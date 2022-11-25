KinoafishaFilmsThat Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
7.0
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond
, 2022
Gekijôban Tensei shitara slime datta ken
Japan / Animation, Anime / 18+
7.0
Synopsis
Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.
ProductionTen-Sura Production Committee, 8bit, Akita Broadcasting System
Also known as
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