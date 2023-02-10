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Poster of #Manhole
6.2
#Manhole - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films #Manhole
6.2

#Manhole

, 2023
#Manhole
Japan / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of #Manhole
6.2
#Manhole - Trailer
#Manhole  Trailer

Synopsis

Shunsuke Kawamura works for a real estate company. He is usually first at first when it comes to sales. He is respected by his boss and colleagues. Shunsuke is also set to marry the daughter of the CEO of his company. His life is going great by every metric one can think of. On the day before his wedding, his colleagues hold a surprise party for him. On his way home from the party, Shunsuke falls into a deep manhole. When he wakes up, it is late at night and he struggles to get out of the manhole. His wedding is also fast approaching.

Cast

Nagayama Kento
Nagayama Kento
Etsurô Kase
Haru Kuroki
Haru Kuroki
Yuto Nakajima
Yuto Nakajima
Shunsuke Kawamura
Nao
Nao
Mai Kudô
Chloé Guerin
Soo-Jung
Director Kazuyoshi Kumakiri
Writer Michitaka Okada
Composer Takuma Watanabe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 September 2023
World premiere 10 February 2023
Release date
10 August 2023 Russia A-One Films
10 August 2023 Azerbaijan
10 August 2023 Bulgaria
15 November 2023 Finland 16
29 June 2023 Hong Kong
10 August 2023 Kyrgyzstan
10 August 2023 Moldova
4 August 2023 Taiwan
10 August 2023 Tajikistan
10 August 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $16,883
Production J Storm
Also known as
#Manhole, #Manhole - Desvio Fatal, ＃マンホール, #人孔, #小心陷井, #窨井盖, Pułapka, Импостер, 小心陷井, #Люк, Manhole

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
#Manhole - Trailer
#Manhole Trailer
#Manhole - Dubbed trailer
#Manhole Dubbed trailer
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