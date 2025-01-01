Films of Sweden

Menu
1,
1,000 Times Good Night
10
100 Seasons
12
12 Dares
20
200 Meters
43
438 Days
A
A Beautiful Life A Bit of a Stranger A Bitter Taste of Freedom A Chiara A Christmas Tale A Cottage on Dartmoor A Day and a Half A Dream Play A Hole in My Heart A House Made of Splinters A Lesson in Love A Little Christmas Story A Man Called Otto A Man Called Ove A Man There Was A Minecraft Movie A One-Way Trip to Antibes A Pan-African Mission A Part of You A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence A Royal Affair A Serious Game A Swedish Love Story A Taste of Hunger A Thousand Times Stronger A Tiger in Paradise
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds ABBA: The Movie Aberdeen About Endlessness
AD
Advertisment and short films
AF
After Work After the Wedding
AG
Agent Hamilton - But Not If It Concerns Your Daughter
AL
All These Women All Things Fair
AM
Amorosa
AN
An Enemy to Die For An Honest Life And Breathe Normally And Then We Danced Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer Angels of the Universe Aniara Ann Lee Another Round Antichrist
AR
Armand Arne Alligator och djungelkompisarna
AS
Astrid Astrid Lindgren's Christmas
AU
Au Hasard Balthazar Aus dem Leben der Marionetten Autobiographical Scene Number 6882 / Scen nr: 6882 ur mitt liv Autumn Sonata
AV
Avalon Avicii - I'm Tim
BA
Balety Matsa Eka: Baryshnikov i Gillem Bamse And The Witch's Daughter Bamse and the Volcano Island Bamse and the World's Smallest Adventure Bamse och dunderklockan Bamse och tjuvstaden Battle of the Gods
BE
Bear's Kiss Beautiful Beings Beauty and the Dogs Becoming Astrid Becoming Zlatan Behind Blue Skies Bergman: A Year in a Life Bert's Diary Best Birthday Ever Best Shorts: Cannes 2016 Betrayed Beyond Beyond Beyond
BI
Big Boys Gone Bananas!* Big/Bad/Wolf Bikes vs Cars
BL
Black Crab Blix Not Bombs Blue, carma, tiger
BO
Bobbi Jene Border Borg/McEnroe Boy from Heaven
BR
Bravehearts Breaking Social Breaking Surface Breaking the Waves Brink of Life Britt-Marie Was Here Brother of Mine Brotherhood
BU
Burn All My Letters Butterfly Vision
Bäst i Sverige! / 2 Kleine Helden
CA
Call Girl Call of the Unseen Can't Feel Nothing Canceled Capitaine Achab Carousel
CH
Chappaquiddick Charter Chelovek s drugoy storony
CO
Colorado Avenue Comedy Queen Concrete Night Container Cool and Crazy Copenhagen Does Not Exist
CR
Cries and Whispers Crimes of Passion: Death of a Loved One Crisis
DA
Dalecarlians Dancer in the Dark Dangerous Dreams Daniel Dark Touch Darling David and the Magic Pearl Daybreak
DE
Deliver Us from Evil Den Sista Resan Den goda viljan Den man älskar / To Love Someone Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes Deserted Devil's Bride
DI
Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky
DO
Do You Love Me? Dogborn Dogville Dom dlya Samal Don Juan Don's Plum Don't Hang Up
DR
Dreaming Walls Dreams
DU
Du levande / You, the Living
EA
Eagles of the Republic Easy Money Easy Money II: Hard to Kill Easy Money III: Life Deluxe Eat Sleep Die
EF
Efter repetitionen
EG
Ego
EH
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
EL
El Medico: The Cubaton Story Eld & lågor Elina: As If I Wasn't There Elvira Madigan
EM
Empire
EN
En stund som du kommer att minnas Enskilda samtal
EP
Epifania
EU
Europa
EV
Eva & Adam Everlasting Moments Everybody Loves Touda Evil
EX
Exodus
FA
Face to Face Family Time Fanny and Alexander Fantastic Machine Farha Faro Document 1979 Fat Front Faunutland and the Lost Magic
FE
Feed Festival kino Shvecii Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №1 Fever at Dawn
FJ
Fjällbackamorden: Havet ger, havet tar Fjällbackamorden: I betraktarens öga Fjällbackamorden: Ljusets drottning Fjällbackamorden: Strandridaren Fjällbackamorden: Vänner för livet
FL
Flee Flickan, mamman och demonerna
FO
Fonko Force Majeure Four Little Adults
FR
From Darkness From the North: Games they play Frostbite
FU
Fucking Åmål Future Shorts. Poteplenie Future Shorts. Метаморфозы
GH
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
GA
Gallery of God
GI
Giliap Girls Lost
GO
God Willing Gold Coast Goodbye Julia Gordon & Paddy
GR
Grain Granny's Dancing on the Table
GU
Guy Manley - A Real Movie
HA
Haakon Haakonsen Hacker Hacking Hate Hamilton: In the Interest of the Nation Hammarskjöld Hamsun Hatching Hawaii, Oslo
HE
Heart of a Lion Heroic
HI
Hideaways Hilma His Master's Voice
HO
Holy Spider Home for Christmas Hope Horizon Line Hotel Hour of the Wolf Housekeeping for Beginners How to Save a Dead Friend
HU
Hunger Hunters on a White Field
HY
Hypermoon
Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages
Håkan Bråkan & Josef Håkan Bråkan 2
I
I Am Curious (Yellow) I Am Greta I Hired a Contract Killer I am Zlatan
IF
If I Want to Whistle, I Whistle
IN
In Order of Disappearance In a Better World Ingmar Bergman - 3 dokumentärer om film, teater, Fårö och livet av Marie Nyreröd Ingmar Bergman Through The Choreographer's Eye Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words Interdevochka Into the White Involuntary
IT
It's All About Love
JA
Jag stannar tiden Jalla! Jalla!
JE
JerryMaja's Detective Agency – Stella Nostra JerryMaya's Detective Agency: The Secret of the Train Robber JerryMaya’s Detective Agency: The Riddle of the Scorpion
JO
Joe Hill
JU
Julie Keeps Quiet
KA
Kalak Kanny 2016: Korotkiy metr Karlsson pa taket
KI
Kidz in da Hood King Lily of the Valley King of Atlantis King of Devil's Island Kitchen Stories
KO
Koko-di Koko-da
KR
Kristin Lavransdatter
KU
Kung Fury 2
LA
La Sorcière Lamb Lapland Odyssey Larmar och gör sig till Last Breath Last Dance Last Man Down Laugh or Die
LE
Lemonade Les créatures Let Go Let the Right One In Let the River Flow Lewerentz Divine Darkness
LI
Lightning Over Water Lilla spöket Laban spökar igen Lilya 4-Ever Little Siberia Live a Little
LO
Long live the bonus family Lorik Love Forever Love Is All You Need
Lögner
MA
Madame Luna Madame de Sade Malmkrog Mamma Gógó Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home Mammoth Manderlay Margrete - Queen of the North Masculin féminin: 15 faits précis Mats Ek: Julia & Romeo Mattress Men Maze
ME
Melancholia Metropia
MI
Mifune's Last Song Mio in the Land of Faraway Misa mi Miss Julie Miss Kicki Mitt liv som hund
MO
Monica Z Monky Monos More About the Children of Noisy Village
MR
Mr. Gaga Mr. Sleeman Is Coming
MU
Munkbrogreven Music for One Apartment and Six Drummers / Music in Darkness
MY
My Favourite Cake My Skinny Sister My Wonderful Stranger Mystery of the Wolf
NE
Nelly & Nadine Nelly Rapp - The Dark Forest Nelly Rapp – Monsteragent Neon Flesh Newsmakers
NI
Nie jesteś sama Nina Frisk Nina's Journey
NO
No More Murders Nobel's Last Will
När mörkret faller / When The Darkness Falls
O'
O' Horten
OF
Off Track 2
ON
On Barren Weeds On the Edge One Day All This Will Be Yours One More Time One Summer of Happiness Only You
OP
Opponent
OU
Ouaga Girls Our Time Out Stealing Horses
OX
Oxen
PA
Palme Paradise Is Burning Passage Patrik, Age 1.5
PE
Pelle Svanslös Pelle the Conqueror Persona
PI
Pioneer Pippi Longstocking Pixadores
PL
Place Play Pleasure
PO
Port of Call Poslanie k Cheloveku. Mezhdunarodnyy konkurs. Chast 1
PR
Praying for Armageddon Prison Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov "Neozhidanno, i tak po-shvedski" Programma korotkometrazhnyh filmov «Neugomonnye» Programma «Nordic Shorts»
PU
Pure Pure Unknown
QU
Queen of Hearts Quiet Life
R.
R.M.N.
RA
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale Raspberry Boat Refugee
RE
Ready, Steady, Charlie! Red Dot
RO
Rock Band Ronja Robbersdaughter Roses, Kisses and Death
RU
Rum 213
SA
Sabaton - The Tour to End All Tours Sabaya Salt Lake Samia Saraband Sawdust and Tinsel
SC
Scenes from a Marriage
SE
Searching for Sugar Man Sebbe Secrets of Women Sentimental Value
SH
Shadow Island Shame Shame on Dry Land Shapeshifters She Monkeys
SI
Simon & the Oaks Simple Simon Sir Arne's Treasure Sister Midnight Siv Sleeps Astray
SL
Slow
SM
Smiles of a Summer Night Smilla's Sense of Snow Små citroner gula
SO
So Damn Easy Going Son of the Mullah Songs from the Second Floor Sons Sound of Noise
SP
Spoor Spun
ST
Stockholm Bloodbath Stockholm East Stockholm Stories Stolen Stranded in Canton Strings Stupid Young Heart
SU
Submarino Summer Interlude Summer Times Summer with Monika Sundown Super Charlie Superposition
SV
Svetlana and Kurt
SW
Swan Lake. The Zone Sweat
SY
Syk Pike
TP
TPB AFK
TA
Tangent Room
TE
Ted Sieger's Molly Monster - Der Kinofilm
TH
Thank You, I'm Sorry That Trip We Took with Dad The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared The 3 Rooms of Melancholia The Absent One The Abyss The Act of Killing The Adventures of Halvdan Viking The Adventures of Picasso The Andersson Brothers The Anderssons Hit the Road The Anderssons in Greece The Black Pimpernel The Bohemian Life The Boss of It All The Cabin The Celebration The Ceremony The Children of Bullerby Village The Choreographer Mats Ek The Circle The Conference The Devil's Eye The Dybbuk. A Tale of Wandering Souls The Emigrants The Emigrants The Entertainment System is Down The Eternal Road The Evil Next Door The Father Who Moves Mountains The Final Race The Flight of the Eagle The Girl King The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest The Girl Who Played with Fire The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo The Girl with the Needle The Girls The Good Driver The Great Escaper The Guitar Mongoloid The Gullspång Miracle The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki The Here After The Hidden Child The Holy Poison The Huntress: Rune of the Dead The Hypnosis The Hypnotist The Ice Dragon The Innocents The Kindness of Strangers The King The King of Ping Pong The King's Choice The Last Breath The Last Sentence The Love That Remains The Magic Flute The Magician The Man Who Sold His Skin The Mill and the Cross The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea The Most Beautiful Boy in the World The Mountain The Mozart Brothers The New Land The New Man The Night Visitor The Nile Hilton Incident The Nutcracker Reloaded The Parson's Widow The Passion of Anna The Perfect Patient The Perfect Weapon The Phantom Carriage The Princess The Promised Land The Prosecutor the Defender the Father and His Son The Quiet Ones The Real Estate The Reunion The Ritual / Riten The Sacrifice The Scars of Ali Boulala The Settlers The Seventh Seal The Silence The Square The Surf The Swedish Theory of Love The Swedish Torpedo The Temptation of St. Tony The Touch The Ugly Stepsister The Unthinkable The Virgin Spring The War Is Over The White Wall The Wife The Wild Pear Tree The Woman That Dreamed About a Man The Worst Person in the World Thelma Thirst Through a Glass Darkly
TI
Tigers
TO
To Joy Together Together 99 Tom of Finland Torment Tove
TR
Tragedi på en lantkyrkogård Trans Somnium Transnistria Trespassing Bergman Triangle of Sadness Tromso: FILMS FROM THE NORTH Tromsø International Film Festival Trouble Troubled Water True Fear
TS
Tsatsiki, Dad and the Olive War
TU
Tumbbad
TV
Två människor
UF
UFO Sweden
UN
Under the Sun Underdog Undergods Unicorns United States of Love
VA
Valhalla Valo
VE
Vem är du, Mamma Mu?
VI
Videomannen Vildängel Vinnare och förlorare
VO
Volaða Land
WA
Walk on Water Walk with Me Wallander – Den orolige mannen
WE
We Are the Best! Wedding Night
WH
What No One Knows When a Man Comes Home White God White Trash Who Do I Belong To Who Saw Him Die?
WI
Wild Strawberries Winter Light
WO
Wolf and Sheep Woman and Gramophone Woman of... Woman on the Roof Wonderful Adventures of Nils
XX
XXL
YA
Yama
YO
Young Royals Forever Your Life Without Me
ZO
Zozo
ÄI
Äideistä parhain
ÄL
Älskande par
ПР
Программа скандинавского короткометражного кино «Nordic Shorts-2020»
