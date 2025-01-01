Films of Iceland

Menu
Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
10
101 Reykjavík
22
22 July
A
A Letter from Helga A Mother's Courage: Talking Back to Autism A White, White Day
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
AG
Against The Ice
AM
Amma Lo-Fi
AN
And Breathe Normally Angels of the Universe
AR
Arctic
BE
Beautiful Beings
BO
Bobby Fischer Against the World Bogancloch
BR
Breaking the Waves Bræðrabylta
CH
Chasing Robert Barker Chien Pourri, la vie à Paris! Children of Nature
CO
Cold Cornucopia Country Wedding
DA
Dancer in the Dark Dark Floors Dark Horse
DE
Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead Den goda viljan
DO
Dorks & Damsels
DR
Driving Mum
EN
End of Sentence Enskilda samtal
ET
Eternal
EU
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
EV
Everything in the End
FA
Falcons
FR
Frost
FU
Fullt hús
FY
Fyrir framan annað fólk
GI
Given
GO
Good Things Await
GR
Grand marin
HE
Heartstone Heima
HO
Holy Lands Hostel Hours
I
I Remember You
IC
Ice on Fire Iceland in Moving Pictures
IN
Innocence Inter Nos
Jólamóðir
LA
Lamb Land Ho! Lapland Odyssey Last and First Men
LO
Love on Iceland
MA
Mamma Gógó
NA
Natatorium
NO
Noi the Albino Northern Comfort
OD
Odd Fish
OF
Of Horses and Men
OK
Okkar eigin Osló
OP
Operation Napoleon
OW
Owls
PL
PLOEY - You Never Fly Alone
PR
Programma korotkometrazhek "Crazy Family Shorts"
RA
Rams
RE
Regína Remote Control Reverse
SC
Screaming Masterpiece
SE
Seeing the Unseen
SK
Skinny Love
SM
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
SO
Solitude Soudain, seuls
SP
Sparrows
TH
The Anchor The Aquatic Effect The Boss of It All The Bothersome Man The County The Damned The Deep The Fires The Good Heart The Juniper Tree The Love That Remains The Mountain The Oath The Quiet Storm The Sea The Shamer's Daughter The Show of Shows The Way of the Wind Thiker than water Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer
TO
Tom of Finland Topp 10 Möst Touch
VA
Valhalla
VI
Virgin Mountain
VO
Volaða Land
WH
When the Light Breaks White Night Wedding
WI
Wild Game Winter Brothers
WO
Woman at War Women
YE
Yes-People
ZI
Zidane: A 21st Century Portrait
SH
shnit Worldwide Shortfilmfestival' 19
