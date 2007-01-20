Frequently asked questions about the film “I Just Didn't Do It”
When is the premiere of the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?
The world premiere of the film “I Just Didn't Do It” was on 20 January 2007.
What is the rating of the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?
The film “I Just Didn't Do It” is rated 7.3/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes) and 7.6/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?
The runtime of the film “I Just Didn't Do It” is 2 hours 23 minutes.
Who directed the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?
The film “I Just Didn't Do It” was directed by Masayuki Suo.
How much did the film “I Just Didn't Do It” gross?
The film “I Just Didn't Do It” grossed $9,666,242 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?
The music for the film “I Just Didn't Do It” was composed by Yoshikazu Suo.