A young boy with a troubled home life becomes "chosen," and he stumbles into the middle of a great war of yōkai (a class of mythological creatures), where he meets a group of friendly yōkai who become his companions through his journey. Now he must fight to protect his friends and free the world of the yōkai from oppression. The yōkai originate in Japanese folklore and range from the cute and silly to the disturbing.
ProductionKadokawa Eiga K.K., Nippon Television Network (NTV)
Also known as
Yôkai daisensô, The Great Yokai War, A Grande Batalha Yokai, A Grande Guerra Yokai, Great Yokai War, Hobgoblins & the Great War, Krieg der Dämonen, Krieg der Dämonen - The Great Yokai War, La Gran Guerra Yokai, La guerra dei fantasmi, La Guerre des yokai, Spook Warfare, The Great Hobgoblin War, Великая война гоблинов, 妖怪大戦争, 妖怪大战争, Yōkai Daisensō, Великая война ёкаев
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.3IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Stills
Quotes
Red-Hooded YokaiRejoice! It would seem we have won the war.
Youkai DaiouWon the war? Don't be a fool! There is a limit even to foolishness. Wars must not happen. They only make you hungry.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.