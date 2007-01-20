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Poster of I Just Didn't Do It
7.3
Kinoafisha Films I Just Didn't Do It
7.3

I Just Didn't Do It

, 2006
Soredemo boku wa yattenai
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of I Just Didn't Do It
7.3

Synopsis

A young man is falsely accused of molesting a high-school girl on a train. He is arrested and charged, and goes through endless court sessions, all the while insisting that he is innocent.

Cast

Ryô Kase
Ryô Kase
Teppei Kaneko
Kôji Yamamoto
Tatsuo Saito
Hirotarô Honda
Hideo Mitsui
Asaka Seto
Riko Sudo, Lawyer
Masako Motai
Toyoko kaneko
Koji Yakusho
Koji Yakusho
Masayoshi Arakawa, Lawyer
Daisuke Honda
Yosuke Ishii
Keizo Hirayama
Toshiyuki Kitami
Takashi Miyamoto
Fumiyo Kohinata
Fumiyo Kohinata
Shogo Muroyama
Director Masayuki Suo
Writer Masayuki Suo
Composer Yoshikazu Suo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 20 January 2007
Release date
20 January 2007 Japan
11 December 2008 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $9,666,242
Production Altamira Pictures Inc., Fuji Television Network (Fuji TV), Toho
Also known as
Soredemo boku wa yattenai, I Just Didn't Do It, Even So, I Didn't Do It, Não Fui Eu, Я все равно этого не делал, それでもボクはやってない, 儘管如此我沒做過, 嫌豬手事件簿, DEMON KISS, それでも、僕はやっていない, それでも僕はやっていない

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Frequently asked questions about the film “I Just Didn't Do It”

When is the premiere of the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?

The world premiere of the film “I Just Didn't Do It” was on 20 January 2007.

What is the rating of the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?

The film “I Just Didn't Do It” is rated 7.3/10 on Kinoafisha (15 votes) and 7.6/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?

The runtime of the film “I Just Didn't Do It” is 2 hours 23 minutes.

Who directed the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?

The film “I Just Didn't Do It” was directed by Masayuki Suo.

How much did the film “I Just Didn't Do It” gross?

The film “I Just Didn't Do It” grossed $9,666,242 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “I Just Didn't Do It”?

The music for the film “I Just Didn't Do It” was composed by Yoshikazu Suo.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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