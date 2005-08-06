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Poster of The Great Yokai War
6.4
Kinoafisha Films The Great Yokai War
6.4

The Great Yokai War

, 2005
Yôkai daisensô
Japan / Adventure, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of The Great Yokai War
6.4

Synopsis

A young boy with a troubled home life becomes "chosen," and he stumbles into the middle of a great war of yōkai (a class of mythological creatures), where he meets a group of friendly yōkai who become his companions through his journey. Now he must fight to protect his friends and free the world of the yōkai from oppression. The yōkai originate in Japanese folklore and range from the cute and silly to the disturbing.

Cast

Ryunosuke Kamiki
Ryunosuke Kamiki
Tadashi Ino
Hiroyuki Miyasako
Sata
Bunta Sugawara
Shuntaro Ino
Kaho Minami
Youko Ino
Chiaki Kuriyama
Chiaki Kuriyama
Agi
Riko Narumi
Tataru Ino
Etsushi Toyokawa
Etsushi Toyokawa
Lord Yasunori Kato
Kiyoshirô Imawano
General Nurarihyon
Seiko Iwaidô
Kawahime, the River Princess
Masaomi Kondô
Shojo, the Kirin Herald
Director Takashi Miike
Writer Takashi Miike, Hiroshi Aramata, Mitsuhiko Sawamura, Takehiko Itakura
Composer Kôji Endô
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 6 August 2005
Release date
6 August 2005 Japan G
30 June 2006 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Budget 1,300,000,000 JPY
Worldwide Gross $15,787,492
Production Kadokawa Eiga K.K., Nippon Television Network (NTV)
Also known as
Yôkai daisensô, The Great Yokai War, A Grande Batalha Yokai, A Grande Guerra Yokai, Great Yokai War, Hobgoblins & the Great War, Krieg der Dämonen, Krieg der Dämonen - The Great Yokai War, La Gran Guerra Yokai, La guerra dei fantasmi, La Guerre des yokai, Spook Warfare, The Great Hobgoblin War, Великая война гоблинов, 妖怪大戦争, 妖怪大战争, Yōkai Daisensō, Великая война ёкаев

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023

Quotes

Red-Hooded Yokai Rejoice! It would seem we have won the war.
Youkai Daiou Won the war? Don't be a fool! There is a limit even to foolishness. Wars must not happen. They only make you hungry.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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