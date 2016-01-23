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Poster of We Are X
7.6
Kinoafisha Films We Are X
7.6

We Are X

, 2016
We Are X
Great Britain, Japan, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of We Are X
7.6

Synopsis

A documentary film about the legendary Japanese rock band X JAPAN.

Cast

Esiki Hayasi
Toshimitsu Deyama
Pata
Yoshiki
Hiroshi Morie
Sugizo
Director Stephen Kijak
Composer Yoshiki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Japan / USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 23 January 2016
Release date
16 February 2018 Russia 16+
6 December 2017 France
12 October 2017 Germany
12 March 2016 Japan
23 January 2016 Kazakhstan
19 October 2017 Netherlands
25 May 2017 South Korea
21 October 2016 USA
23 January 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Also known as
We Are X, WE ARE X：X JAPAN重生之路, X Japan to my!, X Japan 的死與生, X Japan：永劫回歸, 我们是X

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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