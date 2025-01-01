Films of West Germany

Menu
19
1900
7
7 morts sur ordonnance
A
A Little Night Music
A Simple Story
A Year of the Quiet Sun
AG
Aguirre, the Wrath of God
AL
Alice
AR
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed
AS
As Long as You're Near Me
AU
Au revoir les enfants
BA
Bagdad Cafe
Banović Strahinja
BE
Between Two Wars
BI
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
Bildnis einer Trinkerin
Bingo Bongo
BL
Bluebeard
BO
Boris Godunov
BR
Brainwashed
Breakthrough
CH
Chocolat
Christiane F.
CI
Circle of Deceit
CL
Class Relations
CÉ
Céleste
César and Rosalie
DA
Danton
DE
Death Watch
Decoder
Delusions of Grandeur
Der Kandidat
Der Riese
Der Verlorene
Despair
DI
Die Csardasfürstin
Die Czardasfurstin
Distant Voices, Still Lives
DO
Doctor Faustus
Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse
Down by Law
EI
Einschlafgeschichten 1–3
ES
Es muß nicht immer Kaviar sein
ET
Et la lumière fut
Etwas wird sichtbar
EV
Every Man for Himself
Everyone Dies Alone
F
F for Fake
FA
Fanny and Alexander
Fantasma d'amore
Fata Morgana
FE
Fedora
FR
Freak Orlando
GE
Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin
GI
Ginger and Fred
GO
God's Thunder
HA
Hair
Hanussen
Hard to Be a God
HE
Heart of Glass
Heroes and Sinners
I
I Knew Her Well
IC
Ich suche Dich
IN
In Danger and Deep Distress, the Middleway Spells Certain Death
In einem Jahr mit 13 Monden / Year of Thirteen Moons
JO
Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia
JU
Juliet of the Spirits
Just a Gigolo
KA
Kamikaze 1989
LA
La Femme de ma vie
La grande strada azzurra
La horse
Lacombe, Lucien
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Land of Silence and Darkness
Last Exit to Brooklyn
LE
Le Plus vieux metier du monde
LO
Lola
Love Is Colder Than Death
MA
Macskafogo
Mado
Marianne & Juliane
ME
Medea
Mephisto
MI
Michael Kohlhaas
MO
Monsieur
Monsieur Gangster
MU
Murmur of the Heart
MÄ
Mädchen in Uniform
NO
North Sea Is Dead Sea
Nosferatu the Vampyre
Notebook on Cities and Clothes
ON
Only the Wind Knows the Answer
OR
Orchestra Rehearsal
OT
Otello
PA
Paris, Texas
PI
Pink Floyd at Pompeii
Pippi Longstocking
PO
Possession
PR
Praetorius
RO
Rosemary
ST
Strongman Ferdinand
Stroszek
SU
Summer in the City
TE
Tears of Blood
TH
That Most Important Thing: Love
The American Friend
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time
The Big Mess
The Bridge
The Camp Followers
The Captain from Köpenick
The Cassandra Crossing
The Clowns
The Desert of the Tartars
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser
The Fair
The Flight of the Eagle
The Goalkeeper's Fear of the Penalty
The Inextinguishable Fire
The Lacemaker
The Lady of the Camellias
The Last Roman
The Marriage of Maria Braun
The Miracle of Father Malachia
The Mystery of Oberwald
The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte
The Power of Emotion
The Rose King
The Serpent's Egg
The Sins of Rose Bernd
The State of Things
The Third Generation
The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse
The Tin Drum
The Treasure of San Gennaro
The Trial
The Wrong Move
Three Men in the Snow
TO
Tokyo-Ga
UN
Une femme à sa fenêtre
VE
Veronika Voss
WA
War and Peace
WE
Welt am Draht
WH
Where the Green Ants Dream
Wherever You Are
Who Are You, Mr. Sorge?
WI
Wie man sieht
Willi Tobler and the Decline of the 6th Fleet
Wir Wunderkinder
YA
Yanks
YE
Yerma
Yesterday Girl
