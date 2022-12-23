Menu
Poster of Lonely Castle in the Mirror
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Kagami no kojô 18+
Synopsis

Seven teens discover their bedroom mirrors are portals, and they're pulled from their lonely lives to a wondrous castle filled with winding stairways and watchful portraits. A girl in a wolf mask invites them to play a game.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 26 September 2023
World premiere 23 December 2022
Release date
10 November 2023 Finland 7
6 September 2023 France
9 June 2024 Germany 12
30 March 2023 Hong Kong IIA
23 December 2022 Japan G
30 March 2023 Macao B
12 April 2023 South Korea 12
5 April 2024 Spain
12 January 2024 Sweden 11
31 March 2023 Taiwan 0+
19 October 2023 Thailand
30 June 2023 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $6,898,917
Production Kagami no Kojô Production Committee, A-1 Pictures, Aniplex
Also known as
Kagami no kojô, Lonely Castle in the Mirror, 鏡之孤城, Castelul din oglindă, Cô Thành Trong Gương, Det ensamma slottet i spegeln, Det ensomme slottet i speilet, El castillo a través del espejo, Ghaleyi Tanha dar Ayene, Il castello invisible, Le château solitaire dans le miroir, Magányos kastély a tükörben, O Espelho do Castelo Solitário, Одинокий замок в Зазеркалье, Самотній замок у дзеркалі, かがみの孤城, 镜之孤城
Director
Keiichi Hara
Takakazu Nagatomo
Cast
Kumiko Aso
Kumiko Aso
Ashley Boettcher
Ashley Boettcher
Yûki Kaji
Yûki Kaji
Takumi Kitamura
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
