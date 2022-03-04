Menu
Blue Thermal
Blue Thermal
Blue Thermal
18+
Anime
Blue Thermal
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
14 March 2023
World premiere
4 March 2022
Release date
7 July 2022
Russia
Ракета Релизинг
21 July 2022
Azerbaijan
12+
4 March 2022
Japan
29 March 2023
South Korea
10 March 2023
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$85,180
Production
Telecom Animation Film
Also known as
Burû sâmaru, Blue Thermal, 青凪大學體育會航空部 劇場版, Влюблённые в небо, 블루 서멀, ブルーサーマル
Director
Masaki Tachibana
Cast
Junya Enoki
Nobunaga Shimazaki
Mayu Hotta
Similar films for Blue Thermal
6.6
Magic doremi
(2021)
8.5
Your Name
(2016)
7.1
Rate
13
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Ruslan Khusenov
12 July 2022, 05:41
Супер!!!
Ruslan Khusenov
12 July 2022, 05:40
Супер!
Film Trailers
Blue Thermal
Trailer in russian
1
0
