ProductionAbove All Things Inc., Artist Film, Metro Tartan Distribution Ltd.
Also known as
The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, A szív csalfa vágyai, Aldatan yürek, Das Herz ist eine hinterlistige Person, El corazón es engañoso por sobre todas las cosas, El corazón es mentiroso, Ingannevole è il cuore più di ogni cosa, Le livre de Jérémie, Maldito Coração, O Coração É Traiçoeiro Acima de Todas as Coisas, Petollinen on ihmissydän, Saraca inima mea, Цыпочки, サラ、いつわりの祈り, 이유있는 반항, 더 하트 이즈 디시풀 어보브 올 씽즈, Corazones Heridos
Film rating
6.7
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Quotes
JacksonI'm sorry babydoll I thought it was you. He was talkin' like you actin' like you.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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