1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory
Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory
Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Music
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 5 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
27 January 2018
MPAA
G
Production
Borderland Media, Cineric Creative, Cineric
Also known as
Ryuichi Sakamoto: async at the Park Avenue Armory, Ryuchi Sakamoto - Um Concerto em Nova York, Ryuichi Sakamoto: async-konsertti, Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, 坂本龍一 PERFORMANCE IN NEW YORK: async, 坂本龍一：async紐約現場
Director
Stephen Nomura Schible
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory
7.6
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
(2017)
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
