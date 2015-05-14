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Poster of Our Little Sister
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Our Little Sister
7.6

Our Little Sister

, 2015
Umimachi Diary
Japan / Drama / 18+
Poster of Our Little Sister
7.6

Cast

Haruka Ayase
Sachi Kôda
Masami Nagasawa
Masami Nagasawa
Yoshino Kôda
Kaho
Chika Kôda
Suzu Hirose
Suzu Hirose
Suzu Asano
Ryô Kase
Ryô Kase
Yoshimi Sakashita
Ryohei Suzuki
Dr. Yasuyuki Inoue
Takafumi Ikeda
Sanzo Hamada
Kentaro Sakaguchi
Tomoaki Fujii
Ôshirô Maeda
Fûta Ozaki
Midoriko Kimura
Hideko Takano
Director Hirokazu Koreeda
Writer Akimi Yoshida, Hirokazu Koreeda
Composer Yôko Kanno
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 23 October 2015
World premiere 14 May 2015
Release date
3 March 2016 Brazil
18 August 2016 Denmark
28 October 2015 France
1 January 2016 Italy
13 June 2015 Japan
17 December 2015 Netherlands
13 May 2016 Poland
17 December 2015 South Korea
1 April 2016 Spain
11 September 2015 Taiwan
12 August 2015 Thailand
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $15,940,868
Production Fuji IG Laboratory for Movies (FILM), Fuji Television Network (Fuji TV), Gaga
Also known as
Umimachi Diary, Our Little Sister, Notre petite soeur, Nuestra hermana menor, Nuestra hermana pequeña, Søstre, Systrarna, Unsere kleine Schwester, A kishúgunk, A Nossa Irmã Mais Nova, Akhotenou ha'ktana, Kamakura Diary, Küçük Kız Kardeşim, Little Sister, Naša mala sestra, Nasza młodsza siostra, Nossa Irmã Mais Nova, Nuestra pequeña hermana, Siskokset, Umimachi daiarî, Η κόρη του πατέρα μας, Η μικρή μας αδελφή, Дневник Умимати, 海街diary, 海街女孩日記, 海街日記, 海街日记, Sea Town Diary, เพราะเราพี่น้องกัน, 海街diary：2015, Mənim Balaca Bacım, Nhật Kí Miền Biển, 바닷마을 다이어리

Film rating

7.6
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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