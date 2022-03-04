Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Blue Thermal
Poster of Blue Thermal
Рейтинги
7.1 IMDb Rating: 6.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Blue Thermal

Blue Thermal

Blue Thermal 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Blue Thermal - trailer in russian
Blue Thermal  trailer in russian
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 14 March 2023
World premiere 4 March 2022
Release date
7 July 2022 Russia Ракета Релизинг
21 July 2022 Azerbaijan 12+
4 March 2022 Japan
29 March 2023 South Korea
10 March 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $85,180
Production Telecom Animation Film
Also known as
Burû sâmaru, Blue Thermal, 青凪大學體育會航空部 劇場版, Влюблённые в небо, 블루 서멀, ブルーサーマル
Director
Masaki Tachibana
Masaki Tachibana
Cast
Junya Enoki
Junya Enoki
Nobunaga Shimazaki
Nobunaga Shimazaki
Mayu Hotta
Mayu Hotta
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Blue Thermal
Magic doremi 6.6
Magic doremi (2021)
Your Name 8.5
Your Name (2016)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Blue Thermal - trailer in russian
Blue Thermal Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more