Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things
6.7

The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things

, 2004
The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things
USA, Great Britain, France, Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things
6.7

Cast

Asia Argento
Asia Argento
Sarah
Tim Armstrong
Peter Fonda
Peter Fonda
Ben Foster
Ben Foster
Marilyn Manson
Ornella Muti
Ornella Muti
Michael Pitt
Michael Pitt
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Emerson
John Robinson
Winona Ryder
Winona Ryder
Jeremy Sisto
Jeremy Sisto
Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse
Older Jeremiah
Director Asia Argento
Writer Laura Albert, Asia Argento, Alessandro Magania
Composer Marco Castoldi, Billy Corgan, Kim Gordon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain / France / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 15 May 2004
Release date
24 March 2006 Russia Екатеринбург Арт
24 March 2006 Belarus
15 September 2004 Canada
21 September 2004 Finland
19 January 2005 France
19 November 2004 Germany 18
18 February 2005 Italy 14+
24 March 2006 Kazakhstan
19 November 2004 Norway
8 October 2004 USA
24 March 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $217,499
Production Above All Things Inc., Artist Film, Metro Tartan Distribution Ltd.
Also known as
The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, A szív csalfa vágyai, Aldatan yürek, Das Herz ist eine hinterlistige Person, El corazón es engañoso por sobre todas las cosas, El corazón es mentiroso, Ingannevole è il cuore più di ogni cosa, Le livre de Jérémie, Maldito Coração, O Coração É Traiçoeiro Acima de Todas as Coisas, Petollinen on ihmissydän, Saraca inima mea, Цыпочки, サラ、いつわりの祈り, 이유있는 반항, 더 하트 이즈 디시풀 어보브 올 씽즈, Corazones Heridos

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things

Sex and Death 101
Sex and Death 101 Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
6.0
Skipped Parts
Skipped Parts Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2000, USA
6.0
Mad City
Mad City Crime, Drama, Thriller
1997, USA
6.0
I Shot Andy Warhol
I Shot Andy Warhol Drama, Biography
1995, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Misunderstood
Misunderstood Drama
2014, Italy / France
7.0
Leave No Trace
Leave No Trace Drama
2018, USA
7.0
Ain't Them Bodies Saints
Ain't Them Bodies Saints Drama
2013, USA
6.0
Big Sur
Big Sur Drama
2013, USA
5.0
Yellow
Yellow Drama
2012, USA
6.0
Drifters
Drifters Drama
2011, Italy
5.0
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee
The Private Lives of Pippa Lee Drama
2009, USA
6.0
Wendy and Lucy
Wendy and Lucy Drama
2008, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more