ProductionToei Animation, Daft Life Ltd. Co., Kagura
Also known as
Interstella 5555, Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Daft Punk - Interstella 5555: The Story of the Secret, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto - Interstella 5555, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto's INTERSTELLA 5555, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto's Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Interstella 5555: A Hi5tória do 5i5tema E5trelar 5ecreto, Interstella 5555: The Story of the Secret Star System, Интерстелла 5555: История секретной звездной системы, Інтерстелла 5555, インターステラ5555, 銀河生死戀5555, Intāsutera Fō Faibu, 星际5555：异星梦系统秘传, Daft Punk - Interstella 5555, Interstella5555: The 5tory of The 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto - Interstella 5555 - The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Интерстелла 5555, 인터 스텔라 5555, Interstella 5555, The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Интерстелла 5555: История секретной звёздной системы, 星際5555：異星夢系統秘傳, Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto: Interstella 5555, Interstella 5555 - The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, Interstella Five Five Five Five
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
At one point a football match appears on a screen: the teams playing are Japan and France. The two collaborators, Daft Punk and Leiji Matsumoto, are French and Japanese, respectively. The scoreline — 2 for France and 1 for Japan — indicates how many of the contributors came from each country.
Similar films for Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem