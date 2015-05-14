ProductionFuji IG Laboratory for Movies (FILM), Fuji Television Network (Fuji TV), Gaga
Also known as
Umimachi Diary, Our Little Sister, Notre petite soeur, Nuestra hermana menor, Nuestra hermana pequeña, Søstre, Systrarna, Unsere kleine Schwester, A kishúgunk, A Nossa Irmã Mais Nova, Akhotenou ha'ktana, Kamakura Diary, Küçük Kız Kardeşim, Little Sister, Naša mala sestra, Nasza młodsza siostra, Nossa Irmã Mais Nova, Nuestra pequeña hermana, Siskokset, Umimachi daiarî, Η κόρη του πατέρα μας, Η μικρή μας αδελφή, Дневник Умимати, 海街diary, 海街女孩日記, 海街日記, 海街日记, Sea Town Diary, เพราะเราพี่น้องกัน, 海街diary：2015, Mənim Balaca Bacım, Nhật Kí Miền Biển, 바닷마을 다이어리
Film rating
7.6
Rate15 votes
7.6IMDb
Quotes
Sachi KôdaI want you to stay forever.
Suzu AsanoI want to stay forever.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.