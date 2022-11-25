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Poster of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
7.0
Kinoafisha Films That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
7.0

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond

, 2022
Gekijôban Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Japan / Animation, Anime / 18+
Poster of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
7.0

Synopsis

Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.

Cast

Tia Lynn Ballard
Ben Balmaceda
Bryson Baugus
Charles C. Campbell
Charles C. Campbell
Luci Christian
Miho Okasaki
Miho Okasaki
Rimuru
Yuma Uchida
Yuma Uchida
Hiiro
Riko Fukumoto
Towa
Makoto Furukawa
Makoto Furukawa
Benimaru
Miyu Tomita
Miyu Tomita
Violet
Subaru Kimura
Subaru Kimura
Lacua
Megumi Toyoguchi
Megumi Toyoguchi
Raphael
Director Yasuhito Kikuchi
Writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu, Fuse, Yasuki Kawakami, Mitz Vah, Jun'ichirô Okumura
Composer Hitoshi Fujima
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 20 April 2023
World premiere 25 November 2022
Release date
19 January 2023 Australia MA 15+
20 January 2023 Canada
1 February 2023 France
18 January 2023 Great Britain
18 January 2023 Ireland
25 November 2022 Japan
2 February 2023 South Korea 15
9 December 2022 Taiwan 0+
15 February 2023 Thailand G
2 February 2023 UAE TBC
20 January 2023 USA PG-13
24 February 2023 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $14,653,308
Production Ten-Sura Production Committee, 8bit, Akita Broadcasting System
Also known as
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Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 16 July 2024
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