Shunsuke Kawamura works for a real estate company. He is usually first at first when it comes to sales. He is respected by his boss and colleagues. Shunsuke is also set to marry the daughter of the CEO of his company. His life is going great by every metric one can think of. On the day before his wedding, his colleagues hold a surprise party for him. On his way home from the party, Shunsuke falls into a deep manhole. When he wakes up, it is late at night and he struggles to get out of the manhole. His wedding is also fast approaching.