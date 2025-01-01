Films of Poland

Menu
#T
#To_Be
0
0 1 0
10
100 dni do matury
11
11 Minutes
13
13 dni do wakacji
19
1901. Children on Strike
21
21.37
33
33 Scenes from Life
36
365 Days 365 Days: This Day
7
7 Emotions
8.
8. dzień chamsinu
A
A Coach's Daughter A Generation A Jungle Book of Regulations A Pale View of Hills A Real Pain A Room with a View on the Sea A Short Film About Killing A Short Film About Love A Strong Man A Tale of Adam Mickiewicz's 'Forefathers' Eve' A Week in the Life of a Man A Woman in Berlin A Woman's Decision A Year in the Life of the Country A Year of the Quiet Sun
AB
Abu Haraz
AD
Adventure in Marienstadt Adventures of a Mathematician Adventures of the Blue Knight
AF
Afonia i pszczoly Afterimage Aftermath
AG
Aglaja
AK
Aktorka
AL
Album polski All In All Inclusive All Our Fears All That I Love All That Sex All These Sleepless Nights All Will Be Well
AM
Amazing Adventures of socks 2. Socks up!
AN
An Enemy to Die For An Uneventful Story Anatomia zla And All That Jazz And a Warm Heart Ania Another World Antichrist Anxiety
AP
Apolonia, Apolonia Apples
AR
Ar putām uz lūpām Around the World with Bolek and Lolek Artur Ekert: A Model Kit
AS
Ashes and Diamonds
AT
At Full Gallop
AU
Austeria Autobiography
AV
Avalon
AX
Axiliad
BA
Baby Blues Baby Boom, czyli Kogel Mogel 5 Backwards Bad Luck Barrier Bartek Walos: Nikogo to nie obchodzi Basia Basia. I'm coping Battle of Warsaw 1920 Bałtyk
BE
Beast Before Twilight Behind the Wall Being Mikolaj Bejbis Beksinsky. Album wideofoniczny Best Sci-Fi Best horror shorts Bez milosci
BI
Biala odwaga Bicz bozy Bilet powrotny Birds Are Singing in Kigali Birth Certificate Birthplace Biuro Detektywistyczne Lassego i Mai: Licz do czterech
BL
Black Sheep Black Thursday BlackBits Blanche-Neige, la suite Blanquita Blind Chance
BO
Bo we mnie jest seks Body Boris Godunov Boxer Boylesque Boys Boys Don't Cry Boze Cialo
BR
Bratrícek Karel Bread and Salt Breaking the Limits Brigitte Bardot Forever Brothers Broys Brunet Will Call
BU
Budda. Dzieciak '98 Burial of a Potato
BY
Byc jak Kazimierz Deyna
C.
C.K. dezerterzy
CA
Call Me Tony! Calls Controlled Camera Buff Camouflage Canal Carmo, Hit the Road Carnage Carte Blanche Casa Blanca Case Unknown
CH
Challenge of the Bow Chaos Charlatan Chemo Chernobyl: Men of Steel Childish Questions Chopin, a Sonata in Paris Chopin. I Am Not Afraid of Darkness Chronicle of Amorous Accidents Chronopolis
CL
Clearing Clergy Clergyman Closer to the Moon
CO
Cold War Colonel Kwiatkowski Colonel Wolodyjowski Colors of Evil: Red Comic Book Shop Communion Courage
CR
Crime and Punishment Cross of Valor Crulic - The Path to Beyond
CZ
Czas na pogode Czerwone maki
DA
Danger Zone Dangerous Men Danton David and the Magic Pearl Dawid Podsiadło - Dokumentalny Dawid Podsiadło – zapis koncertu 360* ze Stadionu Śląskiego w Chorzowie Dawid i Elfy Day and Night Day of the Wacko Daze
DE
Death Before the Wedding Death of Zygielboym Deja Vu Delegation Demon Der Dibuk Deserter's Gold Detective Bruno
DI
Diabelska edukacja Diablo Die Geschwister Diplodocus Disco Boy Dismissed from Life
DL
Dlaczego nie!
DO
Doctors Dolce Fine Giornata Don't fuck with Liroy Doppelgänger. The Double Double Happiness
DR
Drzazgi
DV
Dvanáct kresel
DY
Dybuk
EO
EO
EC
Echo
ED
Ederly
EL
Elephant Elles
EN
Enemy Entangled Entanglement
ES
Escape from the 'Liberty' Cinema Escape to the Silver Globe Essential Killing
ET
Ether
EV
Even Mice Belong in Heaven Everyone Has a Summer Everything Needs to Live Everything for Sale
EW
Ewa chce spać
EX
Excentrycy, czyli po slonecznej stronie ulicy
FA
Facet (nie)potrzebny od zaraz Fala Family Life Fantastyczny Matt Parey Far from the Window Farewell to Autumn Father Faustina: Love and Mercy
FE
Fear of Falling Feast of Fire Femina Festival Polskoy Animacii Festival eroticheskogo kino Best Erotic Shorts Festival «Parizhskie sezony». Programma №2 Festival «Poslanie k cheloveku-2017»
FI
Figurant Filip Film Balkonowy Film for Aliens Fin del Mundo? Fire & Sword A Nation at War First Love First Spaceship on Venus
FL
Fleak Fledglings Flowers of Ukraine Flying Pigs
FO
Fools Forbidden Songs Foreign Body Forest Forgive Us Our Debts Forgotten Love Fotograf Foul Play
FR
Franz Free City Friz & Wersow Frost
FU
Fucking Bornholm Fuks 2
GD
Gdy powieje harmattan
GE
Get Away To Pitcairn
GI
Girls to Buy Girls' Stories Giuseppe in Warsaw
GO
Go Against the Flow God & Lunaparks Warriors God's Little Republic Gods Golem Good for Nothing Goodbye to the Past Goodbye, See You Tomorrow Gorgeous!
GR
Grandpa, let's go!
GW
Gwiazdy
HA
Hands Up! Happy New York Hardkor Disko Hatred
HE
Heat Heaven in Hell Heaven on Earth Hello, Fred the Beard Hero of the Year
HI
Hiena His Big Love Hitler's Aunt
HO
Home Games Honey Hunters Horror Story Horse Tail Hospital of the Transfiguration Hostages Hotel Pacific Housekeeping for Beginners How Much Does the Trojan Horse Weigh? How To Save Mom How to Be Loved
HU
Hug Me. The Honey Seekers Hugo Hunting Flies Hurricane
I
I Am the Creation of Fiction I Am the Immaculate Conception I Hate Mondays I Never Cry
I'
I'll Find You I'm a Butterfly I'm a Killer
ID
Ida Identification Marks: None Idol
IG
Igor & the Cranes' Journey
IK
Ikar. Legenda Mietka Kosza Ikona
IL
Illegitimate
IM
Imagine Imago
IN
In Darkness In Hiding In Limbo In the Rearview Influence Influencer's girlfriend Inland Empire Innocent Sorcerers Interrogation
IR
Irena's Vow
IS
Is Lucyna a Girl? Issa's Valley Istnienie
IT
It's Not My Film It's Only Rock
JA
Ja wam pokaze! Ja, Rosinski Jack Strong Jacob, MIMMI and the talking dogs Jak daleko stad, jak blisko Jak ukradłem 100 milionów January Jasminum
JE
Jealousy and Medicine Jedna dusza Jestem przeciw Jesteśmy Żugajkami Jeszcze raz Jews by Choice Jeziorak
JO
Joanna Johnnie Waterman Johnny Journey for One Smile Jowita
JU
Julian Barbour: Bottom's Dream Just Hear Me Out Just Love Me Justice Jutro Tex Jest Sen
KA
Kajtek Czarodziej Kallafiorr Kamerdyner Kamper Karbala Karski & the Lords of Humanity Katyń
KE
Keep driving!
KI
Kicia Kocia Kicia Kocia mówi: Dzień dobry Kicia Kocia w przedszkolu Kiedy umilknie wiatr Kiler Killer 2 Killer Mermaid King of Devil's Island Kitty on a picnic
KL
Kleks Academy Kleks i wynalazek Filipa Golarza Klezmer
KN
Knife in the Water
KO
Kobieta samotna Kobieta sukcesu Kochankowie Roku Tygrysa Kochankowie mojej mamy Kogel-mogel Konfuzja Koniec swiata Natalki Koniec swiata czyli Kogel Mogel 4 Konopielka Konsul Kontrakt Korczak Kornblumenblau
KR
Kroll Kryształowa dziewczyna Król zycia
KU
Kuba Kubrick by Kubrick Kukacka v temném lese Kulej Kung-fu
Köln 75
LA
Lalka Lamb Lampo the Travelling Dog 2 Larp. Milosc, trolle i inne questy Las, 4 rano
LE
Learning to Fly Leave No Traces Legacy of Lies Lejdis Lesson of a Dead Language Lesvia Letters from Wolf Street Letters to M. Farewells and returns Letters to Santa Letters to Santa 2
LI
Liberation: The Battle of Berlin Liberation: The Direction of the Main Blow Liberation: The Fire Bulge Liberation: The Last Assault Life As a Fatal Sexually Transmitted Disease Life Feels Good Life Sentence Life and Deaths of Max Linder Life for Life: Maximilian Kolbe Light sensitive Lili Little Moscow Little Rose Little Rose 2
LO
Lombard Londonskiy mezhdunarodnyy animacionnyy festival LIAF 2017 Loneliness of the Couple Loss of Balance Love Stories Love and Dance Love or a Kingdom Love, Cherish, Respect Loving Vincent
LY
Lydia Ate the Apple
MA
Magic Mountain Magnesium Mala matura 1947 Mall Girls Man of Iron Man of Marble Man – Woman Wanted March '68 March Caresses Marek Bilinski: Life is a music Margrete - Queen of the North Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge Marysia i Napoleon Masz ci los!
ME
Memoirs of a Sinner Mensch
MI
Mialo cie nie byc Midwife Milosc jak miód Minghun Misie Mister T. Miłość na wybiegu
MN
Mniejsze zło
MO
Moja strona Wisly Moomin and Midsummer Madness Mosquito State Mother Joan of the Angels Mother Teresa of Cats
MR
Mr. Blob in the Universe Mr. Car and the Knights Templar Mr. Jones Mr. Kuka's Advice
MU
Mug Mushrooms Muumien joulu / Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
MY
My Father's Bike My Flesh My Blood My Name Is Ki My Neighbor Adolf My Nikifor My Place Ozerna My Wonderful Life
Mój wujek Leszek
NA
Na Twoim Miejscu Na zawsze Melomani Narzeczony na niby
NE
Never Gonna Snow Again Never in My Life!
NI
Nic smiesznego Nie jesteś sama Nie klam, kochanie Niepewnosc Night Silence Night Train Nightmares Nightwatching Nina Nina's Journey
NO
No Beast. So Fierce. No End No Means No Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2 Non odiare Norwegian Dream November Nowicjusz
NU
Numbers
O
O psie, który jeździł koleją
O-
O-Bi, O-Ba: The End of Civilization
OU
OUT OF LOVE Our Folks Our Folks: The Beginning Our God's Brother Out of Sight, by the Forest
OB
Obce Niebo Obczyzna Oblicze Jezusa Obywatel Obywatel Piszczyk
OF
Of Animals and Men
OK
Okay to Panic
ON
On the Silver Globe One Room Tenants One Way Ticket to the Moon Only the Dead Can Answer
OP
Operation Pope Opiekun
OR
Orzel. Ostatni patrol
OS
Oskar, Patka i Zloto Baltyku
OT
Other People
OV
Over the Limit
PA
Paciorki jednego rózanca Palace Pamfir Pan Olbrychski Pan Tadeusz Panamerican Machinery Pani od polskiego Panna Nikt Pardon Park Parquet Pasazerka Passion Pastor. Cztery akty Paszporty paragwaju
PE
Pearl in the Crown Persona non grata Personnel Peter & the Wolf
PH
Pharaoh Photon
PI
Pianoforte Piata pora roku Piep*zyc Mickiewicza Piep*zyć Mickiewicza 2 Pierce Piggies Pilota Pirksa tests Pitbull. Ostatni pies Pixie: New Beginning
PL
Plagi Breslau Plan Petera Planeta Singli Planeta Singli 2 Plastic Symphony Playground
PO
Pociag do Hollywood Podatek od miłości Podróze pana Kleksa Podróże z Albertem: film interaktywny Point of No Return Pokhishchenie 'Savoi' Polish Prayers Polowanie Polskaya chernaya shapochka Popieluszko. Wolnosc jest w nas Porady na zdrady 2 Porto Potop. Postscriptum Powołany Powołany 2 Powstaniec 1863 Poznan 56
PR
Prawo I Piesc Pray for Peace, Train for War Prosta historia o morderstwie Provincial Actors Przyjaciel wesolego diabla Przyjaciele na 33 obroty Przynoszę Ci dzikość
PS
Psy Pszczółka Maja na wielkim ekranie
QU
Quiet Is the Night Quo Vadis Quo Vadis Quo Vadis, Aida?
RA
Rabbit à la Berlin Radiostory Raisa Rams Raport Pileckiego Rave
RE
Remember Your Name Restore Point Revenge Rezerwat
RO
Rock Bottom Rozdroze Cafe
RU
Run Away Nearly Run Boy Run Runnersa
S@
S@motność w sieci
SA
Saint Salt Lake Salt of the Black Earth Salto Salty Rose Sanatorium Under the Sign of the Hourglass Sara Saviour Square sanah NA STADIONACH
SC
Scaffolding Scarborn Screen Tests
SE
Seasons See You on Sunday Serce milosci Serce nie sługa Sexmission
SH
Shameless She-Shaman Shivers Shoulder the Lion
SI
Siberian Exile Siberian Lady Macbeth Silent Night Silent Trees Silent Twins Simona Simona Kossak
SK
Skandal. Ewenement Molesty Skinny and Others
SL
Slaps with music Slicznotka 2. Poczatek Slub doskonaly
SM
Smog Wars
SN
Snow White and Russian Red Sny pelne dymu
SO
Soccer Poker Solaris Mon Amour Sole Sonata Sonata marymoncka Song of Goats Songs About Love Soulcatcher
SP
Speed Spellbinder Spellbinder: Land of the Dragon Lord Spin the Bottle Spoor Spotkania Spotkanie na Atlantyku Spring 1941
SQ
Squadron 303 Squared Love
ST
Stan nieważkości Statysci Stebuklas Stepne Stolen Harvest Stones for the Rampart Stork of Hope Story of the Golden Boot Strawberry Wine Strzepy
SU
Such Feeling Suicide Room Summer Solstice Sunburned Sunday Pranks Supersiostry
SW
Sweat Swell
SZ
Szyfry
TA
TAJEMNICA ŁUKI Take It Easy Tata Tatarak
TE
Teah Teatroteka: Porwac sie na zycie Teddy Bear Temptation Tesciowie 3 Testosterone Teściowie 2
TH
The A(A) Team The Academy of Mr Klyaksa The Amazing Adventures Of Lost Socks The Art of Loving: Story of Michalina Wislocka The Artillery Sergeant Kalen The Ashes The Beautiful Twenty Year Old The Birch Wood The Brutalist The Burning Cold The Captain The Champion The Closed Circuit The Clowns The Collector The Commandant's Shadow The Constant Factor The Criminal Who Stole a Crime The Criminal and the Lady The Crossroads The Cruise The Cut The Dark House The Debt The Deluge The Depot of the Dead The Devil The Devil The Dog The Double Life of Veronique The Eighth Day of the Week The Emergency Exit The Erlprince The Exploits of Moominpappa The Fires The First Day of Freedom The Foreigner The Garden of Earthly Delights The Getaway King The Gift The Girl from the Wardrobe The Girl with the Needle The Gorgon Case The Green Border The Hatcher The Here After The High Frontier The Hourglass Sanatorium The House of Fools The Illumination The Karamazovs The Knave of Spades The Knight The Kozalchik Affair The Land The Last Day of Summer The Last Family The Last Ferry The Last Mountain The Last Schoolbell The Last Strike of Hope The Last Witness The Leaves Have Fallen The Legions The Little One The Lodger The Lullaby The Lure The Lynx The Magic Tree The Maids of Wilko The Mill and the Cross The Mole The Moth The Next 365 Days The Noose The Offsiders The Orchestra Conductor The Orphanage The Palace The Palace The Peasants The Perfect Afternoon The Perfect Number The Pianist The Piano Teacher The Possessed The Prince and the Dybbuk The Promised Land The Quack The Queen of Silence The Red Spider The Return of Agnieszka H. The Revenge The Reverse The Righteous The Ring with a Crowned Eagle The Saragossa Manuscript The Scar The Scream The Shadow Line The Shield and the Sword The Structure of Crystals The Sun Rises Once a Day The Swarm The Things You Kill The Third Part of the Night The Tin Drum The Touch The Touch of the Night The Truth 24 The Ugly Stepsister The Voice from Beyond The Wall of Shadows The War of the Worlds: Next Century The Wedding The Wedding The Whaler Boy The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep The Wolf The Woman That Dreamed About a Man The Young Magician The Zone of Interest The in Laws These Daughters of Mine Three Three Colors: Blue Three Colors: Red Three Colors: White Three Loves Through and Through Thumbelina
TI
Time to Die Titanium White
TO
To Kill This Love Tolko ne seychas Tomorrow Will Be Better Too Old for Fairy Tales Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 Tower. A Bright Day.
TR
Traffic Department Trains Travel Essentials Treflix. Bubble Trouble Trick Tricks Triple Trouble Triumph of the Heart True Crimes True Life of Angels Trust Me
TU
Tufelki
TW
Twarze Agaty Twists of Fate Two Sisters
TY
Tyle co nic
U
U Pana Boga w ogródku U Pana Boga za miedza
UB
Ubezhdeniya
UK
Ukryta siec
UL
Ulmowie. Błogosławiona rodzina Ultima Thule
UM
Umarła klasa
UN
Uncle Truther Under Electric Clouds Under a Placid Sky Under the Grey Sky Under the Volcano Underdog United States of Love Unspoken
UW
Uwierz w Mikolaja
VA
Vabank Valley of the Gods
VE
Venice Venus in Fur
VI
Vika! Vinci Vinci 2
W
W Strone Slonca W imieniu diabla
WA
Wake Up Walesa: Man of Hope Walking Under Water Walkover Walls Wanda Rutkiewicz. Ostatnia wyprawa Wariaci Warsaw Warsaw 44 Warsaw Uprising Warsaw by Night Warsaw: A City Divided Waves
WE
We're All Christs Wedding Night Well of Dreams Westerplatte Resists Wet Monday
WH
What Will You Do When You Catch Me? What a Country! Wheel of Love When Fucking Spring is in the Air When the Trees Fall Where Do We Begin Wherever You Are Wherever You Are, Mr. President Whisky c молоком White Track White Tracks Who Never Lived Wholetrain
WI
Wiara '44 Wieczór kawalerski Wielki uklad Wiking Tappi Wil WinEverything Without Anesthesia Witman fiúk
WO
Wodzirej Wojaczek Wolf Woman from the Provinces Woman in a Hat Woman of... Woman on the Roof Women of Mafia Women's Day Women's Republic Wonderful Life Wonderful Summer
WR
Wrooklyn Zoo Wróbel
WS
Wstyd
WY
Wyrwa
Władcy przygód. Stąd do Oblivio
YE
Yesterday
YO
You Are God You Have No Idea How Much I Love You Young Eagles Youth of Chopin
ZA
Za co? Za niebieskimi drzwiami Zabij to i wyjedź z tego miasta / Kill It and Leave This Town Zadra
ZE
Zero
ZG
Zgorszenie publiczne
ZI
Ziarno prawdy Zieja Zimowy zmierzch
ZN
Znachor
ZO
Zofia Zosya
ZU
Zulawski o Zulawskim Zupa nic
ŚW
Święta noc
