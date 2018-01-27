Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory

Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory

Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 27 January 2018
MPAA G
Production Borderland Media, Cineric Creative, Cineric
Also known as
Ryuichi Sakamoto: async at the Park Avenue Armory, Ryuchi Sakamoto - Um Concerto em Nova York, Ryuichi Sakamoto: async-konsertti, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, 坂本龍一 PERFORMANCE IN NEW YORK: async, 坂本龍一：async紐約現場
Director
Stephen Nomura Schible
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda 7.6
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda (2017)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more