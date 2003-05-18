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Poster of Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem
6.7

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem

, 2003
Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem
Japan, France / Sci-Fi, Animation, Musical, Anime / 18+
Poster of Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem
6.7

Cast

Romanthony
Octave
Thomas Bangalter
Shep
Director Kazuhisa Takenouchi, Daisuke Nishio, Hirotoshi Rissen
Writer Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel De Homem-Christo, Daft Punk, Cédric Hervet
Composer Thomas Bangalter, Guy-Manuel De Homem-Christo, Daft Punk
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Japan / France
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 18 May 2003
Release date
30 October 2003 Russia Кино без границ
30 October 2003 Belarus
24 September 2018 Belgium
28 May 2003 Brazil L
12 December 2024 Czechia MP
23 July 2004 Estonia
28 May 2003 France
4 September 2003 Germany
24 October 2003 Great Britain
10 October 2003 Italy
26 July 2003 Japan
30 October 2003 Kazakhstan
12 December 2024 Mexico
30 October 2003 Netherlands
12 December 2024 Panama
19 September 2003 Portugal
28 May 2003 USA
30 October 2003 Ukraine
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,860,262
Production Toei Animation, Daft Life Ltd. Co., Kagura
Also known as
Interstella 5555, Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Daft Punk - Interstella 5555: The Story of the Secret, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto - Interstella 5555, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto's INTERSTELLA 5555, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto's Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Interstella 5555: A Hi5tória do 5i5tema E5trelar 5ecreto, Interstella 5555: The Story of the Secret Star System, Интерстелла 5555: История секретной звездной системы, Інтерстелла 5555, インターステラ5555, 銀河生死戀5555, Intāsutera Fō Faibu, 星际5555：异星梦系统秘传, Daft Punk - Interstella 5555, Interstella5555: The 5tory of The 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto - Interstella 5555 - The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Интерстелла 5555, 인터 스텔라 5555, Interstella 5555, The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Интерстелла 5555: История секретной звёздной системы, 星際5555：異星夢系統秘傳, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto: Interstella 5555, Interstella 5555 - The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Interstella Five Five Five Five

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 22 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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