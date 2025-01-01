Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
All films

Films of West Germany

Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
19
1900
7
7 morts sur ordonnance
A
A Little Night Music A Simple Story A Year of the Quiet Sun
AG
Aguirre, the Wrath of God
AL
Alice
AR
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed
AS
As Long as You're Near Me
AU
Au revoir les enfants
BA
Bagdad Cafe Banović Strahinja
BE
Between Two Wars
BI
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges Bildnis einer Trinkerin Bingo Bongo
BL
Bluebeard
BO
Boris Godunov
BR
Brainwashed Breakthrough
CH
Chocolat Christiane F.
CI
Circle of Deceit
CL
Class Relations
Céleste César and Rosalie
DA
Danton
DE
Death Watch Decoder Delusions of Grandeur Der Kandidat Der Riese Der Verlorene Despair
DI
Die Csardasfürstin Die Czardasfurstin Distant Voices, Still Lives
DO
Doctor Faustus Dorian Gray im Spiegel der Boulevardpresse Down by Law
EI
Einschlafgeschichten 1–3
ES
Es muß nicht immer Kaviar sein
ET
Et la lumière fut Etwas wird sichtbar
EV
Every Man for Himself Everyone Dies Alone
F
F for Fake
FA
Fanny and Alexander Fantasma d'amore Fata Morgana
FE
Fedora
FR
Freak Orlando
GE
Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin
GI
Ginger and Fred
GO
God's Thunder
HA
Hair Hanussen Hard to Be a God
HE
Heart of Glass Heroes and Sinners
I
I Knew Her Well
IC
Ich suche Dich
IN
In Danger and Deep Distress, the Middleway Spells Certain Death In einem Jahr mit 13 Monden / Year of Thirteen Moons
JO
Johanna D'Arc of Mongolia
JU
Juliet of the Spirits Just a Gigolo
KA
Kamikaze 1989
LA
La Femme de ma vie La grande strada azzurra La horse Lacombe, Lucien Lady Chatterley's Lover Land of Silence and Darkness Last Exit to Brooklyn
LE
Le Plus vieux metier du monde
LO
Lola Love Is Colder Than Death
MA
Macskafogo Mado Marianne & Juliane
ME
Medea Mephisto
MI
Michael Kohlhaas
MO
Monsieur Monsieur Gangster
MU
Murmur of the Heart
Mädchen in Uniform
NO
North Sea Is Dead Sea Nosferatu the Vampyre Notebook on Cities and Clothes
ON
Only the Wind Knows the Answer
OR
Orchestra Rehearsal
OT
Otello
PA
Paris, Texas
PI
Pink Floyd at Pompeii Pippi Longstocking
PO
Possession
PR
Praetorius
RO
Rosemary
ST
Strongman Ferdinand Stroszek
SU
Summer in the City
TE
Tears of Blood
TH
That Most Important Thing: Love The American Friend The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time The Big Mess The Bridge The Camp Followers The Captain from Köpenick The Cassandra Crossing The Clowns The Desert of the Tartars The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser The Fair The Flight of the Eagle The Goalkeeper's Fear of the Penalty The Inextinguishable Fire The Lacemaker The Lady of the Camellias The Last Roman The Marriage of Maria Braun The Miracle of Father Malachia The Mystery of Oberwald The NeverEnding Story / Die Unendliche Geschichte The Power of Emotion The Rose King The Serpent's Egg The Sins of Rose Bernd The State of Things The Third Generation The Thousand Eyes of Dr. Mabuse The Tin Drum The Treasure of San Gennaro The Trial The Wrong Move Three Men in the Snow
TO
Tokyo-Ga
UN
Une femme à sa fenêtre
VE
Veronika Voss
WA
War and Peace
WE
Welt am Draht
WH
Where the Green Ants Dream Wherever You Are Who Are You, Mr. Sorge?
WI
Wie man sieht Willi Tobler and the Decline of the 6th Fleet Wir Wunderkinder
YA
Yanks
YE
Yerma Yesterday Girl
Australia Austria Azerbaijan Albania Algeria Angola Andorra Argentina Armenia Afghanistan Bahamas Bangladesh Bahrain Bashkortostan Belarus Belgium Benin Bulgaria Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Burkina Faso Bhutan Holy See Great Britain Hungary Venezuela Viet Nam East Germany Haiti Ghana Guatemala Germany Honduras Hong Kong Palestine, State of Greenland Greece Georgia Denmark Congo Dominican Republic Egypt Zambia Israel India Indonesia Jordan Iraq Iran (Islamic Republic of) Ireland Iceland Spain Italy Yemen North Korea Kazakhstan Cambodia Cameroon Canada Qatar Kenya Cyprus China Colombia Congo Kosovo Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Cuba Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liberia Lebanon Libya Lithuania Liechtenstein Luxembourg Mauritania Madagascar Macao North Macedonia Malaysia Mali Malta Morocco Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Myanmar Namibia Nepal Niger Nigeria Netherlands Nicaragua New Zealand Norway UAE Cayman Islands Cook Islands Pakistan Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Russian Empire Russia Rwanda Romania USSR USA El Salvador Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Singapore Syrian Arab Republic Slovakia Slovenia Somalia Sudan Tajikistan Thailand Taiwan, Province of China Tanzania, United Republic of Tunisia Turkmenistan Turkey Uganda Uzbekistan Ukraine Uruguay West Germany Faroe Islands Micronesia Philippines Finland France Croatia Central African Republic Chad Montenegro Czechia Czechoslovakia Chile Switzerland Sweden Sri Lanka Ecuador Estonia Ethiopia South Africa Yugoslavia South Korea Jamaica Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more