Seven teens discover their bedroom mirrors are portals, and they're pulled from their lonely lives to a wondrous castle filled with winding stairways and watchful portraits. A girl in a wolf mask invites them to play a game.
CountryJapan
Runtime1 hour 56 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere26 September 2023
World premiere23 December 2022
Release date
10 November 2023
Finland
7
6 September 2023
France
9 June 2024
Germany
12
30 March 2023
Hong Kong
IIA
23 December 2022
Japan
G
30 March 2023
Macao
B
12 April 2023
South Korea
12
5 April 2024
Spain
12 January 2024
Sweden
11
31 March 2023
Taiwan
0+
19 October 2023
Thailand
30 June 2023
Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross$6,898,917
ProductionKagami no Kojô Production Committee, A-1 Pictures, Aniplex
Also known as
Kagami no kojô, Lonely Castle in the Mirror, 鏡之孤城, Castelul din oglindă, Cô Thành Trong Gương, Det ensamma slottet i spegeln, Det ensomme slottet i speilet, El castillo a través del espejo, Ghaleyi Tanha dar Ayene, Il castello invisible, Le château solitaire dans le miroir, Magányos kastély a tükörben, O Espelho do Castelo Solitário, Одинокий замок в Зазеркалье, Самотній замок у дзеркалі, かがみの孤城, 镜之孤城