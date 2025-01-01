Films of West Germany

That Most Important Thing: Love

The American Friend

The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time

The Big Mess

The Bridge

The Camp Followers

The Captain from Köpenick

The Cassandra Crossing

The Clowns

The Desert of the Tartars

The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser

The Fair

The Flight of the Eagle

The Goalkeeper's Fear of the Penalty

The Inextinguishable Fire

The Lacemaker

The Lady of the Camellias

The Last Roman

The Marriage of Maria Braun

The Miracle of Father Malachia

The Mystery of Oberwald

The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte

The Power of Emotion

The Rose King

The Serpent's Egg

The Sins of Rose Bernd

The State of Things

The Third Generation

The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse

The Tin Drum

The Treasure of San Gennaro

The Trial

The Wrong Move

Three Men in the Snow