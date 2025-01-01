Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
All films

Films of Netherlands

Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
24
24 Hour Party People
8½ Women
A
A Beautiful Imperfection A Boy's Dream A Family Affair A French Summer A Gentle Creature A House in Jerusalem A Letter from Helga A Question of Silence A Real Vermeer A Tale of Three Sisters A Zed & Two Noughts
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds Abel
AN
ANNE+ An Insignificant Man André Rieu's 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around André Rieu's 2025 Maastricht Concert: Waltz the Night Away! André Rieu's 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues André Rieu’s 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days are Here Again André Rieu’s 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver André Rieu’s 2024 Maastricht Concert: Power of Love Another Round Antonia Ants on a Shrimp Anything Else
AA
Aanmodderfakker
AD
Adim
AF
Aftermath
AI
Ainbo. Spirit of the Amazon
AL
All We Imagine as Light All You See All of a Sudden Alles is zoals het zou moeten zijn Almost Cops
AM
Amphibious Creature of the Deep
AP
Apolonia, Apolonia App Apple Cider Vinegar
AR
Armand Arthur & Claire
AU
Auntie Rita's Party
BF
BFM-2016. Pobediteli. Dekoraciya
BA
Babi Yar. Context Banzo
BE
Beautiful Beings Becoming Zlatan Bed & Breakfast Benedetta Benvenuto Cellini Best Birthday Ever Best Erotic Shorts-3
BI
Bigman
BL
Black Book Black Butterflies Black Eyes Black Lotus Blind Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman
BO
Body Language Boeien! Border Borgman Boris Ryzhy Boy 7
BR
Bram Fischer Breaking Social Breaking the Waves Bride Flight Brimstone Bring the Jews Home
BU
Bugan: I Did Not Breathe the Air for Nothing Bugs Bumperkleef Burning Days Business Is Business Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
CA
Can Go Through Skin Captain Nova
CH
Chapter One: The Kiteboard Legacy Begins Character Charlie Chaplin, A Man of the World Charlie Cooper - The Egg Mystery
CI
Circus Noël City of Wind
CL
Close Close to Vermeer
CO
Code M Confession of a Kept Woman Cool Kids Don't Cry Coppers Costa!!
CR
Crypto Boy
DO
DOKer Shorts #2 Dogville Domino Donbass
DA
Dancer in the Dark Daughters of the Sun
DE
De Break-Up Club De Club Van Lelijke Kinderen De Kuthoer De Legende van Familie Vos De beentjes van Sint-Hildegard De piraten van hiernaast Dead & Beautiful Deal with it
DR
Dreaming Walls Drowning by Numbers
DU
Dummie de Mummie Duska
EI
Eisenstein in Guanajuato
EL
Electric Child Elegiya dorogi Elkerlyc
EN
Engel Enigma Ennio
ET
Eternal You
EV
Evelyn Everybody Loves Touda
FE
FESTIVAL HITS Festival Multividenie 2016. Noch Vlyublennyh v Multfilmy Festival «Poslanie k cheloveku-2017»
FA
Face Faces Father and Son
FI
Fight Girl
FL
Flesh and Blood Flight of the time
FO
Foodies Fortress Four Fox & Hare Save the Forest
FU
Future Shorts. Poteplenie Future Shorts. Spring 2016 Future Shorts. Метаморфозы Future Shots. Festival Hits
GA
Game On Gangs of New York
GE
Georgi and the Butterflies
GL
Glass, My Unfulfilled Life
GO
Goltzius and the Pelican Company Golven Good Favour
GR
Grimm
HA
Happy Ending Happy New Year Shorts 2018 Hardcore Never Dies
HE
Hellhole Help! I've Shrunk the Family Hermitage Revealed Het Chimpansee Complex
HI
Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil Hija de la laguna History's Future
HO
Holland Holland Shorts Holly Holy Electricity Hotel Sinestra
I
I Accidentally Wrote a Book I Am Somebody I Am the River, the River Is Me I am Zlatan
IF
If Only She Knew
IM
Imago
IN
In Procedure In the Fog Inferno Interview Inventory of the Motherland
IT
It's All About Love
JA
Jade Warrior Jason Jauja
JI
Jippie No More Jiri Kilian: Kaguyahime Jiri Kilian: L' enfant et les sortilèges Jiri Kylian: Ironic Dances
JU
Juf Braaksel en de magische ring
KA
Kalak Katie Tippel Kaymak
KE
Ken Park
KI
Kidnapping Mr. Heineken Kikkerdril Kill Switch Killed by Lightning King of the Belgians
KL
Klyuch salamandry
KN
Knockin' on Heaven's Door
KU
Kung Fu Lion
LA
La última primavera Labyrinthus Land Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life Last Hijack
LE
Legacy of Lies Leon & Lightfoot
LI
Licht - Stockhausen's Legacy Lioness Little Tony Living Soil
LO
Londonskiy mezhdunarodnyy animacionnyy festival LIAF 2017 Lost Transport Love & Friendship Love Is All Love Is Not an Orange Love in a Bottle
LY
Lyubov — eto…
MA
Mammal Manderlay Marching in the Dark Mariken van Nieumeghen Marionette Master of Light
ME
Meester Kikker Metamorphosis Metsurin tarina
MI
Milk Mindhunters Miss Kiet’s Children Miss Moxy Miss Vomit and Brilliant escape Mister Twister at the Pitch
MO
Mocro Mafia: Tatta Moloch Monos
MR
Mr. Gaga Mr. K
MU
Munch in Hell
MY
My Brother Is a Dog My Extraordinary Summer with Tess My Giraffe My Joy My Rembrandt My own private war Mysteries Mysterious Object at Noon Mysterious Skin
NA
Natural Selection: Darwin's Mystery of Mysteries Nayola
NE
Neem Me Mee New Dawn Fades New Kids Nitro New Kids Turbo
NI
Nicholas Nickleby Night of a 1000 Hours Nightwatching Ninjas Down the Street
NO
No Trains No Planes Nothing Personal Nothing to Lose Nova Zembla November
NR
Nr. 10
OB
Obkhodniye puti Obschee / chastnoe
OC
Occupied City
OD
Ode Ober
OI
Oink
OK
Okthanksbye
OL
Oldschool Renegades
OM
Omen
ON
Onze jongens in Miami
OR
Oriental Odyssey Orlando
OS
Osama
OU
Out of Love
PA
Panda Bear in Africa Pandemic: Chaos Is Bleeding Paradise Now Party Monster Pauline and Paulette
PI
Piece of My Heart Pim & Pom: The Big Adventure
PL
Pleasure
PO
Poison Porselein Possessed Post Tenebras Lux
PR
Praying for Armageddon Pregnant Inc. Priest Daens Process Progress vs Regress Prospero's Books
QU
Quality Time Queens Quo Vadis, Aida?
RA
Rapture Razsledvane
RE
Red Flags Red Sonja Redbad Rembrandt fecit 1669 Rembrandt's J'Accuse Retrospekt
RO
Rocó en Noï Roger Waters: Us + Them Romcom Shorts 2016 Romy's Salon Royal Deceit
SA
Sabaton - The Tour to End All Tours Saint
SC
Schneider vs. Bax Screaming Masterpiece
SE
Sea Sparkle Sekala Niskala Sergio Herman: Fucking Perfect Seven Invisible Men
SH
ShOK Shorts She Dances by the Sea
SI
Sick, Sick, Sick Silent Light Silver Haze Silverstar Sisterhood Siv Sleeps Astray
SK
Sketches of Siberia Skunk
SL
Sleeping Sickness
SO
So Much Water Sol LeWitt Soldier of Orange Something About Love Somewhere Tonight Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
SP
Speak No Evil Spetters
ST
State funeral Storm Stricken Stupid Young Heart Styx
SU
Suddenly Summer Brother
SW
Sweet Dreams Swimming Home
TH
THE PLAYER The Alibi The Assault The Barefoot Emperor The Blue Trail The Broken Circle Breakdown The Chapel The Claus Family 3 The Conductor The Cook, the Thief, His Wife and Her Lover The Devil's Double The Dmitriev Affair The Domino Effect The Dress The East The Event The Fantastic Family Hotel The Forgotten Battle The Fourth Man The Gang of Oss The Girl and Death The Good Girl The Grown-Ups The Happiest Man in the World The Heineken Kidnapping The Hermitage Dwellers The Horror Bus / De Griezelbus The Human Centipede (First Sequence) The Human Centipede II (Full Sequence) The Human Surge 3 The Illusionist The Judgement The Kids Grow Up The Kiev Trial The Last Days of Emma Blank The Last Ride of the Wolves The Little Gangster The Lobster The Look of Silence The Magnet Man The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea The Misfortunates The Mole Agent The Monster of Nix The Natural History of Destruction The Northerners The Occupant The Paradox of Seabrook Farms The Pervert's Guide to Cinema The Pillow Book The Pointsman The Pretenders The Princess And The Pea The Prosecutor the Defender the Father and His Son The Rainbowmaker The Resting Samurai The Road to Bresson The Rose King The Schoolgarden The Summer of Sangailé The Surprise The Tango Lesson The Tribe The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 3: From Sark to the Finish The Vanishing The Waste Land The Weeping Walk The Wound The Wrong Movie Theory of Obscurity: A Film About the Residents They Have Escaped They Shot the Piano Player This is not who I am
TP
TPB AFK
TA
Take Me Somewhere Nice Tata
TE
Tempesta Ten Minutes Older: Trumpet Terug naar Oegstgeest
TI
Timestamp
TO
To Stay Alive: A Method To a Land Unknown Tokyo Sonata Total Trust
TR
Traffic Trains Tricked Trippel Trappel Dierensinterklaas Trollie: Home Sweet Home Trollie: The Great Rescue
TU
Turkish Delight Turn Your Body to the Sun
TW
Twin Sisters Two Prosecutors
UN
Undercover Kitty
VA
Vaarwel
VE
Verliefd op Ibiza
VI
Viet and Nam Viktor and Rolf: Because We're Worth It! Vincent & Theo
VL
Vlees
WA
Waiter Waiting for Giraffes
WE
We We Margiela
WH
When Fucking Spring is in the Air When God Sleeps When We Were 15 When the Light Breaks Where Dragons Live Where Is Anne Frank
WI
Wild Amsterdam Window Boy Would Also Like to Have a Submarine Winter in Wartime
WO
Wolf
WR
Writing Hawa
YA
Yasmine's Wedding
YO
Young Hearts Youth (Hard Times) Youth (Homecoming) Youth (Spring)
ZA
Zama
ZH
Zhizn Raz
ZI
Zillion
ZO
Zoo ranger in Africa/ Zoop in Afrika
IH
iHostage
¡V
¡Vivan las antípodas!
У
У ног моей матери & Когда цветет черемуха
Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more