls
The Good Driver
The Great Escaper
The Guitar Mongoloid
The Gullspång Miracle
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
The Here After
The Hidden Child
The Holy Poison
The Huntress: Rune of the Dead
The Hypnosis
The Hypnotist
The Ice Dragon
The Innocents
The Kindness of Strangers
The King
The King of Ping Pong
The King's Choice
The Last Breath
The Last Sentence
The Love That Remains
The Magic Flute
The Magician
The Man Who Sold His Skin
The Mill and the Cross
The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
The Mountain
The Mozart Brothers
The New Land
The New Man
The Night Visitor
The Nile Hilton Incident
The Nutcracker Reloaded
The Parson's Widow
The Passion of Anna
The Perfect Patient
The Perfect Weapon
The Phantom Carriage
The Princess
The Promised Land
The Prosecutor the Defender the Father and His Son
The Quiet Ones
The Real Estate
The Reunion
The Ritual / Riten
The Sacrifice
The Scars of Ali Boulala
The Settlers
The Seventh Seal
The Silence
The Square
The Surf
The Swedish Theory of Love
The Swedish Torpedo
The Temptation of St. Tony
The Touch
The Ugly Stepsister
The Unthinkable
The Virgin Spring
The War Is Over
The White Wall
The Wife
The Wild Pear Tree
The Woman That Dreamed About a Man
The Worst Person in the World
Thelma
Thirst
Through a Glass Darkly
TI
Tigers
TO
To Joy
Together
Together 99
Tom of Finland
Torment
Tove
TR
Tragedi på en lantkyrkogård
Trans Somnium
Transnistria
Trespassing Bergman
Triangle of Sadness
Tromso: FILMS FROM THE NORTH
Tromsø International Film Festival
Trouble
Troubled Water
True Fear
TS
Tsatsiki, Dad and the Olive War
TU
Tumbbad
TV
Två människor
UF
UFO Sweden
UN
Under the Sun
Underdog
Undergods
Unicorns
United States of Love
VA
Valhalla
Valo
VE
Vem är du, Mamma Mu?
VI
Videomannen
Vildängel
Vinnare och förlorare
VO
Volaða Land
WA
Walk on Water
Walk with Me
Wallander – Den orolige mannen
WE
We Are the Best!
Wedding Night
WH
What No One Knows
When a Man Comes Home
White God
White Trash
Who Do I Belong To
Who Saw Him Die?
WI
Wild Strawberries
Winter Light
WO
Wolf and Sheep
Woman and Gramophone
Woman of...
Woman on the Roof
Wonderful Adventures of Nils
XX
XXL
YA
Yama
YO
Young Royals Forever
Your Life Without Me
ZO
Zozo
ÄI
Äideistä parhain
ÄL
Älskande par
ПР
Программа скандинавского короткометражного кино «Nordic Shorts-2020»
