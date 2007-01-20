The music for the film “I Just Didn't Do It” was composed by Yoshikazu Suo.

The film “I Just Didn't Do It” grossed $9,666,242 worldwide.

The film “I Just Didn't Do It” was directed by Masayuki Suo.

The runtime of the film “I Just Didn't Do It” is 2 hours 23 minutes.

The film “I Just Didn't Do It” is rated 7.3/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes) and 7.6/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “I Just Didn't Do It” was on 20 January 2007.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.