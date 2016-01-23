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7.6
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We Are X
7.6
We Are X
, 2016
We Are X
Great Britain, Japan, USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
A documentary film about the legendary Japanese rock band X JAPAN.
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Cast
Esiki Hayasi
Toshimitsu Deyama
Pata
Yoshiki
Hiroshi Morie
Sugizo
Director
Stephen Kijak
Composer
Yoshiki
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain / Japan / USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
23 January 2016
Release date
16 February 2018
Russia
16+
6 December 2017
France
12 October 2017
Germany
12 March 2016
Japan
23 January 2016
Kazakhstan
19 October 2017
Netherlands
25 May 2017
South Korea
21 October 2016
USA
23 January 2016
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Also known as
We Are X, WE ARE X：X JAPAN重生之路, X Japan to my!, X Japan 的死與生, X Japan：永劫回歸, 我们是X
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Film rating
7.6
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13
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